I try not to harbor pretensions about what I do for a living. I’m a teacher. I’m not an educator, and I’m definitely not an educationist, a puffed-up designation that enjoyed a brief cachet back around 1970. At the time, my professional elders especially craved the stature accorded occupations that end with “ist” like physicist and gastroenterologist. That appetite for respectability survives among teachers who prefer educator’s two extra syllables.

I’m not one of them partly because I don’t think teaching is a science. I think it’s a craft, like carpentry, with a little fancy footwork and hocus pocus thrown in. It takes knowing what you’re talking about and knowing how to explain it to people who don’t know what you’re talking about, while you’re simultaneously trying to herd a room full of adolescents who aren’t necessarily interested in learning about what you’re talking about.

