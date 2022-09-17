I try not to harbor pretensions about what I do for a living. I’m a teacher. I’m not an educator, and I’m definitely not an educationist, a puffed-up designation that enjoyed a brief cachet back around 1970. At the time, my professional elders especially craved the stature accorded occupations that end with “ist” like physicist and gastroenterologist. That appetite for respectability survives among teachers who prefer educator’s two extra syllables.
I’m not one of them partly because I don’t think teaching is a science. I think it’s a craft, like carpentry, with a little fancy footwork and hocus pocus thrown in. It takes knowing what you’re talking about and knowing how to explain it to people who don’t know what you’re talking about, while you’re simultaneously trying to herd a room full of adolescents who aren’t necessarily interested in learning about what you’re talking about.
It doesn’t require a keen awareness of current events to know public education is in crisis. Along with our chronic achievement crisis, behavior crisis, curriculum crisis and assessment crisis, we’re now apparently running out of teachers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, schools lost 300,000 teachers and staff in the past two COVID-19 years. Pundits and officials understandably trace our shrinking school workforce to the pandemic-related burdens of understaffed classrooms and remote learning, as well as the coincident rash of school shootings and “political battles” over manufactured issues like critical race theory.
It’s true that some teachers, especially those nearing retirement age, opted to leave the classroom as the specter of portable morgues and battles over facemasks appeared on the nightly news. It’s also true, though, that, as far back as 2005, a National Center for Education Information survey found “more than 40% of the nation’s teachers” planned “to leave the field within five years.”
A 2007 California study attributed this “burnout” to “working conditions,” including “classroom interruptions, student discipline,” student apathy, and “a lack of support” from administrators, school boards and parents. In other words, today’s looming teacher shortage crisis is largely the result of all the other education crises.
We face two consequent tasks. We need to stop hemorrhaging competent teachers, and we need to replace the teachers we’ve already lost.
Some experts prescribe hiring teachers from outside the conventional teacher training route. They claim the professional world is teeming with executives, engineers and journalists who are eager to teach in public schools but can’t because they lack the requisite education credits. In response, nearly every state has established alternative routes to licensure.
Critics have a point when it comes to the value of most education courses. In 1983, “A Nation at Risk” condemned teacher-training programs as “too weighted in methods courses” and too light in subject-area content. The education world dutifully cooed its agreement and then added even more courses in theory and methods, most of which are based on the speculative notions of experts who wouldn’t know a classroom if they tripped into one and evangelized by education professors equally unfamiliar with teaching real children. The middle school movement distorted the focus on methods and ideology even further. Some ardent middle school devotees actually promote licensing teachers in subject areas in which they have no academic background whatsoever. These instructional wizards preach that learning math or history isn’t nearly as important as “learning how to learn.”
I learned how to teach in my students’ classrooms, not my college classrooms. My education courses offered little apart from sketchy surveys of education history and child development, and a satchel full of buzzwords. On the other hand, I only had to take three to qualify for a license, so it’s implausible to argue that it’s licensing requirements keeping hordes of real world professionals from hiring on as public school teachers.
Drop every education school licensing requirement, and public schools still wouldn’t be flooded with applications from stockbrokers dying to teach fractions to 12-year-olds in baggy pants. Those few you might attract probably wouldn’t last long. A decade ago, the Los Angeles Times profiled a Ph.D. chemist who’d “stalked out of school” because he was “fed up with student insolence.” Twenty-five percent of alternatively licensed recruits in a Florida “New Teacher Project” quit “after less than a semester,” compared to a 4% attrition rate for traditionally licensed teachers. A Texas State Board report concurred that “alternatively certified teachers” are “less likely to stay in the field.”
Some experts insist that attracting “career switchers” from other fields is worth it, even if they don’t stick around for long. This erroneously assumes that practice over years doesn’t improve a teacher’s skills. Most of the experts who rave about career-switching, short-term teachers wouldn’t choose a career-switching, short-term cardiac surgeon for their next bypass.
Teachers need to understand the content and the students in their classroom. It makes no sense to pretend you can teach math if you don’t know math. But it’s equally foolish to contend that simply knowing math equips you to teach it to someone else, let alone to a troop of adolescents with other things on their minds.
Most of what teachers learn about teaching can’t be taught in education school. We need to streamline for all prospective teachers the education prerequisites for licensure. On the other hand, you can’t decide to teach public school on a lark. The classroom isn’t the place to work out your midlife crisis. A brokerage firm once aired a commercial depicting an ex-businessman who’d amassed enough of a stock portfolio to retire from finance and try teaching. He told his new high school class how thrilled he was to be there and how he planned to make learning fun. The crew stopped recording seconds before his students ate him for breakfast.
If we want to attract and retain competent teachers, we need to restore order, civility and common sense to our public schools. We need to end the parade of bandwagon reforms and unfounded theories that have plagued public education for decades. We need to restore content to its rightful place in classrooms and ensure teachers possess sufficient knowledge to teach it. We need to end the tyranny of unreasonable parents who extort special treatment for their children at the expense of everybody else’s children.
Put most simply, our teachers need the same commonsense remedies that we owe our students.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
