I watch the news the most when the country is in trouble. I’ve been watching a lot lately, by which I mean the past four years.
It’s still morning as I write this. So far today, Donald Trump has promised to revive 1960s suburban segregation, one of his mask-averse congressional sycophants is blaming his own COVID-19 infection on wearing the mask he seldom wears, the “hoax” virus has killed a prominent Tulsa rally guest, and the president of the United States has in writing suggested delaying the election, a betrayal of the Republic that Lincoln refused to consider even as the Civil War raged across the Potomac in Virginia.
I’ve always told my students they need to learn our history because one day they’ll be the adults, I won’t be here to answer questions, and they’ll need to know how to lead and how to rightly follow. The passing of time has only made that necessity more apparent to me.
A couple of centuries ago, Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote an essay about self-reliance. When most of us think about self-reliance, we mean self-sufficiency. We picture some lone, rugged individualist contending with life in a cabin like Henry Thoreau, dependent solely on his wits and his two hands.
Henry Thoreau was my first hero, and he’s still an inspiration, but roughing it within walking distance of supper at your family’s house in Concord doesn’t exactly qualify as wilderness survival. It’s also misleading for me to posit “when most of us think about self-reliance” because these days most of us don’t.
A few Americans, mostly young ones with college degrees, dabbled in self-sufficiency back in the 1970s. Usually their version involved compost and goats, which wasn’t really what Emerson had in mind. Today, most of those ex-Whole Earth alumni communicate by cellphone.
Emerson admired resourcefulness and physical self-sufficiency. But he, like Thoreau, was more concerned about possessing an independent, reflective, self-reliant mind. He believed in nonconformity, which was something else we dabbled in while we tended our goats.
Emerson wasn’t talking about dabbling. He wasn’t talking about long hair or showing up at Thanksgiving with a nose ring. Neither did he mean refusing to wear a mask and taking on the virus man-to-germ, which amounts to simple selfishness unless you live altogether alone. He was talking about virtue and truth and character. He knew, and he wanted us to know, that stepping to the beat of your own drummer requires strength, courage and conviction. It rarely earns you a pat on the back from the rest of the world.
Inspirational speeches are typically long on charting your own course, thinking your own thoughts, and being true to yourself. Emerson’s faith in intellect and intuition, his “triumph of principles,” demands more from us than clichés. It’s something philosophers such as Emerson spend a lot more time thinking about than most of us do.
We’d all be better off if more of us did.
But today, instead of Emerson’s self-reliance, our sages promote self-esteem. Today’s wisdom glorifies self-fulfillment, by which we commonly mean self-indulgence.
Sadly, we’ve swallowed it whole.
What does that say about us?
The problem isn’t simply that our gospel of self has led so many down the broad path of destruction. It isn’t just that bullies and gangsters test high in self-esteem, or that American math students scored higher in math self-esteem than their international peers, even as they were scoring lower in actual math. It isn’t just that despite decades of expert promises and canned school programs, self-esteem hasn’t led to “improved school or job performance” or “satisfying relationships,” any more than it’s prevented “bouts of depression,” smoking, drug use, violence or teen sex.
It isn’t just the schools that abolished the honor roll to avoid offending unexceptional students, or the 4-H chapters that did away with blue ribbons. It isn’t just the litany of mind-boggling outrages like the city athletic department that for years systematically reported phony scores to newspapers so losing athletes’ feelings wouldn’t get hurt.
It’s that such malignant nonsense could find a place in our hearts and minds and persist there for so long, even to the present day. That folly is the wisdom of my generation and the pernicious legacy we’ve passed on to the next.
Our collective self-absorption is equally breathtaking. Sept. 11 was a terrible day for the nation and a tragedy for the individuals who perished and for those who loved them. But only a supremely self-absorbed people and generation could place its calamity so swiftly and surely above the calamities of other peoples and generations that have suffered far more than one dreadful day. The nations that war has repeatedly reduced to rubble marvel at our tender myopia.
Without blushing, we tweet our self-obsessions to keep the world informed of our every thought and bodily function. We relish the misdeeds and misfortunes of the great and small as video dramas created just for us without consequence for the players. “I can’t wait for the next episode,” one avid trial watcher explains.
How does someone else’s real tragedy become my episode?
Where does my self end, and someone else’s self begin?
Even when we mean well, self-prefixed excesses can be harmful. I watch the protesters on the news. Most are young, and many appear self-assured, ardent and well-intentioned. But self-assurance is a virtue only until it becomes unreflective certainty. Men and women ardent in a cause always need to bear in mind Mr. Lincoln’s caution that there may be “a difference of purpose between the Almighty and them.”
Narcissus was induced to fall in love with his own reflection. Our modern obsession with self needn’t end as tragically as his did.
Self-absorption isn’t empathy. Self-esteem and self-indulgence are easy and enticing, but they can’t sustain you. Self-discipline, self-sacrifice and self-reliance aren’t nearly as alluring, but they can.
When one of you writes the signal essay of your generation, let it once again be on these latter themes.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He lives in Mount Holly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.