Now that more students are graduating in person again, Poor Elijah cleared his calendar and waited for the phone to ring. As usual, neither Harvard nor the Naval Academy invited him to deliver a commencement address.
That’s why, as usual, he’s delivering his remarks on my porch. The iced coffee is over on the umbrella table, the wicker chairs are scattered on the lawn, and the acoustics are fine wherever you sit.
* * *
My name is Poor Elijah.
I’m a recovering arguer.
I’ve been argumentative since elementary school. At 10, I was debating fallout shelters with my neighbor, Gerry, the communist. When I wasn’t battling Gerry, I was cross-examining my mother, who learned to avoid prosecution by hiding in her closet. By high school, I was so hooked on disputes that I’d take the opposite side on sentence diagrams and geometry proofs.
Don’t misunderstand. Often it’s fitting and proper to stand up and speak your mind. Sometimes it’s even imperative. A great deal of evil comes upon us all the time simply because good people can’t, or don’t, speak up when they should.
Extremism itself is nothing new, but lately it seems like we deal with every issue as if the only possible position is at one of the extremes. Here I am trying to kick the argument habit, while self-help books and activists are urging everybody to get more assertive and maybe even slightly paranoid.
Awhile back, I stayed overnight in a hospital. After lunch, a pleasant lady in a blue blazer poked her head into my room.
“I’m your advocate,” she informed me.
“I beg your pardon,” I said.
“I’m your advocate,” she repeated.
I was about to explain how I was a recovering advocate myself, but I decided to nod and just smile instead. It turned out she was there to keep my doctor and the nurses from mistreating me. I told her everybody was treating me fine.
She seemed skeptical. “Are you sure?”
She also seemed a little disappointed.
There’s certainly nothing wrong with defending people who can’t defend themselves. But what kind of world has a chip on its shoulder for nurses?
Too often, we adopt this same combative attitude when we discuss public issues. And too often, our debates are conducted from the extremes.
Take gun control, for example. The Constitution talks about the people’s right to keep and bear arms. It also talks about a “well-regulated militia.” We can debate forever exactly what this means but in the end, in practical terms, it comes down to this: What kinds of guns do we want in the hands of private citizens, and what regulations do we want placed on that right?
Given the tradition of the Minutemen, it’s hard to argue that the framers meant to keep us from owning any guns. On the other hand, very few of us would claim our right to bear arms entitles us to park a cruise missile in the front yard.
This means most of us agree, regardless of any personal distaste for firearms, that some gun ownership ought to be permitted. We also agree, regardless of any personal affection for firearms, it only makes sense to regulate or limit the kinds of weapons we place into the hands of our neighbors. All we disagree about is what those rational limits should be.
Hardly anybody is absolutely “anti-gun control.” Some of us just want a little more control than others do. But instead of dwelling on this common ground, we’re preoccupied by poisonous accusations from the extremes. Either you’re an enemy of the Bill of Rights, or you’re a gun-toting fanatic.
No, we’re not. We’re just under siege somewhere in the middle, while the fringes take potshots at each other.
The same thing happens when we talk about abortion. Whether abortion is right or wrong, aborting a fetus isn’t the same kind of “personal choice” as deciding to have your appendix removed. The prospect of another life adds a moral dimension that isn’t relevant to appendectomies. At the same time, whether abortion is right or wrong, likening gynecologists and pregnant teenage girls to Nazis is just as glaringly inappropriate.
People with extreme views aren’t inherently less sincere or virtuous than their more moderate neighbors, and sometimes they’re right. But we can’t afford to allow the extremes to dominate, even monopolize, our public conversations.
There’s nothing wrong with passion in a cause. But our passion needs to be tempered more often with tolerance. We need to be quicker to try civil conversation than we are to stake out our turf.
I believe, for example, that Senator Manchin is wrong, even perilously wrong, to oppose ending the filibuster. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be a Democrat or that his motives come down to an appetite for “dark money” or a fondness for “voter suppression.” The same indignant ire taints progressives’ response to Vice President Harris’s recent statements about administration border policy.
To be sure, some of us are liars and willfully corrupt, but not everyone who disagrees with me has broken faith. They just disagree with me.
Compromise isn’t always a backroom political ploy. It comes from a Latin word that means we promise together to resolve our differences. That’s not a bad idea.
I don’t mean to understate the moral and constitutional concerns that fuel our debates or keep us up at night. We’re presently engaged in a struggle in extremis, not only for the soul of the United States, but for the survival of the United States. In that struggle, truth and virtue don’t reside in the middle.
But in countless other issues, we fall short of the mark because we can’t find it, because truth and the better course wait midway between us, neither to the right nor to the left.
Hopefully, in the vast expanse between the strident extremes, some among us will begin raising our voices — quietly.
Hopefully, the rest of us will be listening.
Godspeed.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
