When I was a kid in junior high, I wanted to be a doctor. By the time I got halfway through high school, I’d discovered I didn’t enjoy dissecting frogs nearly as much as I liked combatively exercising my larynx. Since lawyers, as I understood it, got paid to argue, practicing law became my new career choice. Then toward the end of my senior year, I decided to be an English professor, mostly because I liked Henry Thoreau and corduroy suits. I clung to that vocation until one of my college English professors talked me out of it.

That’s how I wound up a public school teacher. I left out second grade when I planned to sell big cars with fins, as well as the decade and a half I spent unloading trucks and building houses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.