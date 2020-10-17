The United States was born into a world where Britain and France were longstanding rivals, a competition that periodically descended into war. President Washington did his best to steer a neutral course, which pleased neither Britain nor France.
By the time Washington retired, the nation’s leaders had coalesced in two opposing parties —
the Federalists, led by John Adams and Alexander Hamilton, and the Democratic-Republicans, led by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. The Federalists favored Britain, owing to our cultural ties and the economic reality that Britain was our largest trading partner. The Democratic-Republicans supported France, which had aided us in our fight for independence from Britain and had recently overthrown their king in their own revolution.
When Adams was elected our second president in 1796, relations with France were especially strained, so he sent three American ambassadors to try to ease tensions with the French government. In what became known as the XYZ Affair, the French refused to officially receive the American diplomats, demanded a substantial bribe and loan just to talk, and threatened war, all actions that qualified as national insults.
Adams refused to meet France’s demands and informed Congress that the mission had failed, though he withheld the insulting details in an effort to avoid war. When those details became public knowledge, the Federalists predictably demanded, and began to prepare for, war, the pro-France Democratic-Republicans lost public support, and Adams was widely applauded for defending our national honor.
Adams could likely have ridden his newfound popularity to reelection in 1800, but his effort to avoid war led him to leave the door open to resuming negotiations, provided France abandoned its insulting terms. Peace was eventually secured but in the process, he lost the support of the pro-war Hamilton half of the Federalist Party. The Democratic-Republicans simultaneously attacked him as a Federalist warmonger. As a result, he lost to Jefferson in 1800 and became the first American president to peacefully transfer power to a political rival.
John Adams placed his duty to others, to his high office and to the nation, above his own self-interest.
Donald Trump’s brief stay at Walter Reed was marked by the usual theatrics, deceptions and narcissism. His team of doctors delivered the customary, mandatory flattery he demands along with incomplete, contradictory, even false, medical bulletins. In so doing, they sacrificed their credibility and diminished their reputations, the common consequence of the moral contagion President Trump has breathed on so many others.
He likes to refer to COVID-19 as the Plague, which is fitting since he acts as if he understands as little about disease transmission as its medieval victims did. We know, however, from the recorded Woodward interviews and the president’s video statement that he protects himself at rallies by standing on a stage far away from his supporters, that he understands perfectly well the virus is airborne and how contagious it is.
That leaves one explanation for his conduct that touches others: He doesn’t care about them, about their safety or their pain, our safety or our pain.
It’s why, to feed his ambition and voracious need, he knowingly exposes his rally crowds to the virus.
It’s why he could require Secret Service agents to ride with him and breathe his virus-laden air so he could venture out of his hospital suite to wave to his supporters.
It’s why he now infests the West Wing, shedding disease and death without regard for his staff, their families, their neighbors or the well-being of the nation.
It’s why he can tell American mourners, who’ve buried their 200,000 American dead, not to be afraid of COVID-19 or let it dominate their lives.
When he returned to the White House, I followed him as he mounted those stairs to the balcony. I saw the line behind his ear where his make-up ended. I watched him suppress his gasps for breath.
Once he’d sufficiently steadied himself, he defiantly removed his mask and let his sickness escape his mouth in a lethal, invisible cloud. He pumped his fist as he always does and posed as the cameras rolled, saluting the empty distance. Then unmasked, he exhaled his disease as he crossed the threshold into our White House.
Since that night, I’ve heard his staged balcony scene likened to performances by autocrats like Eva Peron and Mussolini. If you’ve watched enough old newsreels, the similarities to Mussolini, both his scowl and the way he basks in the crowd’s adulation, are hard to miss.
The day after Donald Trump left Walter Reed, I received an “emergency” fundraising mailing on presidential letterhead. It was filled with predictable references to Joe Biden’s “radical Big Government Socialist agenda,” “bogus polls” and the “Fake News Media.” Without any sense of irony regarding his own campaign to obliterate the achievements of the Obama administration and consistent with his habit of projecting his motives onto others, Donald Trump predicted the “Self-Serving Democrats” would “bring a wrecking ball to all of our accomplishments.”
His letter was also punctuated with paranoid allusions to “sinister anti-Trump forces” and unnamed “people here in Washington” who “are trying to spread the lie” that “millions of people … who voted for me … have now turned against me.”
I began writing this to contrast John Adams’ sense of duty with Donald Trump’s self-indulgence and calculated self-interest. That intention remains.
But yesterday, Donald Trump announced plans to recklessly resume holding mass campaign rallies. The White House continues to refuse to discuss his medical condition and COVID-19 testing history or to carry out contact tracing to contain the spread of his disease.
Yesterday, Donald Trump demanded the arrest of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
Yesterday, the FBI and state law enforcement authorities foiled a credible plot by a self-styled “militia” group to kidnap and assassinate the governor of Michigan. The conspirators’ actions followed the president’s call to “liberate Michigan” and his recent debate declaration that violent white supremacist extremists should “stand by.” Donald Trump responded to the plot and the arrests by condemning the governor of Michigan.
This is why I turn again to those who support, enable and abet his malignant words and deeds.
Do you need to see blood before you’ll see your duty and the truth?
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.