Last week, American politicians took time off from the 2022 midterm campaign to inaugurate a new president. Despite the best efforts of most congressional Republicans, we managed to inaugurate the candidate who actually won the election.
Before you get the wrong idea, I’m a moderate independent and over the years, I’ve voted for as many Republicans as Democrats. And in fairness, some Republicans have conducted themselves honorably, even heroically. But at this time in our history, the blame and guilt aren’t evenly distributed between Republican and Democratic politicians, especially at the national level.
Republicans hold widely varying views on recent events. At one pole, we have those, like minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who have clearly stated, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” At the same time, we have Republicans, like minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who have just as clearly stated, “I don’t believe he provoked it.” This is also the same Kevin McCarthy who led 146 other Republicans to vote against accepting Joe Biden’s victory after pro-Trump insurrectionists attacked Congress.
Leader McCarthy’s most current position statement cites Donald Trump’s “words at the rally” to establish Trump’s innocence. Let’s examine those words.
Trump had insisted for months, even before he lost, that the election was “rigged,” marked by widespread “fraud,” and “stolen,” all false allegations refuted by 60 courts, including the Supreme Court, numerous Republican and Democratic election officials, and multiple recounts and audits. Trump next mounted a Twitter campaign inviting his followers, including violent extremist groups, to a White House “stop the steal” rally. He scheduled the event for Jan. 6, the same day Congress was scheduled to count the electoral votes and formally confirm Joe Biden’s victory.
At the rally, Trump recited a rambling litany of conspiracy theories, previously debunked allegations, misrepresentations of fact, and misstatements of the Constitution. Having ranted against everyone, from Mike Pence and “weak Republicans” to Democrats and “fake news,” and lied for over an hour about the “stolen” election, Trump instructed his mob: “When you catch somebody in a fraud, you’re allowed to go by very different rules.”
Having granted them that license, the president of the United States launched his mob at the Capitol to “fight like hell” to stop Congress from counting votes and “stealing the election.”
It’s been just three weeks since Congress was attacked and already, Republican members of Congress seem to have forgotten what happened.
Donald Trump orchestrated a plot to overturn an election and overthrow the government of the United States. The armed mob he incited and unleashed intended to assassinate officers of the government, including the vice president and the speaker of the House.
This act of sedition climaxed months Trump spent undermining the constitutional order through bullying, deceit, extortion, political manipulation and frivolous lawyering.
His attempted coup was abetted by members of his party, some through their active complicity, and others by their silent acquiescence. Most have failed to confess their complicity and have already resumed politics as usual. They continue to pledge their fealty to Trump, and Trump has promised his followers he’ll be back.
Republicans, don’t you get it?
Your party is in thrall to a narcissistic megalomaniac who exalts his own lust for power above the will of the people.
Your media propagandists are merchants of hate and division.
Your legitimate, orthodox voter base is infected with white supremacists, Nazis, secessionists and QAnon fanatics who subscribe to the delusion that the government is controlled by a cabal of pedophiles who drink children’s blood and are actually extraterrestrial lizard people.
Wake up. They tried to hang your vice president.
If you subscribe to the delusion that you can manage these malign factions and Trump, that’s exactly what German conservatives said about Hitler.
Do you really think it can’t happen here?
Mussolini seized control of Italy’s constitutional government.
Franco overthrew the Spanish republic.
Hitler was chancellor of the Weimar Republic before he replaced it with the Third Reich.
And Trump tried to overthrow the American republic.
By the way, Hitler’s first coup failed, too.
Some Republican members of Congress appear sympathetic to the insurrection and may have been complicit in the attack. If the evidence warrants, they deserve the full measure of the law’s sanction.
Donald Trump deserves no less from Congress and the courts.
He rightly stands impeached and awaits trial in the Senate, following which the Senate can ban him from holding future federal office.
Lindsay Graham objects. He contends that subjecting Trump to a trial “sets a bad example for the Presidency.”
Senator Graham is wrong. The bad example would be set by allowing a president to get away with trying to overthrow the government.
Despite assertions the Senate lacks jurisdiction to try a president who’s already left office, several precedents exist wherein an officeholder was tried by the Senate after his term had concluded.
Impeachment and removal is a three-step, future-oriented process. Its purpose is to safeguard the republic against corruption and treason by removing corrupt, treasonous officials. If an impeached official is convicted and removed by the Senate, the third step in the process is a Senate vote to permanently disqualify him from serving again.
Trump was preemptively “removed” when his term expired, after his impeachment but before the Senate could consider imposing permanent disqualification. It would make no sense to short-circuit the process and eliminate the ultimate sanction that best protects the nation in the long term, just because an official resigns to avoid it or because his crime was committed late in his term.
Based on the procedure outlined in the Constitution, the Senate should try the former president. If he is convicted by the necessary two-thirds majority vote, the Senate should then consider whether to ban him from future office by a simple majority vote.
We expect a decisive response from an American president when foreign terror is launched at us by a foreign power.
Our response should be at least as decisive when domestic terror is launched at us by an American president.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
