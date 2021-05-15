Before they left the wilderness, Moses reminded the people that their faithful observance of the laws he’d taught them would mark them as a “great nation” and “a wise and understanding people.” He cautioned them to “be careful so that you do not forget the things your eyes have seen or let them fade from your heart as long as you live.”
As long as you live is a long time.
Four months ago, Donald Trump tried to overthrow the government of the United States.
Apparently, many Americans don’t remember.
In 2016, Trump told us the only way he could lose was if the voting were rigged against him. That lie was initially just in case he lost to Hillary Clinton, which seemed likely at the time. He eventually won in the Electoral College and became president, but losing the popular tally by nearly 3 million votes galled him so much that he adapted the lie and began claiming 3 to 5 million “illegals” had voted for Clinton, a lie that was promptly debunked. Even a Trump-appointed commission couldn’t find any evidence.
Lindsey Graham admonished him “to continue to suggest that the 2016 election was conducted in a fashion that millions of people voted illegally undermines faith in our democracy.”
In 2020, Trump’s “rigged election” forecast again began as a “just in case” contingency but this time, when he lost the popular and the electoral vote, he weaponized the “big lie” that the election was “stolen.” From this deceit came the antics of Giuliani, Fox News, the My Pillow guy and more than 60 lawsuits. Even after Democratic and Republican election officials, judges and Supreme Court justices found no evidence of fraud, Trump persisted in his self-serving lie, aided by his corps of equally self-serving sycophants and allies.
Trump’s big lie spawned the “stop the steal” campaign, which culminated in the rally he staged and the insurrection he orchestrated and launched. The purpose of the attack on Congress was to overturn a lawful election, deny the presidency to the lawfully elected candidate and install instead the candidate the people hadn’t elected.
If it happened anywhere else in the world, we’d call it a coup.
They built a gallows on which to hang the vice president while Trump watched on television.
They ransacked the Capitol and hunted for members of Congress while Trump withheld help. They beat police officers with flagpoles and crushed them in doorways. Trump told the insurrectionists they were “very special” and he loved them.
Do you remember?
Trump does. Comfortably ensconced at Mar-a-Lago, he’s still insisting “this was a rigged election, everybody knows it.” He recently proclaimed “the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” Given his false accusation of widespread voter fraud has already been proven to be the actual big lie, appropriating the label and accusing someone else’s mouth of lying is the biggest lie of all.
Rep. Liz Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection. She condemns his election lie as “poison in the bloodstream of our democracy,” and his actions on Jan. 6 as crossing “a line that cannot be crossed.” She urges Republicans to “steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality,” warns against “whitewashing” the insurrection and “perpetuat(ing) Trump’s big lie,” and indicts him for endlessly repeating that lie “with full knowledge that exactly the same language provoked violence on Jan. 6.”
As I write, she faces almost certain removal from Republican Party leadership.
Despite voting to acquit Trump at his second impeachment trial, Mitch McConnell declared him “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the insurrection. McConnell described the insurrection as the “foreseeable consequence” of Trump’s “false statements, conspiracy theories,” “reckless hyperbole” and “increasingly wild myths about a reverse landslide election that was somehow being stolen.”
Last week, when asked about his party’s purge of Cheney for denouncing Trump’s lie and saying what McConnell himself had said, McConnell dodged the question.
Doesn’t he remember?
On Jan. 6, Lindsey Graham condemned Trump’s words and actions: “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.” He explicitly acknowledged “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January the 20th.”
Last week, when asked about Cheney, Graham replied the Republican Party “can’t move forward without President Trump.” That’s the same Trump who’s still lying about the election.
Doesn’t he remember?
One week after the insurrection, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy charged “the president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress.” McCarthy recommended censuring Trump, conceded that Joe Biden was the “legitimate” president, and described any “continued rhetoric” that Biden hadn’t won as “not the American way.”
Last week, McCarthy endorsed Cheney’s ouster. He cited the “need to be working as one” on the Republican “message” — apparently even when that message is a lie.
Doesn’t he remember?
Having already conducted seven counts, recounts and audits, Arizona Republicans commissioned an unofficial pseudo-audit, supervised by a company with no election or auditing experience. The CEO is a pro-Trump QAnon disciple. Pursuing a conspiracy theory that China smuggled 40,000 Biden ballots into Maricopa County, his untrained volunteer workers deployed ultraviolet lights to search for nonexistent bamboo fibers in ballot paper.
The volunteers include a Trump elector who was photographed at the insurrection.
Biden’s actual victory was certified by Arizona’s Republican governor and chief justice.
Republican election officials fault the Trumpist pseudo-audit for lacking transparency and adequate ballot security, violating federal statutes, and noncompliance with auditing standards.
Arizona’s secretary of state has received death threats.
The Justice Department has raised its concerns.
Donald Trump waits in his palace for his allegedly unrigged results.
Meanwhile, Representatives Gaetz and Greene have embarked on an “America First” fundraising tour. Greene opened by leading the crowd in acknowledging Trump as their real president. Gaetz encouraged them to “use” their “right to bear arms.”
Doesn’t anyone remember?
Is all this the mark of a great nation?
Have we grown deaf to Mr. Lincoln’s mystic chords of memory?
We don’t seem wise and understanding.
We seem instead, a forgetful people.
Especially when it better serves our purpose not to remember.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
