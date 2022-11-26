It’s the day after Thanksgiving. Across the nation, hordes of my countrymen are descending on corporate retailers like clouds of RFID-enabled locusts.

Here in the third decade of the 21st century, Black Friday shoppers are the sentimentalists among us. Those with true millennial holiday spirit shop online at work on Cyber Monday instead of doing their jobs. Others who’d miss elbowing their neighbors in the checkout line abandon hearth and home on Thanksgiving, forsaking November’s holiday to begin shopping for December’s holiday, which apparently now celebrates the miracle of luxury automobiles that materialize in people’s driveways festooned with large red bows.

