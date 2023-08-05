Back in the 1990s, as the millennium prepared to turn, politicians, advertisers and school reformers began punctuating their fevered pronouncements with the watchword “for the 21st century.” From “technology for the 21st century,” a Clinton administration favorite, to the homestead mantra, “Tubers and Root Vegetables for the 21st Century,” there was no escaping the calendar frenzy.

When it came to standard headline issues like “health care,” “foreign policy” and “schools for the 21st century,” tacking on that formerly inauspicious phrase simplified policymaking because you no longer had to construct an argument or think a proposition through. All you needed to peddle your latest policy pipe dream was to remind your audience that the world was about to change forever because a “1” was about to become a “2” on their calendars.