Most people who keep a close eye on public education won’t be shocked to hear that schools are increasingly expected to assume responsibilities that formerly belonged to parents, everything from contraception and character building to nutrition and routine dental care. These nonacademic tasks devour what was once academic time even as schools are required to guarantee that all students will meet ever higher, often unrealistic, academic standards hatched by experts unfamiliar with actual students. Meanwhile, Congress, the courts, cabinet officers and the vast army of education bureaucrats, most of whom also operate a safe distance from real students, have spent decades actively stripping teachers of any power we once had to manage our classrooms.

We’re told that schools must take on what were formerly parental tasks because too many American parents aren’t doing them anymore. This is in part because so many American parents aren’t home anymore. A 2011 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development study found that one in four U.S. children is being raised by a single parent, a higher percentage than in any other industrialized nation. A 2019 Pew Research Center analysis confirmed the United States still has the world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households. The United States also ranks near the top of the industrialized world when it comes to two-parent households where both parents work.

