Little Poor Elijah’s Aunt Minna owned an antiques shop. Somewhere before his 10th birthday, she gave him an ancient football lithograph his father installed over his bed.
Morning and night he’d puzzle over those hulking men in leather helmets. Their faces were downcast and primitive. A man wearing knickers and a tweed cap towered above them with his fists clenched.
Little Poor Elijah didn’t know what to make of the whole thing. But the greatest mystery of all was the caption: “End of first half. No score. Giving ’em — !”
It took him years to figure out what the coach was “giving ’em.” That’s because his football print hailed from an age before condom T-shirts and reality television when uttering the word “hell,” except in a religious context, represented a serious breach of public decency.
Poor Elijah isn’t big on clenching his fists. But here’s his September pep talk. If you’re a parent or teacher, feel free to listen in. I listen every year:
Welcome.
Even if I don’t know you, you don’t get to seventh grade without acquiring a personal school history. I may know it, your classmates may know it, but you definitely know it.
As far as I’m concerned, that’s all in the past. I don’t mean I’ve spent the summer becoming gullible and stupid. But people can change dramatically in a few months. I have sometimes, and people your age have a habit of growing up kind of suddenly. This means I’m ready for a new you if that’s what you’ve become.
It also means you don’t want to make the same mistakes you’ve made before.
I’ll do everything I can to make class time pass pleasantly and profitably. After all, I have to be here, too. However, you can expect to be bored occasionally. Maybe even more than occasionally, depending on who you are and what you like to think about. Despite what you’ve heard, learning isn’t always fun. Neither is running laps, pounding nails, or planting crops. For that matter, neither is sorting matchsticks when you’re 6 years old or laboring in an equatorial sweatshop, popular alternatives to public school in other regions of the world. There are fates worse than adverbs.
I don’t expect 100% from you every single day. I do expect you to work hard if you expect to get anything out of what we do. And don’t mistake what I mean by hard work. Hard work is more than just turning the pages. It’s more than just putting in the time. Hard work hurts. It means pushing yourself beyond what’s comfortable. Ask anybody who works hard.
If working hard is new for you, don’t be disappointed if you don’t see results right away. You don’t become an Olympic sprinter the day you decide to get up off the couch.
It’s a hard truth, but don’t expect to excel just because you work hard. Some people are simply better at schoolwork than others. No matter how hard I try, I’ll never star as a quarterback or a pianist. I just don’t have it in me. One thing is clear, though. Trying hard will make me better at both than I would’ve been if I hadn’t made an effort.
Ask for help if you need it. Sometimes a few minutes with just the two of us talking can clear up a class full of confusion.
You’re going to school in an era when grading is designed to be as complicated and as ambiguous as possible. Regardless of the scale or rubric your school is using this year, we’ll talk here about letter grades because we’ll better understand each other that way.
Remember that a C means your work is acceptable. It’s not that I ration As and Bs. But an A means outstanding work. Not everybody does it. That’s what makes it stand out. At the same time, Ds and Fs mean your work falls short of acceptable. This will happen sometimes when standards are high, which everybody says they should be, and “acceptable” represents meaningful achievement.
By the way, when I hand your papers back, don’t just bring the good stuff home. There’s no point in trying to fool your parents, or yourself. Report cards have a way of catching up with you.
Do your homework. It’ll boost your grade, and it will help you understand what’s going on in class so you aren’t as bored. You’ll also be able to make meaningful contributions so other people aren’t as bored.
You can count on me to treat you with respect. That doesn’t mean I’ll never criticize you or your work. It also doesn’t mean you’ll always like the way I treat you. We do owe each other human decency. I care about your feelings and convictions, and I’ll give you choices when I can. But school isn’t a democracy, and we aren’t equals here. In class, I get to say what goes, within limits. And you don’t get to set those limits. My boss does.
From time to time you’ll be tempted to complain you don’t need to know what we’re learning. When that happens, try to bear in mind you’re neither wise enough nor experienced enough to determine what you need to know or what lies ahead for you. When I was your age, I wanted to be a doctor.
Pass the scalpel, please.
The next time you don’t want to learn something, remember someone will always be willing to tell you that not knowing things is OK. They’ll also always be willing to learn it for you. That’s because knowledge is power, and lots of people wouldn’t mind a bit if you, or I, were willing to give ours up. There’s a reason conquerors eliminate their educated enemies. There’s a reason it was illegal to teach slaves to read.
There’s also the simple arithmetic reality I won’t be around forever. Like it or not, you’re due to inherit all this. I won’t be here to answer your questions and solve your problems when you do.
Now is the time I can pass along what’s been handed down through the ages. Make the most of me.
See you at halftime.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.