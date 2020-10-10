I am a moderate. I’ve voted for Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives. Sometimes I vote to effect a balance between opposing views. Sometimes I vote despite a candidate’s views simply because I admire his character.
In past elections, my concerns seemed pertinent. Could I risk voting for John McCain, knowing Sarah Palin stood beside him? Had Barack Obama acquired sufficient experience to govern the nation effectively? Sometimes my guy won, and as things turned out, I regretted it. Other times, as things turned out, I was glad the other guy won.
Regardless of the choice I wound up making, I’ve always had two Election Day worries. First, had I chosen wisely? Second, would too many Americans disagree with me and vote the “wrong” candidate into office?
I never anticipated worrying that a candidate might win more votes but lose the election. I’m not talking about the Electoral College, a constitutional device I endorse. I’m talking about the plain and simple subversion of an election, instigated and directed by a president of the United States.
I’m talking about Donald Trump’s declared intention to steal the office of president if he can’t legitimately win it. I don’t know if he’ll succeed, but I do know he’s engaged in the attempt. I’ve heard his words and seen his deeds.
Contrary to the president’s repeated ravings, mail-in ballots aren’t a “disaster.” The election currently underway isn’t “a fraud and a shame.” FBI Director Wray recently testified under oath that there is no past or present evidence of national election fraud, “by mail or otherwise.”
The president broadcast at the debate that he is nonetheless “urging (his) people” to “go into the polls and watch” for “bad things.” His ominous directive demonstrates either ignorance or willful disregard of existing laws against voter intimidation and the legal constraints governing legitimate poll watchers. He voices this incitement knowing the principal federal guardian of voting rights, Attorney General Barr, echoes his baseless charge that allowing mail-in ballots is “playing with fire.”
No president has ever installed a postmaster general whose first initiatives crippled the postal service that delivers those ballots. No president has ever pursued so many dubious lawsuits restricting and complicating citizens’ constitutional right to vote and states’ constitutional right to administer elections. No president has ever spewed as much misinformation and self-serving boasting, as many deliberate lies and torrents of ignorance.
No president has ever threatened to ignore the results of an election.
The president’s henchmen, those who spin and speak for him, will continue to dance around the edges of these symptomatic offenses. They deny that racism runs through his stock references to “suburban housewives,” low-income housing and Cory Booker. They insist that the upheaval at the postal service under his newly appointed postmaster general and his own rants against mail-in ballots, are purely coincidental.
They argue that, at the debate when he called on white supremacists and violent extremists like the Proud Boys to “stand back, and stand by,” he didn’t mean they should be ready to take to the streets if the election doesn’t go his way. From the White House lawn to Capitol Hill, his sycophants and supporters have mounted that transparently insupportable defense despite the context and clear meaning of the president’s words, despite the fact the FBI has identified white supremacist groups as the chief domestic terrorist threat, and despite the evidence the Proud Boys took his statement as marching orders and immediately began making T-shirts that bear his words, “Stand back and stand by.”
I watched that debate. I was repulsed by Donald Trump’s conduct — his eminent malice, smug ignorance and unwarranted self-satisfaction. He displayed a level of narcissistic rudeness and glib disregard for fact and truth that I’ve rarely seen in 30-odd years of teaching middle school students, a cohort I find charming but who aren’t commonly known for flawless decorum, thoroughgoing knowledge and consciousness of the needs, feelings and sometimes even the existence of others.
His mockery of masks, his family’s cavalier refusal to wear them and respect the Cleveland Clinic’s debate rules, their willingness to risk other people’s health, and the persistence of his political minions in that thoughtless conduct, even after he contracted the virus, testify to their arrogant self-absorption and serve as a reminder that truth, like the virus, doesn’t wait for our consent.
Friendly pundits praise Donald Trump’s debate performance and liken him to a victorious lion king. I offer instead a simple question for those of you who have children or grandchildren: Would you accept his conduct from them?
In the midst of the London Blitz, Winston Churchill would take to the streets to survey the damage and hearten his people. He wasn’t ashamed to weep openly, not because the war and their pain were his fault, but because they’d placed their trust in him and because they were suffering.
In the midst of the debate, and all the presidential lies and malignant narcissism, Joe Biden managed to break through the Trump-induced chaos and talk directly to American families who have an empty chair at the kitchen table because they’ve lost a loved one to the virus. Donald Trump interrupted him to insist more people would have died if Biden had been president.
Behold the sum of our president’s compassion.
After the debate, Donald Trump’s Republican enablers prepared to look the other way, to express their neutered concern, to voice the customary excuses and implausible explanations, to clear their throats and say the customary nothing. Here follows for them an admonition:
You should be ashamed, but either you aren’t, or you conceal your shame well. In return for your complicity, you might enjoy a bit more petty power, perhaps another term or two in office. If you’re successful, you will outlive the republic.
Yes, your success means his success, and his success means the death of the nation.
Well done, faithless servant.
You may have secured one more seat on the court, but what will it profit you when the nation the court once served, has perished from this Earth?
History will record your names.
And your fraud.
And your shame.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
