When I was a kid in junior high, I wanted to be a doctor. By the time I got halfway through high school, I’d discovered I didn’t enjoy dissecting frogs nearly as much as I liked combatively exercising my larynx. Since lawyers, as I understood it, got paid to argue, practicing law became my new career choice. Then toward the end of my senior year, I decided to be an English professor, mostly because I liked Henry Thoreau and corduroy suits. I clung to that vocation until one of my college English professors talked me out of it.
That’s how I wound up a public school teacher. I left out second grade when I planned to sell big cars with fins, as well as the decade and a half I spent unloading trucks and building houses.
Ever since the prospects of commoners like you and me expanded beyond lifelong employment as serfs, distant relatives have been pinching children on the cheek and asking, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Now education officials want to replace great aunts and uncles. After 40 years in which education reform diminished American graduates’ skills and knowledge, and individual initiative gave way to entitlement, public schools are again being drafted to solve a problem education policymakers helped create and society at large encouraged.
Enter “Personal Learning Plans,” yet another reform that promises to “make education more relevant,” this time by “match(ing) schooling with a student’s career goals.” PLPs aren’t public education’s first “personal” plans. Since 1974, federal law has required “individual education plans” for special education students, based on those students’ disabilities and exceptional needs. Those IEP demands have been difficult enough for schools to meet. Now the sages who run public education, typically from a comfortable distance, have decreed that every public school student should have an individual plan.
Memo to sages: I’m not a private tutor. If I were, I’d be ideally positioned to design and implement a personal plan for my personal student. In case you haven’t noticed, though, I don’t teach one student in his father’s paneled library. I teach 110 students, and many of my colleagues teach many more.
But let’s set aside the impracticality of PLPs. Let’s not dwell on proposals that we “completely redesign” the school day so students, teachers and counselors can hold regular “one-on-one meetings.” That, of course, would be in addition to the time teachers already spend helping individual students. It’s also on top of schools’ principal mission to graduate literate, broadly knowledgeable heirs of the Republic.
Let’s examine how PLPs would “transform” public education.
Advocates insist “students must be at the center” of PLP planning. Unfortunately, when A Nation at Risk identified what had gone wrong with schools, the problems reformers keep claiming they’re trying to fix, Risk’s authors identified “extensive student choice” in planning their own education as a significant cause of America’s academic decline.
Boosters intend PLPs to be standard procedure in grades 7 through 12, with many extending the range down as early as kindergarten. I’m sure some of my students will grow up to be exactly what they think they want to be now. But I was a pretty conscientious kid, and I didn’t land behind the teacher’s desk until I was 35. It’s not wise to design an elementary or secondary education around the testimony and foresight of 6-year-olds, or even 16-year-olds.
Yes, my friend, Harvey, wanted to be a doctor ever since his mother hung a stethoscope over his crib. But another classmate planned to be a politician and wound up a poet, a poetic crony became a Manhattan attorney, and then there’s me. All of us, regardless of our career aspirations, needed to take the same liberal arts and sciences courses in order to prepare for college and informed citizenship. The fact is, once you’ve identified students opting for specific technical and vocational high school training programs, students applying for admission to colleges need to take basically the same courses, with the chief variation being not their intended major or career, but how selective the colleges they’re applying to are.
Proponents contend, for example, that students who like “science and animals” should be told by their schools that they might want to be vets or vet assistants. Fine, let a guidance counselor, or a parent, tell them. But let’s acknowledge first that most children who like science and animals don’t spend their working lives in veterinary clinics. Let’s acknowledge that the academic preparation required of a prospective veterinarian is significantly different from what you’d recommend in a PLP for someone who tends a vet’s kennels, and depends far more on students’ respective aptitudes than on their shared and very likely passing interests.
If Harvey and I were in high school today, he’d be taking foreign languages, college prep science, history, English and calculus to prepare for life and college so he could become a doctor, and I’d be taking the same foreign languages, college prep science, history, English and calculus to prepare for life and college so I could become an English professor. You don’t abandon a balanced, fundamental arts and sciences program based on liking math or poems or pets.
In a perverse irony, reformers, including many PLP advocates, have long insisted on grouping students in classes regardless of their academic aptitudes, the one personalizing scholastic distinction that makes sense. Beyond impeding academic learning, personalization also does a marvelous job of reinforcing the galloping narcissism that afflicts 21st-century Americans.
In yet another distraction and assault on the academic day, boosters mandate that PLPs go beyond a “list of courses” and also include “experiences outside the classroom.” For example, our hypothetical student who likes dogs might take time off from school to “visit a vet’s office” or “intern” there as part of her high school course schedule.
My passing interest in medicine is why I first volunteered at a hospital, and partly why Harvey and I got Saturday and summer jobs as orderlies. But that was on our own time in addition to our academic classes, not instead of them.
Reformers clamor that American students must be better prepared for the 21st century. It would be good if those same experts stopped blindly doing all they can to keep that from happening.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.