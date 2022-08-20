When it comes to literature, Poor Elijah ordinarily spends most of his time reading essays by authors who still have bedtimes. Last weekend, though, he kept the vow he makes every summer to curl up with at least one book written by an adult. In case you’re wondering, his books have paper pages and don’t glow in the dark.
Naturally, he had to tell me the story. One episode in particular deserves repeating here.
A character named Leonard has just died under an avalanche of books. In literary circles this is known as symbolism. Actually, Leonard wound up under the books because he collapsed against a bookcase. Anyway, the police arrive to investigate, and a doctor called to the scene attributes Leonard’s death to a latent heart condition.
“It’s clear he must’ve been in a weakened state,” another character volunteers. “Otherwise, he wouldn’t have collapsed when I hit him with the sword.” This cooperative, not-so-bright fellow is named Charles.
“And what sword would that be?” the police inquire. “And how many times did you hit him?”
Charles proudly leads them to a Prussian officer’s saber. The police are impressed. In fact, they’re so impressed, they invite Charles not to leave town. They also invite him to attend the coroner’s inquest.
“Oh, certainly,” Charles graciously replies. “No doubt I shall be the most important witness.”
In case you’re wondering, Charles later winds up being invited to prison. This is known as being convicted out of your own mouth.
Education reformers can be a lot like Charles. They get so wrapped up in their enthusiasm that they also can’t see how they’re testifying against themselves. To help make this point, Poor Elijah brought with him a sample professional journal commentary full of misplaced enthusiasm for education reform. Not surprisingly, it was written by an education reformer.
The piece begins with an enlightened definition of learning as “grappling with new ways of thinking about one’s tasks, one’s world, and one’s self, and then acting according to that thinking.” The author contrasts his kind of “learning” with the old kind inflicted on students unlucky enough to be born before education reformers arrived on the scene to rescue them. Those were the nightmare days when “teachers told students what they knew and students tossed it back” in a “paper,” a “test” or a “project.” This telling and tossing, by the way, is supposed to be bad.
Now, it could be argued that a teacher’s task properly includes transmitting the body of knowledge he’s inherited from the generations who lived and taught before him. I’ve always thought that species of “telling” was an essential part of my job. In the same way, sometimes asking questions is the best way to find out what somebody knows, which is what a test is all about. It’s especially hard to figure how somebody who’s writing an essay about the glories of modern education could simultaneously denounce teaching students to write essays. As for condemning projects, I’m completely baffled, since our author just as passionately urges teachers to let students show what they’ve learned in other media besides pencil and paper. As far as I can tell, that pretty much describes what a project is.
Of course, the problem with the projects we used to do is they were destined only for our parents’ attics, and that only happened if our parents were “sufficiently sentimental.” Our reformer believes schoolwork is meaningful only if it’s “intended for a larger audience than just teachers and parents.”
OK, forget about the drama productions, concerts, art displays and science fairs I remember from the bad old days. I don’t want to break any hearts here, but the fact is most people don’t care about other people’s children’s work. When was the last time you had a sudden urge to attend a fourth-grade play or junior high concert your kid wasn’t in? And if your taste runs to amateur creative writing, I’ve got a stack of other people’s children’s fiction you can cuddle up with anytime.
According to our reformer, we know our bad old schools failed because in our memories “the majority of happy and fulfilling images are tied to the social aspects of school.” Now there’s a shock and a half. Most kids, past and present, enjoy school sports, clubs and dances more than they enjoy civics and algebra. Too few of us have “exhilarating, liberating memories … of quadratic equations.”
Well, that settles it for me. Let’s eliminate quadratic equations. And why stop there? Let’s eliminate learning or doing anything that isn’t edge-of-your seat, take-your-breath-away “exhilarating.”
Of course, our reformer wants schools to reflect the real world. Try his “liberation” standard at home or on the job. See how much work you get done.
And we wonder why too many students aren’t learning very much.
He also wants teachers to see “learning as a path to new discoveries” and not a matter of working toward some “tired and utterly predictable” conclusions.
Listen. I like seeing the light go on in my students’ eyes as much as any decent teacher does. But the water cycle is predictable. The course of the Civil War is predictable. French grammar is predictable. Hydrogen explodes, sulfuric acid burns, and Hamlet dies. The right answer to five times eight is “predictable.” At least it ought to be. And if that predictability makes it a “tired” answer, I know a lot of math teachers and parents and employers who’d be grateful for that kind of “tired” nowadays.
Our expert concedes that in bad old schools “students learned to read.” I know a lot of people who wouldn’t mind that one either.
Yes, students are supposed to make new discoveries. But most of them won’t be new to the rest of us because most children aren’t that brilliant, and most of their discoveries are the same ones we made ourselves when we were students. That doesn’t mean they’re unimportant. They’re supposed to be new for our children the way they were new for us. Now that we’re adults, though, we’re supposed to be able to predict them.
Our reformer laments there are still too few “extraordinary” teachers who see things his way.
If we’re lucky, he’s right. That way there might still be hope.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
