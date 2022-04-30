The first of May, in addition to celebrating spring, international workers and Soviet-style missile parades, is also National Principals Day, not to be confused with October, which is National Principals Month.
According to the two national principals associations’ less than modest joint endorsement, “the key to a great school is a great principal.” Echoing that sentiment, the reform-minded Learning First Alliance has declared public school leaders are “second only to classroom teachers in terms of in-school factors impacting student learning.”
This runner-up ranking rests on a fundamental fallacy. The most important in-school factor impacting student learning is neither the teacher nor the principal, but the student himself, his ability and his effort. Attached to each student are parents, whose “impact,” though they’re not actually “in-school,” rightly and effectively dwarfs mine as his teacher. Reformers and policymakers are fond of leaving students and parents out of the “impact” equation. Blaming low achievement on employees, rather than placing responsibility on students and parents, is usually safer for elected politicians and officials.
Recognizing that, like every student, parent and teacher, every principal is an individual with an individual impact, for good or for bad, what can we observe in general about school administrators?
I’ve been fortunate during my time in the classroom to work for and with three competent, reasonable principals. Each had learned from years of experience as a classroom teacher, and none had forgotten what it was like to work with real students in a real classroom. Each viewed our school’s teachers as colleagues whose opinions were welcome, valued and considered. At the same time, there was never any doubt that each was the boss. I know this because I periodically disagreed with and was overruled by each of them. Each also understood that being the boss meant helping teachers who needed guidance, and respecting the judgment of those who had proven themselves competent in their classrooms.
I know there are other principals like mine. However, I also know from observation and conversation over decades that my experience is not the common experience of many of my teacher colleagues in other schools.
Many administrators don’t bring years of teaching experience with them. Some flee the classroom after barely surviving the minimum required for an administrator’s license. Some have served strictly as special educators, and while that admirable work requires instructional skill and specialized knowledge, managing individual and small group special education settings is a different world from managing a classroom, never mind a school full of classrooms.
Some aspire to the principal’s chair and beyond because they can make more money, which is not a bad thing, or because in education, becoming an administrator is the route to acquiring the power that comes from advancement in any business. This is rarely a healthy lust, especially in an enterprise dedicated to providing a service.
Others hope as administrators to have a broader, more profound effect on children’s education. Even this good intention can be problematic if your sense of mission blinds you to the practical realities of life in the classroom or to your own limitations as a master of all things educational.
I’ve met some mediocre teachers, but I’ve rarely met any who think they know everything. That’s because we spend our days dealing with children who routinely prove that we don’t. Administrators, on the other hand, spend most of their time with other administrators. They sometimes squabble, but when it comes to that season’s bandwagon theory, method, curriculum or assessment, they reinforce each other’s temporary wisdom. They all endorsed No Child Left Behind until they didn’t, and they’ll all promote standards-based instruction until they don’t.
Woe betide any teacher or administrator who doesn’t believe in what they do at that particular moment.
If you’re wondering why schools and school districts seem to stagger from one initiative and grand scheme to another, bear in mind that superintendents and other central office officials are typically former principals who’ve chosen to distance themselves even farther from classroom reality. While I’ve known some capable superintendents, including two of my exemplary principals, that’s frequently not the way career advancement in education works.
When they’re not managing the day-to-day business of running a school, 21st-century principals are expected to serve as “instructional leaders.” In a perfect display of education reform’s myopia, the National Association of Elementary School Principals actually describes the idea that principals should be the teacher-leaders of their schools as “a relatively new concept that emerged in the early 1980s.” This, of course, ignores the fact that principals for centuries have been, and in some places still are, known as, “headmasters” because they’re the leaders of the other masters in their schools, also known as teachers.
The contemporary definition of “instructional leader” is predictably jargon-laden and virtually meaningless, resting on “core beliefs” and abstractions like “facilitative leadership” and “a culture of public practice and reflective practice.” In the name of school improvement, NAESP-designated experts wrestle with other crucial issues, like whether to call principals “instructional leaders” or “learning leaders.”
If you read between the lines, and sometimes simply read the lines themselves, you’ll find that, to be an instructional leader, you have to lead your teachers in the temporarily right direction so they all swear allegiance and “buy in” to the latest instructional fashion. If a principal doesn’t toe the party line, or chooses not to compel his teachers to fall in, that principal isn’t an instructional leader.
I’d like to propose an alternate definition. An instructional leader isn’t a bandwagon chaser. He’s someone who knows how to teach and can help another teacher get better at it. If we had more principals like that, and the good ones we have were allowed more time and freedom to help and lead, our schools would be stronger.
Unfortunately, decisions about these things are made by upper level administrators who, at best, make visits to classrooms but never live in them.
It’s tough to recognize instructional leaders if you aren’t one yourself.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
