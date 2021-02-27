Last week, Texas officials blamed their state’s winter storm debacle on the “Green New Deal,” which doesn’t exist, the failure of renewable sources, which provide only 10% of energy in Texas, and unexpected weather, even though analysts had warned crippling winter storms were increasingly likely the last time one struck Texas in 2011.
Experts had recommended winterizing energy infrastructure, from fuel lines to wind turbines, a reorganization of Texas’s stand-alone energy grid, and closer regulation of the state’s energy providers.
Texas officials, including then-Governor Rick Perry, chose to disregard those recommendations, relying instead on market forces and Texas’s independent electricity distribution system. Perry was last week still insisting Texans would rather endure extended blackouts without heat and water than subject themselves to federal regulations.
Why are so many Americans hostile toward the federal government?
That same week, Tucker Carlson chose to disparage Joe and Jill Biden’s marriage as the product of a “slick PR campaign” and “as real as climate change,” by which pundit Carlson means not real. His comment, in fairness, echoes those did-Melania-push-Trump’s-hand-away speculations.
Why is so much political commentary, especially right-wing commentary, so gratuitously and gleefully nasty?
Moreover, Mr. Carlson’s colleague Laura Ingraham provided her vitriolic take on current events. She informed her viewers she was “sickened” by President Biden’s acknowledgement of systemic racism as a national problem.
We can debate how much and what kind of racism exists in the United States. Ms. Ingraham is free to dispute President Biden’s assessment. But even if you’re convinced his opinion is entirely invalid, “sickened” is a notably visceral way to say you disagree.
Why choose words that convey disgust?
The easy, obvious answer is that disgust, scapegoating, deception, mockery, hyperbole and malice, sell. That’s often because they confirm ideas we already hold. They reassure us our grievances are valid.
Some grievances are rooted in real pain, others in impenetrable bigotries. Frequently, though, our grievances rest on what we’ve been told, on misinformation and misunderstanding.
Americans are zealous when it comes to safeguarding our rights. Most of the time, zeal and care are virtuous, constructive and appropriate. Sometimes, though, we conscientiously think we have a right when we don’t. We’re like middle school students who’ve been told again and again that their opinions matter when the truth is, it’s their informed opinions that matter.
When it comes to rights, we’ve often been misinformed, or at least under-informed.
Most of our national notions about rights came to us from Europe via the Enlightenment. That’s where Jefferson borrowed them when he wrote our Declaration of Independence, which was remarkable not because the ideas were new, but because we actually intended to found a country based on them.
Thomas Hobbes was a 17th-century English philosopher. He contended that, in our natural state, each of us has the right to pursue their own self-interest. As we assert that right, we compete to satisfy our similar appetites and attain similar goals, which leads to “a war of every man against every man” characterized by “continual fear, and danger of violent death; and the life of man, solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short.”
The remedy is a “social contract” in which we agree to surrender some of our rights and freedom and submit to the authority of a government in order to protect our remaining rights and avoid chaos. In simple terms, we each agree to surrender our individual right to run through stop signs and drive backwards down Route 91 in order to promote our general safety as motorists.
Hobbes envisioned a commonwealth ruled by a king. John Locke, one of Jefferson’s chief influences, favored a limited government that derives its power from the consent of the governed and exists to protect people’s remaining rights, just as Jefferson explained in 1776.
Jefferson identified some rights, like “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” as unalienable, which means we can’t be required to forfeit them unless we violate the contract by our own wrongdoing. Others, like the right to a jury trial or to own a gun, are legal rights, meaning the people acting through their government, agree to grant them to each other.
Exercising our rights requires we know what they really are, which is why schools need to teach civics. Also, it requires common sense. For example, the First Amendment grants me the right to freely exercise my religion, but doesn’t mean I can practice human sacrifice by claiming I follow the ancient Aztec faith. The same amendment also prohibits Congress from making any law “abridging the freedom of speech,” but slander, libel and incitement to violence aren’t covered by that protection.
The Second Amendment’s prohibition against “infringing” the right to keep and bear arms is subject to the same kind of commonsense limits on its application, but Americans particularly focused on their gun rights often feel the Second Amendment is especially subject to restrictions. That misimpression gives rise to an unwarranted sense of grievance. The right to carry a gun is neither unique in being subject to restriction, nor uniquely sacred and above being limited by common sense and sound interpretation.
The Second Amendment is just one sample source of grievance. The point is, the more aggrieved we feel, the more we’re likely to react defensively, harbor resentment, display intolerance, and practice malice.
We need to cherish and defend our rights without magnifying them.
An old legal maxim reminds us that my liberty to swing my fist ends where your nose begins. In less folksy terms, when I exercise my rights, I’m obliged to consider that my rights don’t exist in a vacuum apart from yours.
In a pandemic, for example, common sense should teach me I have no more right to go maskless and breathe on other people than I have to spit in their soup.
Sadly, we’re better at demanding our rights than we are at respecting the rights of others.
That needs to change.
We need to change.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
