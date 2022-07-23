I’ve always preached to my students that every American generation bears the solemn responsibility to pass along to its children the democratic republic it inherited. My sermon text is the charge to “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” that you’ll find in the preamble to the Constitution. Every year, I’ve confessed my fear that my keenly self-absorbed generation has done a poor job safe-guarding those blessings. I’ve concluded by beseeching my students to do better.

I was always in earnest, but as sincere as I was, and as much as I recognized the threat posed by Americans’ mounting complacency and narcissism, I regarded the rise and triumph of tyranny here in the “last best hope of Earth” as hypothetical, and my words more an academic caution than a dire warning.

