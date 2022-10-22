A man wearing a MAGA hat waited to hold the coffee shop door for me the other day. It was a moment’s courtesy, born of polite custom and our shared humanity. He smiled, I thanked him, and he went on his way to find a table with his family. It was a small gesture, but tolerance for our differences often rests on small sincerities and commonalities.
Yet here we are every day a more divided nation.
I’m not saying holding a few doors will solve our problems. I am saying, though, we’re needlessly magnifying our differences by piling one on top of the other and dealing wisely with none of them.
Thanks to our 45th president’s incessant lies, some Republican officials’ explicit endorsement of those lies, and others’ silent complicity, 6 in 10 Republicans and nearly a third of Americans overall falsely believe Joe Biden’s election was “illegitimate” and the result of “voter fraud.” Republican leaders’ campaign of deceit has very likely irreparably undermined Americans’ confidence in our elections and as a consequence, profoundly damaged our republic.
That wounded constitutional nation is the one we’ll pass along to our children. That includes the children of Republicans as well as the children of Democrats.
Congressional Republicans responded to the insurrection by denying it was an insurrection. They voted to kill a bipartisan 9/11-style investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on Congress and the peaceful transfer of power. Mitch McConnell, no stranger to partisan manipulation, accused Democrats of “partisan bad faith” and asked Republicans to vote against the proposed investigative commission “as a personal favor.”
This is the same McConnell who, in the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, rightly declared the attack on Congress a “failed insurrection” that Trump “provoked” and for which Trump was “practically and morally responsible.” In the end, McConnell and his cronies judged a coup orchestrated by a sitting president insufficient reason for “yet another commission,” especially when its findings would most likely hurt Republicans’ chances in the next election.
Our partisan warfare extends into our classrooms. Teachers are charged with teaching the truth but sometimes, the truth is there’s room for reasonable disagreement that we need to learn to live with. For example, Republican activists and legislators in nearly half the states have either passed or considered measures banning critical race theory from public schools.
Critical race theory isn’t typically taught in public schools, but it’s become code for the premise racism exists not only in individual hearts, but also in societal structures — from slavery, Jim Crow laws, and generations of police-condoned vigilante terrorism, to underfunded Black community public schools, bias in hiring, and banking practices that limited where Black Americans could live.
Growing up a white baby boomer, I clearly inherited advantages Black children born in the same era didn’t. The resulting disparities conveyed by racist institutions persist today. Activists on the left tend to argue the heirs of those disadvantages deserve some compensation. Activists on the right contend instead that people who never owned slaves or were born after de jure segregation ended, shouldn’t have to foot the bill for oppressions that occurred before their immigrant families came to America.
Surely both sides can see some measure of reason on the other side.
It’s clearly wrong to impose on 6-year-olds, or 16-year-olds, the weight of personal guilt for four centuries of slavery and its oppressive, though improving, aftermath. It’s also wrong, though, to teach U.S. history as if slavery and oppression didn’t exist or wasn’t horrific.
It did, and it was.
A new Texas law bans requiring teachers to discuss “current events or controversial subjects.” If a teacher elects to deal with controversies, he must present them “without giving deference to any one perspective.”
The problem is all “facts” aren’t equally true. Some are pure fiction. Others are opinions voiced as if they were facts. And all opinions aren’t equally valid or supportable. You can’t edit the truth or keep it under your hat just because you find it controversial, unpleasant or awkward.
Here is the truth:
The election wasn’t stolen.
Donald Trump did incite the insurrection.
The world isn’t run by a secret cabal of liberal pedophiles who drink the blood of children.
Schools aren’t providing kitty litter for students who identify as cats.
I won’t dignify lies and baseless conspiracy theories with “deference.”
I’ve always regarded myself as a trustee, and parents as the proper sovereigns, in their children’s lives. I’ve also found my students would readily — too readily — adopt my views as their own so when we discussed matters of opinion, I’d withhold mine until we’d debated the issue and they’d articulated theirs.
I never told them who I was voting for, a luxury I enjoyed pre-Trump when I could compare benign Obama to benign Romney. I’d explain candidates’ views in the light of history and the Constitution. I’d tell my students teachers can have undue influence on students’ opinions, and I didn’t believe exercising that undue influence was ordinarily proper.
In 2016, opposing Trump’s threat to the republic was becoming a moral imperative. I dealt with his proposals to restrict religious freedom by discussing the First Amendment. When he’d glibly suggest violating the Constitution, we’d look at what the Constitution says.
After Jan. 6, I could no more keep silent about Trump than I could have about Hitler.
Donald Trump embodies the “love of power” and “real despotism” Washington warned against in his Farewell Address. Trump isn’t Hitler, but the similarities in their tactics are striking and worth noting — so is the catastrophe into which Hitler led his nation and the world.
Our republic stands in peril from the species of man and president that our founders feared.
Big lies shatter our reality.
This is no time for silence or ambivalence.
It’s time to talk honestly, rationally and patiently.
In his consequential age, Patrick Henry explained his obligation: “Should I keep back my opinions at such a time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself as guilty of treason towards my country, and of an act of disloyalty toward the Majesty of Heaven.”
The Nazis burned books to destroy the truth and destroyed themselves.
A worse destruction bears down on us as we let lies become the truth and we make liars our leaders.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
