Every year, I ask my students if they’ve ever heard their parents say, “That’s none of the government’s business.” Most of their hands go up. Then I ask if someone at home has ever said, “The government should take care of that.” Most of the same hands go up. That’s because every society lives in the tension between individual rights and collective well-being. Some exist on the edge of chaos and others in the grip of totalitarianism. A few, like ours, have usually managed to strike a tolerable balance between the two, though we’ve never all agreed on where that balance lies on every issue.

There are two principles on which citizens of a self-governing republic should be able to agree — sovereign power resides with the people, not with the government, and the governments instituted at every level by those people, for those people, should be effective.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.