Poor Elijah showed up Sunday morning with new lesson plans. “It’s a unit on sleeping,” he enthused. “Pillows, mattresses, blankets — the whole nine yards.”
Hopefully, you’re as bewildered as I was. Hopefully you’re asking yourself, “What do mattresses have to do with teaching English?” Of course, if you’re an education expert, sleeping is probably already on your shortlist of life skills that belong in the curriculum. Why not? We already teach students how to eat, brush their teeth, mediate, meditate, relax and abstain from tobacco and alcohol. Sleeping is an equally essential life skill.
The trouble is schools weren’t established to teach everything that’s essential for life, any more than hospitals were designed to tune-up cars or teach reading. Unfortunately, for 50 years, we’ve reassigned to schools a multitude of “personal, social and political” responsibilities that formerly belonged to families or society at large. This began happening around the same time student achievement began to decline. Forty years ago, “A Nation at Risk” (1983) warned placing these “conflicting demands” on schools would continue to “exact an educational cost.” Forty years later, the nonacademic demands keep coming, and we keep wondering why students aren’t learning much.
Sex education is just one of those nonacademic demands. It ignites an especially heated debate because the discussion inevitably touches on morality and intimacy. That’s why it’s especially important to remember all sex education advocates aren’t immoral hedonists, just as all sex education opponents aren’t repressed religious fanatics.
My 1960s sex-ed class taught us the names of relevant body parts. Basic information was the point, and we all left class knowing what syphilis was and how humans get pregnant. At least, that was the hope.
Sex education, aka health, has been an increasingly controversial growth industry ever since. Consider the prevention debate, where one camp champions condom use while the other promotes abstinence from sex.
Abstinence advocates tout their approach as “the only reliable way to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases,” which it is as long as you don’t wind up having sex. Similarly, the surest way to avoid getting lost in Lower Manhattan is to not go to Lower Manhattan, but that intention alone won’t help if you accidentally find yourself in Soho.
Condom proponents counter that abstinence is just an “ideology” and “not a public-health program.” Except, how can they describe abstinence as an “unrealistic” approach that “put(s) young people in danger” when many of the same pro-condom experts and school counselors rely on the same refusal skills and self-esteem building in their sex education classes, as well as in their drug abuse prevention programs, which, by the way, rely entirely on abstinence.
Actually, the last time I checked, abstinence, like it or not, is the only surefire method for avoiding pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. This would seem to make it a valid public-health alternative worth mentioning, especially when we’re talking about 12-year-olds and particularly, given the alternatives condom activists offer.
Call me crazy, but applying condoms to “purple plastic models” and bananas, card games “depicting different forms of sexual contact,” and middle-school assemblies that feature discussions of anal intercourse, understandably strike some parents and students as problematic and less than helpful. As for distributing condoms at school, anybody who lacks the initiative to buy his own at Walmart or the local convenience store arguably has no business being in the position to require one and probably lacks the responsibility to reliably use the condoms his school gives him.
Thanks to more moderate sex-ed instructors and less ridiculous programs, many of us have learned to accept some form of sex education in schools. But what would you think if the only response to Poor Elijah’s sleep curriculum was a debate over whether we should advocate foam or feather pillows. Shouldn’t someone ask if schools should be teaching this stuff in the first place?
My prime objection to sex education isn’t moral or religious, and I don’t discount the menace to public health that promiscuity poses.
It’s beyond me why any parent would want me to explain sex to his son or daughter. It’s beyond me why schools should be in the condom business, or how your 16-year-old’s abstinence is any of my business. It’s beyond me how sex education advocates can see themselves only as a necessary response to society’s increasingly casual, offhand attitude toward sex and not as part of the cause of that offhand attitude. But ultimately, it’s beyond me how anyone could think teaching students about sex is an appropriate use of precious academic time.
It’s wrong to usurp the rights and responsibilities of all parents just because some fail to value and live up to theirs. It’s wrong to turn public schools, which have proven throughout decades that they can be successful academic institutions for millions of students, into unsuccessful social services clinics.
Suppose you and I are painting a house. I agree to scrape in the morning, and you agree to paint in the afternoon. Now imagine I don’t finish, or I entirely fail to show up, so that when you arrive at noon, you have to spend your time doing my job. The fact the house doesn’t get painted is my fault, not yours. Even though painting was your job, I’m the one who failed in my responsibility.
Schools and teachers have made plenty of our own mistakes. But we’re also doing worse at our proper job because we so often spend so much of our time doing someone else’s job. Along the way, we’ve acquired and sometimes earned the understandable resentment that comes with accepting the assorted parental chores and prerogatives left for decades at classroom doors like mine.
Schools aren’t supposed to teach children everything they need to know for life.
We each — parents and teachers — have responsibilities.
We can’t meet those obligations, though, until we decide and remember what they are.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
