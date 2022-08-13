Our country is the creation of the 18th century. In our present day where Ted “My Pronouns Are Kiss My A**” Cruz counts as a noteworthy political intellect, we don’t even have a gauge by which to measure the comparative brilliance of our founding generation. The founders were imperfect mortals, but they took the Enlightenment and put it into practice. Our Thomas Jefferson rested his reasoning in the Declaration of Independence on Englishman John Locke’s ideas about power, human government and people’s rights.
Jefferson explains that government isn’t a matter of divinely appointed, sovereign monarchs imposing their will on their people. Instead, the people themselves are sovereign. All men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain “unalienable rights,” rights that can’t be taken away, including but not limited to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Government exists to protect those rights, our rights.
This government by the people derives its just power from and by the consent of the people themselves. If a government fails to protect its people’s rights, the people can withdraw their consent and change the government or form an entirely new government.
These fundamental assumptions and this reasoning about rights and government are so central to our system that Jefferson anoints them “self-evident truths.”
While Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence set down the principles undergirding our new government, James Madison’s Constitution established the mechanisms of that government. When the founders proposed forming a “more perfect union” in the Constitution’s preamble, they meant a government more perfect than the loose confederation of states that had become the national government immediately after the Revolution. This confederation was so weak and ineffective that George Washington described it as “little more than the shadow without the substance,” “a half-starv’d, limping Government” that was too feeble to secure the liberty gained through years of costly revolutionary struggle.
At the same time, founders including Madison feared investing the new federal government with so much power over the people and the states as to make it a tyranny. Madison observed that, since men weren’t angels, the government must be both sufficiently powerful so it can do its job and sufficiently limited so as to guard the people’s rights against government intrusion. The federal government’s balanced three-branch structure, the powers those branches share, and the system of checks on each branch’s power, are part of the means to that end.
So are the constitutional provisions that divide power between the federal and state governments.
And so certainly are the citizens’ rights specified in amendments to the Constitution, beginning with the first 10 amendments that we know as the Bill of Rights.
Some of the founders opposed appending a list of rights. Hamilton warned that including just certain rights of particular interest on the list would inevitably prompt some Americans to one day argue that people have only those listed rights and don’t have any rights that don’t appear on the list.
As a hedge against that possibility, Madison drafted a reassurance that the “enumeration,” or listing, of any specific rights in the Constitution “shall not be construed to deny or disparage” other rights just because they aren’t listed. His reminder that it’s impossible to list every human right became the Ninth Amendment.
It’s also a timely reminder to us that governments exist to protect people’s rights.
Now consider this case involving a very human right.
In 1965, my 40-year-old father couldn’t legally buy a condom in Connecticut to use with my 39-year-old mother. They’d been married for 20 years. The law was the work of a zealous 19th-century postal official named Comstock. Inspector Comstock lobbied against obscenity which, according to his 1879 law, included contraceptives and even information about contraceptives. By 1965, 24 states including Connecticut had anti-contraception statutes on their books. Over the decades, anti-contraception Comstock cheerleaders ranged from the Catholic Church to Theodore Roosevelt. Our robust 26th president likened the use of contraception to “suicide of the race.”
It took until 1965 for the Supreme Court’s Griswold v. Connecticut decision to remove United States law enforcement officers from married Americans’ family planning. The two dissenting justices found that the Comstock laws were “uncommonly silly” but that they didn’t violate the Constitution. Justice Goldberg, one of the seven majority and concurring justices who ruled the law unconstitutional, responded that rather than being merely silly, it would be “more than shocking” if the implicit “personal liberty guaranteed by the Constitution” didn’t include freedom from government intrusions on “marital privacy” and family planning.
How would you feel if the government, whether the Progressive Caucus or the Freedom Caucus, today won the power to administer your use of birth control?
Justice Clarence Thomas recently announced that he considers the Griswold decision “erroneous” and “Constitutionally unsound.” Republican candidates and officeholders are echoing his opinion. Last week, 195 Republican members of Congress voted against the Right to Contraception Act. This means they voted against your right to contraception.
I always thought Republicans were supposed to be against “big government” intrusions on personal liberty.
By the way, Justice Goldberg’s assertion of the right to contraception and marital privacy in Griswold was later applied to decisions involving the rights to interracial marriage, extramarital access to contraception, same-sex relations and abortion.
Even with all our talk, we commonly don’t do justice to the complexity of these issues, especially to the complexities on the other guy’s side.
It’s sensible, fitting and proper to argue that a woman is sovereign over her body and that her sovereignty extends to pregnancy. But many among us who have suffered miscarriages — first or secondhand — know they’ve sensed the loss of more than a uterine fibroid. At the same time, for most of us, grief for a miscarried embryo is less affecting than the death of an infant.
The biblical testimony against abortion is insubstantial and probably thinner than most Christians think.
Our First Amendment religious freedom means we’re not obliged to consult any scripture.
As we parse our rights and speculate when life begins, your right to privacy needs to mean as much to me as mine does.
We need to remember that we created our government to protect our rights.
We need to be resolute against the corrupt.
And we need to be patient with the well-intentioned.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
