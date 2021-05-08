Here’s a riddle from Poor Elijah. How can you tell the difference between the Russian Federal Assembly and the United States Congress?
The trick is to wait for a presidential speech. If the entire audience stands and applauds in unison, it’s the Russian assembly. If half the audience stands and applauds in unison while the other half sits on their hands, it’s the American Congress.
Party discipline when there’s only one party is especially dangerous. When there are two parties, it might not be as dangerous, but it looks just as ridiculous, especially when your good standing as a Republican means you can’t applaud a reduction in child poverty.
Of course, maybe if the party in power didn’t reflexively clap at the end of every paragraph, the minority party wouldn’t feel obliged to glower as often.
Most issues are more nuanced than simply “yes” or “no.” Even when your decision seems clear, even after you’ve made that decision, the subtleties don’t go away. Implementing a decision adds even more complexity. We want finality, but governing, like life, is usually more complicated than agree or disagree, sit or stand.
People sometimes die at the hands of the police. That regrettable reality shouldn’t surprise us given we commonly call the police to protect us from people who pose a danger by breaking the law. Statistics vary based on whether you count all deaths in police custody or limit your analysis to shootings only. But regardless of your criteria, Black Americans, in proportion to their share of the population, are more than twice as likely as white Americans to be killed by a law enforcement officer.
It’s reasonable to consider this racial disproportion may be due, at least in part, to the correlation between poverty and crime, that poor people are more likely to be touched by crime and therefore, more likely to deal with the police. But that doesn’t explain the serial shootings and deaths of Black Americans in custody that have shaped the headlines over the past year.
Regardless of the racial disproportion, better training of officers to deal with volatile encounters without resorting to excessive force, and dismissing and, where necessary, indicting those who abuse their authority, will benefit white people, too.
We need to recognize all those headlined deaths, as well as those who didn’t make headlines, while equally tragic for family and friends are nonetheless different as to cause and circumstance. All officers called to a scene aren’t equally involved or equally culpable. A handcuffed man who dies under an officers’ knee doesn’t pose the same threat as a teenaged girl armed with a knife.
Even assuming neither should have died, we can’t allow our grief and rage to blind us to the differences. We need to retain the desire and the ability to reason. Judging justly and constructively requires more than merely standing or sitting.
Mounting evidence suggests white supremacists are serving in our law enforcement agencies. No new national law, whether named after George Floyd or Crispus Attucks, will remedy that bigotry. Neither will yielding to marchers’ demands to “defund the police,” especially when those marchers, both Black and white, expect the police to protect them.
None of this means things shouldn’t change or can’t improve. They should, they must — and they can. Sometimes those reforms will be matters of policy and training. In other cases, the changes will mean better screening and dismissal of problematic officers.
It’s often said good police officers appreciate when bad police officers are disciplined or dismissed. I can tell you what I’ve thought when critics have said the same thing about teachers. More often, my response has been along the lines of wishing those critics and reformers would stop treating me like I’m incompetent or malicious just because some of my colleagues are. Don’t assume my lapses stem from the same causes.
I recoil in my teacher’s soul at any plan or promise to reimagine public institutions. I know what that sunny turn of phrase has meant at school — public relations, pipe dreams, irrelevancies and impracticalities.
I remind critics that superior candidates aren’t exactly flocking to work in America’s classrooms or on America’s streets.
Teachers are called to be knowledgeable and to preserve a safe learning environment, just as law enforcement officers are rightly expected to protect and serve the public fairly and effectively.
I have to respond to every eruption and subtle change in my classroom. Some of my missteps entail delivering misinformation, and others involve discipline. Some arise without warning. Others snowball and defy all my efforts to defuse them.
Even in my small arena, I haven’t always responded correctly, whether through my ignorance, misunderstanding, misjudgment or temper, and I’ve more than once felt obliged to explain and apologize to my students. I’ve learned to say I don’t know rather than to speculate. I’ve learned to use humor and patience, measured anger and an assurance of fairness, the tone of my voice and the look in my eye.
Competent police officers have discovered and developed equivalent skills and perspective. But I still can’t imagine what it must be like to make life and death decisions with a gun on my belt and without sufficient time to reflect.
None of this, however, accounts for so many Black men shot in the back. It doesn’t account for George Floyd, let alone an epidemic of George Floyds.
A century and a half ago as the Civil War neared its conclusion, President Lincoln cautioned us that it would be no less than just if the war were to continue “until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword.”
Slavery is over.
The worst of de jure segregation is over.
But racial injustice is still drawing blood.
The fault sometimes lies with individual officers who enforce our laws, and those wrongs must be judged and made right.
The greater fault lies with the men and women we elect to make our laws and, through those representatives, with us.
And the fury of justice awaits us all.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.