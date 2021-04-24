George Burns and Gracie Allen were comedians. As part of their act, Gracie would carry on outlandish conversations while straight-man George patiently puffed on his cigar and asked leading questions in an attempt to make sense of what she was saying. After her final burst of illogic, he’d turn to the audience with a look that said, “Can you believe what we’re hearing?” and “Welcome to my world.” Then he’d conclude by suggesting it was time to “Say goodnight, Gracie.”
American public education leaps from one George and Gracie episode to the next. Reruns aren’t uncommon. Now that schools and experts are back to full-time schedules, watch how swiftly technology boosters resume hyping the benefits of online instruction after a pandemic year that clearly demonstrated the inadequacies of online instruction.
High school reformers suffer from the same expert amnesia. Back in 2006, The Washington Post identified 12th grade as a “central issue in the debate about public education.” Senioritis, they warned, was “a condition afflicting hundreds of thousands of students,” characterized by “malaise and apathy — a sense of do-nothingness.”
How experts distinguish senioritis symptoms from the malaise, apathy and do-nothingness exhibited at other grade levels remains a mystery to this day.
The Post reported concerns about “the quality of America’s work force,” and statistics estimating no less than “30%” of entering college freshmen “need remediation,” had prompted assorted expert panels and “more than half the country’s governors” to call for “remaking the grade.” Many of those policymakers ingeniously proposed “getting rid of 12th grade” altogether and replacing it with creative alternatives like “a year of public service” or “sending students straight to college.”
It seemed unlikely that the same 17-year-olds who wouldn’t break a sweat to do their English homework would somehow summon the initiative to fill a year with genuinely meaningful public service which, like genuinely serious study, also requires sweat and entails intervals of tedium. Besides, if too many American students were unprepared for the workforce and college after an unproductive senior year, it was unclear how they’d be more prepared before an unproductive senior year.
It’s still unclear. Two decades later, high school seniors are once again being depicted as “bored, zoned out and only pretending to listen,” and reformers are once again proposing to “eliminate altogether the senior year — and maybe the junior year, too,” at least for students who “meet college and career-readiness standards.” Advocates add that early release from high school would reduce older adolescents’ participation in “risky extracurricular activities.”
The problem is those standards, currently known as proficiencies, despite all the “world-class” accolades, are at once typically vague and excessively narrow, subjectively assessed, and as much or more concerned with attitudes than they are with academics. It’s also not been my experience that leaving high school, whether for college, a job or unemployment, makes risky behavior less enticing or less likely among older adolescents.
Reformers often claim students who earn low test scores and drop out simply need more of a challenge. In other words, students who are scoring low on easier work and dropping out would be scoring high and going to college if the work were harder.
I don’t think so.
I know the response I’d get if I asked the average underperforming student if he wanted me to expect more work from him. As one allegedly unchallenged scholar once told me, “Thinking hurts my head.”
Other experts claim today’s seniors are “kids in transition … growing up faster” but “less emotionally mature.” These educators prescribe exposing seniors to topics and “skills they can use in college and the working world,” like “money management, college life, eating disorders, drugs, (and) gambling.” According to one high school administrator, without these alternative activities, expecting students to take 12th grade seriously, to remain “invested,” is to unfairly “expect the impossible.”
There’s nothing new about letting down in the last few months of high school. I had a minor senior slump of my own in the spring of 1968. Nobody called the governor.
Alarmingly, though, none of these prescribed senior year reforms involve academics, a troubling omission common at other grade levels, too. As for seniors growing up “less emotionally mature,” maybe that’s because nobody’s telling them along the way, “Do the work whether you like it or not. Otherwise, the failure and the consequences are yours.”
Instead, we get empowerment-happy adults like the Carnegie Council official who sees “the hard work” in improving schools as “trying to get adults to open up and value the expertise of young people.” She condemns “the old paradigm of adults creating reform.”
I value my students’ expertise. I just don’t overvalue it. That’s because they don’t have much yet. That’s why I still subscribe to the old paradigm, the one where adults are supposed to be in charge.
That’s not to say adults have cornered the market on wisdom. One contingent of ardent reformers, displaying education experts’ signature fascination with change for the sake of change, justifies scrapping senior year on the grounds “we’ve been operating under the same education model for the last 100 years.” This dubious assertion ignores the reality that human brains are fairly traditional organs, the statistic that a hundred years ago the high school graduation rate was under 20%, and the fact my grandfather’s high school wasn’t staffed with special educators, psychologists, behavioral interventionists, social-emotional interventionists, individual student aides, home-school liaison specialists, social workers, breakfast cooks and dentists.
A like-minded dean of education concurs many seniors simply “have no need to continue to be at a high school.” Apparently, his university must not be receiving any of the 21st century college-bound seniors, now as many as 60%, who can’t do college work when they get there.
And taking matters one breathtaking step beyond dismissing senior year as being merely unnecessary, true enthusiasts have somehow determined eliminating 12th grade would actually “better prepare students for college.” That’s probably because when 11th grade graduates get to college, they’ll be an even better fit for the watered-down, remedial courses colleges already offer.
Say goodnight, Gracie.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.