Poor Elijah likes big coins. If they hadn’t disappeared, he’d still be spending Susan B. Anthony dollars. But he drew the line when they minted Sacajaweas.

Sacajawea was 17 when she and her French husband led Lewis and Clark up the Missouri on their trek to the Pacific. Her language skills and knowledge of her Shoshone homeland served them well, especially when it turned out she was the Shoshone chief’s sister.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.