It’s a fact of life that some people are better at their jobs than other people are. When experts and other critics of public education advocate getting rid of mediocre teachers, it’s often hard to disagree, if only because “mediocre” itself is such a vague, repellent word. Inconveniently, however, it simply means “ordinary,” “of middling quality,” or, “average,” which consequently means that, regardless of our particular occupation, mediocre is what most of us by definition are.

Definitions aside, the chief obstacle to replacing mediocre teachers is finding enough non-mediocrities to replace us with. Look back at American history, and you’ll see that even with the whole country to choose from, it’s been difficult enough to find excellent presidents, and we only need one of those at a time.