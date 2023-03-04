It’s wintertime. In the winter, it snows and gets cold, sometimes even in places where summers are warm. Here in Vermont, the colder side of zero and a couple of feet of snowflakes at a time are nothing new. According to the collective memory of my coffee shop associates and my own experience, 20° below zero has always been commonplace, and 40° below a feature of many winters.
Lately, though, our broadcast meteorologists are announcing a new Ice Age every time the thermometer drops to single digits.
Before you get the wrong idea, this isn’t a position paper on climate change. Whether or not you believe the planet is getting warmer, whether the change is anthropogenic, meaning our fault, or whether getting warmer is only a prelude to getting colder, I’d be happy if we’d all at least stipulate climate isn’t a function of politics or religion, and in any case, it would be a good idea if we burned less carbon and more wisely used natural resources. This waste of resources includes our penchant for equipping every American down to preschool age with multiple, handheld devices constructed of rare earths and powered by batteries that need to be recharged, usually by burning carbon.
Speaking of “anthropogenic,” some scientists have proposed designating the last 75 years or so the Anthropocene, meaning Human epoch. I’m no particular fan of the dinosaurs, even though they lasted nearly 200 million years, and I understand their brains weren’t especially impressive, but at least, they had the humility not to name a geologic timespan after themselves.
While last week’s nationwide winter storm did prompt the first Los Angeles blizzard warning since 1989, “widespread wintry weather” in places like Minnesota shouldn’t entirely shock us given it is, after all, winter. Anyway, despite the fact that canceling school when it snows is nothing new, education experts and administrators are increasingly concerned that schools are “losing precious instructional time to snow days.” These lost instructional hours are, of course, only a fraction of the many more hours lost every day to routine classroom disruption, counseling, school-based dentistry, anti-bullying, anti-obesity and social skills lessons, as well as all the other “whole child” nonacademic activities that compete for a share of the standard school day.
There are other reasons beside the weather itself that account for the increase in snow days. First, while everyone’s heard the legends about stalwart Grandpa hiking to school uphill both ways through a blizzard, as a 6-year-old. I did routinely walk a suburban, mile round trip to first grade. We have gotten softer even since my 1950s childhood. Second, while my parents ably and amply protected me, they didn’t hover as close as many parents feel they must today. Third, owing substantially to district consolidation, students increasingly attend school farther from home and travel there via school buses. Fourth, suing schools and everyone else has become America’s national pastime.
Some officials recommend making up snow days by “adding minutes to school days already scheduled.” Others favor adding those missed days to the calendar, either in lieu of scheduled vacations or at the end of the term in June. They argue that adding whole days, rather than scattered minutes, would better enable teachers to “complete their full lesson plans with integrity,” although it’s far from certain how many students would show up on those “added” days.
Student participation similarly complicates “virtual school days.” On these snow-triggered “e-learning days,” students remain home, where they’re “expected to complete their assignments online and communicate with teachers throughout the day.” Advocates claim this will “avoid the disruption” to “educational momentum” and “minimize the loss of instructional time.”
You may be unclear as to how replacing a day of in-person instruction with what amounts to online homework does much to minimize lost instructional time. You may also be skeptical as to whether students, who refrain from focusing on lessons and communicating with teachers when they’re in the same classroom together, would be likely to focus on lessons and communicate with those same teachers when they aren’t even in the same building.
Finally, you may be puzzled that so many policymakers and administrators have forgotten how disrupted, unfocused, non-meaningful and dismally unsuccessful online classes proved to be when COVID compelled schools to close and abandon in-person instruction.
Some advocates with and without memory issues concede cyber-days don’t “substitute for being with a teacher,” but true cyber-enthusiasts contend that, since students spend so much class time on laptops anyway, “the only difference” on snow days “is they’re doing it at home instead of at school.” If that’s true, it casts a troubling, unflattering light on 21st-century experts’ recommendations that increasingly equate education with parking students in front of laptops.
Not surprisingly, snow day plans involving school-supplied laptops for every student are extremely popular with people who make their living manufacturing and selling laptops.
Since many students don’t have home internet access, some districts choose to muddle matters by issuing each student a canvas sack containing three days’ assignments, prepared before the winter season by their classroom teachers. Since they’re designed for use at any time, these blizzard assignments aren’t tied to topics and skills currently under discussion in class. Formerly known as “busy work,” these once-scorned tasks have been re-designated “21st-century learning skills,” owing to the fact they’re also posted on the school’s website for anyone who inadvertently left their bag at school, and the prevailing assumption that tacking the words “21st-century learning” onto any pointless task automatically renders it worthwhile.
While online systems inevitably necessitate reteaching the snow day material for students who didn’t understand it, didn’t attempt it or don’t have the internet at home, the lower-tech bag system offers teachers the choice of losing another day’s “momentum” going over the work they sent home in the bag, thereby further interrupting what they were teaching before it snowed, or ignoring the “blizzard” work students were supposed to complete while they were home, thereby making an appropriate mockery of the entire enterprise.
As always, education officials haven’t missed a trick. Boosters in one district suggest that phys ed teachers, for instance, specifically assign “kids to do jumping jacks or build a snow fort.”
Now, at least, we know what “meaningful instruction” means.
And just in time.
It’s still winter, and it’s snowing again.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
