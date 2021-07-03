Imagine checking your smartphone in 1776 and finding this from @realThomasJefferson: “So many people are saying we need this Declaration. It’s something really special for our great country. King George is a disgrace and total loser. Now we’re independent. So important!”
Fortunately, the actual real Thomas Jefferson and his fellow founders didn’t operate that way. They dealt in reason and ideas, and they left us a record of those ideas. Someday, future historians will examine that written record alongside our pile of tweets and marvel at our precipitous decline.
Human beings are forgetful. That’s why Exodus ordained the Sabbath to remember the Creator, and why Jesus gave his disciples the memorial of communion by which to remember Him.
The Fourth of July is one of our national memorials. In a letter to his wife, Abigail, John Adams predicted the anniversary of our independence would, and should, be “commemorated” as our “Day of Deliverance.” That deliverance goes beyond the mere birth of the nation. It resides in the promised nature of that nation, a promise toward which we’ve struggled with more and less success for more than two centuries.
The Declaration of Independence is more than an announcement. It’s an explanation. First, before he gets to the reasons for independence, Jefferson explains why he’s writing those reasons down — that whenever any people engage in a revolution to become a separate nation, they owe the world a statement of the causes that compelled them to take such radical action. Jefferson proceeds next to what he calls “self-evident” truths: “that all men are created equal,” that they’re endowed by God “with certain unalienable Rights,” rights that can’t be taken away, including “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” and that government exists to protect those rights.
Government, Jefferson further explains, derives its power from, and by, the consent of the people. If a government fails to protect its people’s rights, the people can withdraw their consent and change the government or form an entirely new government.
After detailing the king’s failure to protect the colonists’ rights, including his obstruction of justice and “cruelty and perfidy … totally unworthy (of) the head of a civilized nation,” Jefferson recounts the colonists’ repeated appeals for relief. He concludes by declaring that the former colonies therefore “are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States.”
In the process, he sets down in words our founding principles. It’s those principles that we celebrate and we should reflect on. The Fourth of July does more than commemorate our national birthday. It memorializes our national identity. That’s why George Washington ordered that the Declaration of Independence be read to his army that July. He wanted them to understand the kind of nation they were fighting for.
It’s a proper commonplace that we thank veterans for their service, with special gratitude reserved for those, from the Revolution on to the present day, who sacrificed their lives defending us. But in addition to our gratitude, we do them greater honor by remembering the principles and ideals they fought and died for, those being the same principles and ideals we should live by in our daily civic lives.
I’ve always drawn my students’ attention to the Declaration’s stirring last chord, where the founders “mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” I’ve dwelled through the years on how much they were risking and why honor is sacred, but their promise wasn’t an abstraction. They were promising each other, knowing, as Ben Franklin observed, that, if they didn’t hang together and honor their pledge, they would all assuredly hang separately for treason.
They were in it together.
We’re still in it together.
We just don’t know it.
Our disunity and dissension have roots and branches across the political and ideological spectrum. Our former president thrives on strife. His intolerance is contagious. His speech and conduct incite rage and condone violence. He continues to try on tyranny like a comfortable suit.
In Congress, Mitch McConnell and his minions paralyze our government. Their hyperpartisan temperament and tactics are precisely what George Washington warned against.
Excessive zeal afflicts Democrats, too. Progressive doctrinaires are too often intolerant of dissenting views and disdainful of moderation.
Even shoes can bring us to the barricades. Three summers ago as our troubles were coming on us, Nike debuted its new Betsy Ross sneakers. Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback exiled from the NFL for taking a knee during the National Anthem, complained that the 13-star flag featured on the shoe dated from an era when slavery was legal. Nike promptly recalled all the shoes, prompting the conservative governor of Arizona to withdraw an offer of tax incentives for a new Nike plant, prompting California’s progressive governor to remind Nike that his state is “open for business” right next door. Assorted other politicians and candidates chimed in, too.
No one should be compelled to salute a flag. Mr. Kaepernick should have been able to take a knee without forfeiting his livelihood, and he has the right to voice his objection to our nation’s first flag, displayed on sneakers or anywhere else, just as I enjoy the liberty to point out that his right to object is guaranteed by the First Amendment, which was ratified under that same 13-star flag.
That said, we need to lay down such lesser controversies and divisions.
Greater perils demand our attention and resolve. The seat of Washington and Lincoln has been sullied by sedition. Lies have become so shamelessly commonplace that half the nation can’t recognize the truth. The party of Lincoln is in thrall to ambition, deceit and narcissism. Ignorance calls the tune and cowards dance.
Tyranny crouches, ready.
This year’s fireworks will gutter out. And politicians’ speeches will miss the point of the Fourth of July more painfully than usual.
It’s not a holiday for self-congratulation and recounting our achievements. It’s not for celebrating weapons and the might of our armed forces.
In 1776, our army wasn’t mighty.
Our ideas were mighty.
They still are.
We need to embrace and defend them.
Our government by the people won’t survive if we don’t.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
