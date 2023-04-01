Poor Elijah likes big coins. If they hadn’t disappeared, he’d still be spending Susan B. Anthony dollars. But he drew the line when they minted Sacajaweas.
Sacajawea was 17 when she and her French husband led Lewis and Clark up the Missouri on their trek to the Pacific. Her language skills and knowledge of her Shoshone homeland served them well, especially when it turned out she was the Shoshone chief’s sister.
She did a good job, but she probably doesn’t deserve a coin. Before you get the wrong idea, neither do Lewis and Clark. Sacajawea won her place on a coin because she’s doubly diverse. She’s a woman and an Indigenous America, which trumps old Susan B., whose achievements are limited to shattering centuries-old restrictions on women’s rights to work, own property and vote.
By the way, nobody knows what Sacajawea looked like, which might explain why her invented coin face bears a resemblance to the English actress Minnie Driver. In a further nod to current fashion, enlightened history buffs now spell her name “Sacagawea” in keeping with our multicultural fetish for authentically pronouncing foreign names, like “Beijing.” Except, no anchorman talks about “Paree” instead of “Paris.” Why does our cultural sensitivity only extend to cultures that don’t come from Europe?
Multiculturalism infects more than coins. If you were featuring 10 Americans on a history book’s cover, who would you include? I’m guessing Juan Seguin wouldn’t make your list. Mr. Seguin, a “hero of the Texas Revolution,” commanded 25 Mexican Texans at the Alamo.
How about Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic? She happens not to be Charles Lindbergh, the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic. Then, of course, there’s Zitkala-Sa, a 19th-century, part-Sioux author and musician. She’s useful enough to display on the cover, but such a minor player in U.S. history that she doesn’t even appear in the book’s index.
Abigail Adams made the marquee, too, but she’s a variation on the theme. She wrote to her husband, John, while he was helping Tom Jefferson put the finishing touches on the Declaration of Independence. “Remember the ladies,” she chided him. She maintained that, if the new government denied women the same rights and political power men enjoyed, they were as justified in throwing off the new government’s tyranny as their husbands had been in renouncing the king. Her husband, John, listened sympathetically and went on to become president. Despite her intelligence and private contributions to the revolutionary cause, Abigail’s public contributions were largely restricted to being John’s wife.
That’s the lesson of American history. Yes, Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and Chief Joseph are on their merits noteworthy characters in our story. But like it or not, most of our history occurred under the direction of white males. Minorities didn’t get to do much leading, and until a hundred years ago, the law regarded women as virtual children.
Spotlighting relatively insignificant, token figures in the name of gender or ethnic consciousness obscures how diminished a role women and minorities were permitted to play. Finding time and space for third-tier tales also forces editors and teachers to leave more essential history on the cutting room floor.
We are left as a result both ignorant and divided.
At one extreme, Governor DeSantis promotes a version of history that accents the United States as the home of freedom while all but excusing American slavery on the grounds that, before our revolution, “nobody had questioned it before.” This sanitized narrative casts the United States as the first abolitionist nation, an assertion demonstrably false.
At the opposite pole, advocates assail the United States as the home of systemic racism, policies and practices that continue to convey advantages and disadvantages to Americans based on race and gender.
Condemning everyone sympathetic to the first contingent as racists is no more accurate nor helpful than blasting everyone supportive of the second as “woke.” Racism may be more inherently malicious, but both bias sets can obstruct our understanding of history and each other.
Consider the following examples of well-intentioned “wokeness.”
— College activists lead a Martin Luther King Day “exercise on racism.” Organizers encourage the crowd to reject negative “ethnic slurs and stereotypes.” Apparently operating under the assumption that positive ethnic slurs and stereotypes are better, participants instead “praise” Hispanics “for their music, tacos and art.” African Americans are judged “outgoing,” Englishmen are “dignified,” and Italians are “good cooks.” Jews are “good business people.”
— The director of a multicultural center establishes “five dimensions of multicultural education.” He says most Black students can’t learn in “individualistic” classrooms and need to work in groups. Teachers also need to “change the way they teach physics” so “African Americans can learn” it. Racially sensitive physics? Fortunately, the center’s director is Black because if I said that, the diversity police would be on me in a flash.
— A “dismayed” school diversity committee condemns a teachers’ convention brochure featuring a Maori dance troupe, blasting the cover “photograph of a Black man in a rather threatening pose,” which the diversity committee regards as a “negative racial image.” The committee continues to insist the photograph doesn’t “promote positive images of people of color” even after they’re informed that the people of color in question supplied the photograph and want extra brochures to ship back to New Zealand.
— Two high school athletes are censured for “directing racial comments” at an opposing player. The entire team is ordered to write an apology and undergo “sensitivity and diversity training.”
A Vermont community near me recently grappled with the racial propriety of its high school’s Indigenous American mascot and team name. Most of those engaged in the debate appear neither “woke” nor racist, and I suspect that most, regardless of their “side,” could identify some Indigenous American mascots and emblems they find offensive and others they find acceptable. In short, most are moderate.
We do ourselves and our nation no service by hurling accusations of racism every time someone displays less sensitivity than we’d like. It’s similarly pernicious to disseminate historical lies and level the vague, virulent charge of “wokeness” against anyone who dares to set before us our national faults and flaws.
The truth must be told.
Our differences must be faced.
But no patriot should find glee in magnifying the great gulf that is widening between us.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
