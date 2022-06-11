Getting stuck on the title page when you’re reading an education article is easier than you might think, especially if you’re as cranky as Poor Elijah. The title itself, “Top 10 Challenges Facing Educators,” was annoyingly predictable. If dogs wrote education commentaries, we’d be talking about eight challenges, but since most education experts sport 10 functioning digits on their forepaws, education issues typically come in sets of 10.
Poor Elijah was next put out by the word “educator.” He prefers “teacher,” on the grounds that, if it was good enough for Jesus, it’s certainly good enough for him. “Teacher” also has fewer syllables and sounds like you’re actually doing something, which is consistent with his position that teaching is more a craft than a science.
His final stumbling block was the headnote declaring “the good news is that the nation is finally listening to educators.” This hasn’t been Poor Elijah’s experience. First, teachers rarely get invited to deliver in-service workshop wisdom. Second, the quickest way to get shutout of an education policy decision is to be a classroom teacher. Third, none of the four authors of the article about teachers’ challenges are teachers.
Still, it’s worth spending a few minutes reviewing some of the challenges they see.
Money is the first challenge on their list, and they make a few valid points. Many school budgets have yet to recover from the belt-tightening measures imposed in the wake of the 2008 recession. Many schools do contend with “leaky ceilings” and “old textbooks held together with rubber bands.” Educating the next generation is labor-intensive and legitimately expensive.
On the other hand, many of the cars in school parking lots don’t belong to classroom teachers. Schools have progressively added nonteaching staff to their rosters, from behavior interventionists and case managers to social workers and home-school coordinators. We may disagree about how necessary some are, but they definitely make public education more expensive.
In addition, while regular teachers are still paid significantly less than comparably educated professionals in other fields, most of my colleagues who left teaching through the years weren’t driven out by low salaries. Many left because schools are too often crazy places that hop from one bandwagon initiative to the next. Nonacademic, social-emotional demands keep burgeoning. Classroom disruption grows every day more extreme and more commonplace, while school policies and the current fashions in classroom discipline render teachers every day more powerless to deal with it.
In short, teachers every day have fewer opportunities to teach.
Implementing “a better way forward on discipline” is itself one of the challenges, the spotlighted better way being Restorative Justice Practices. The article’s featured RJP practitioner urges schools to look “beyond behavior” and, instead, “truly look at the person behind the behavior.” Instead of allegedly “harsh” discipline policies, suspension and expulsion, RJP promotes techniques like “peace circles” to “handle problems more positively,” transform classrooms into “communities,” and lead offenders to “make amends.”
Sometimes making sincere amends teaches a more powerful lesson than a punitive consequence does. Some offenders sincerely want to be “reintegrated” into their classroom society. But classroom discipline seldom leaps directly from a cautionary look to expulsion. Before we glibly conclude “students are better off in school than they are when they’re kicked out,” we need to consider what’s better for the other students in the class and whether attempting restorative justice for disruptive offenders is more important than everybody else’s opportunity to learn English or algebra.
The authors also list stress as a challenge, though school shootings aren’t one of the stresses they consider. According to one quoted counselor, today’s students face “pressures to fit in,” “the pressure to achieve,” and the “pressure of social media.” Schools have reportedly become a “pressure cooker” for teachers, too, with 93% of surveyed elementary teachers describing themselves as “highly stressed.”
I’m not claiming to be immune to stress. I have days when I don’t cope particularly well myself. None of my stresses compare, however, to those facing a Ukrainian third-grader. If that many teachers consider themselves highly stressed, maybe part of our problem is our societal definition of highly stressed. As for the pressures on students, the malignancy that is social media has made pain more public, but there’s nothing essentially new about the desperation to fit in. My heart goes out to adolescents because I remember being one. Growing up in 1960s suburban New Jersey, I also clearly remember the angst of academic competition. Our mothers knitted our baby booties in Ivy League colors.
Compassion for the tribulations of children is always fitting and proper. Unfortunately, the authors’ recommendations go well beyond that. In addition to easier access to school psychologists, they prescribe we “change homework policies, class schedules” and “school start times,” which in plain English means little or no homework, less intensive instruction and sleeping later in the morning. In my experience, those purported remedies don’t offer a likely route to boosting student achievement.
The authors see another challenge in the “egregious,” perpetual “hype of new technologies” that roils schools and the often “questionable purchasing decisions” that result. They correctly trace schools’ excessive silicon zeal in part to officials who covet a reputation as “cutting edge,” and they credit teachers who voice “healthy skepticism” with “curtail(ing) somewhat” those officials’ “impulse to buy into” every latest technological “game changer.”
I’ve more often found, though, that teachers like to think of themselves as open to change. In addition, as the authors note, skepticism frequently “gets teachers branded as resistant to change.” The consequent threat of workplace reprisals understandably leads many skeptics to voice their skepticism out of the earshot of less skeptical administrators.
I share the authors’ distaste for squandering money on the latest incarnations of gizmos students often didn’t need in the first place, but my disenchantment with education technology rests more on the questionable instructional decisions and alterations in classroom practice that result. Technology can be a useful teaching tool, but I’ve more often found it distracts us.
Resisting all the distractions from school’s proper purpose should count as a challenge of its own.
Of course, in many schools the first challenge facing us is remembering what that purpose is.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
