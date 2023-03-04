It’s wintertime. In the winter, it snows and gets cold, sometimes even in places where summers are warm. Here in Vermont, the colder side of zero and a couple of feet of snowflakes at a time are nothing new. According to the collective memory of my coffee shop associates and my own experience, 20° below zero has always been commonplace, and 40° below a feature of many winters.

Lately, though, our broadcast meteorologists are announcing a new Ice Age every time the thermometer drops to single digits.

