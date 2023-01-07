Back in 2009, President Obama delivered a speech about education. It was broadcast live during school hours, and the White House encouraged teachers to watch in their classrooms with their students. The president’s conservative critics responded by accusing him of trying to “indoctrinate America’s children” into his “socialist agenda.”
I chose not to watch. I was preoccupied with practical concerns like what we were in the middle of when class ended the day before, which class would be meeting when the president went on the air, and whether I had a snowball’s chance of making it to Yorktown by Thanksgiving.
My colleague down the hall did watch with her class. Naturally, I denounced her as a socialist at our next faculty meeting.
No, I didn’t.
To be honest, I don’t think the federal government should be setting education policy. I’ve concluded, like almost everybody else for our republic’s first two centuries, public education is constitutionally the province of the states.
In addition, I wasn’t thrilled with President Obama’s choice for education secretary, Arne Duncan. I have this crazy idea that the nation’s chief education officer’s résumé should include substantial, real classroom, teaching experience. Mr. Duncan’s education experience consisted of chairing a foundation that funded schools, playing Australian professional basketball, and a brief term as Chicago’s public school CEO, a tenure marked at the time by unraveling claims of success.
Again, none of that is why I didn’t watch the speech. As a matter of fact, I made a point to read it. If there’s any evidence of socialism or “brainwashing” in it, I must be a brainwashed socialist, which I’m fairly confident I’m not.
Here in our own graceless age, Republican Congressman Andy Biggs just three weeks ago tried to cast the blame for last May’s racially motivated supermarket shooting in Buffalo on socialism. He based his indictment of left-wing extremism on the fact the shooter identified himself as a “national socialist.” Inconveniently, national socialism was Hitler’s name for his right-wing extremist political ideas and the expression from which the world derived the abbreviated term “Nazi.”
Congressman Biggs was serving at the time as the ranking member of the House subcommittee that deals with terrorism and homeland security. It would probably be helpful if he knew little details such as national socialist means Nazi.
Returning to President Obama’s allegedly socialist education plan, the president acknowledged that government, parents and teachers have education responsibilities, but he stressed that nothing the rest of us do matters unless “all of you,” meaning students, “fulfill your responsibilities.” He detailed those responsibilities as showing up at school, listening to teachers and parents, and “put(ting) in the hard work it takes to succeed.” He also endorsed doing homework, reading books, volunteering and extracurricular activities.
He debunked the contemporary myth the “ticket to success is through rapping or basketball or being a reality TV star.” His mantra was “hard work,” and he told his student audience “you can’t drop out of school and just drop into a good job,” that “you’ve got to work for it and train for it and learn for it,” even if you don’t “love every subject,” or “click with every teacher,” or find every assignment “relevant.”
Let me know when I mention something you object to.
He talked about students who face adversity, from his own single-parent childhood, to children who overcame language barriers, the hardships of foster care, and cancer, concluding that the “circumstances of your life” are “no excuse for neglecting your homework,” “having a bad attitude,” “talking back to your teacher, cutting class or dropping out … no excuse for not trying.” Summing up his emphasis on hard work, the president added “here in America, you write your own destiny. You make your own future.”
If that’s socialism, Horatio Alger was a Marxist.
President Obama urged students to prepare themselves to “cure diseases like cancer and AIDS,” develop “energy technologies,” protect the environment, “fight poverty, homelessness, crime and discrimination,” and “build new companies” that “boost our economy.” In short, his diabolical plan to indoctrinate the nation’s youth included something for everyone, from Greenpeace fans to Forbes subscribers.
He told students “the future of this country” depended on their effort. From the Revolution to the Greatest Generation, he lauded Americans who “loved their country too much to do anything less than their best.” He equated quitting school with “quitting on your country.”
That’s not socialist doctrine. It’s patriotism.
He challenged students to make a contribution. He asked what they planned to do for their country.
That’s not politicking. It’s John F. Kennedy.
Obviously, I wasn’t irate that some schools didn’t watch the president’s speech. After all, my class didn’t watch either, although I repeatedly preach a similar message to my students. I was alarmed, though, that somehow we’d reached a point of departure where the president of the United States couldn’t deliver an address that endorsed responsibility, commended hard work, and urged students to do their best in school for their own good and for the country’s sake, without airwaves, blogs, Twitter and town meetings reflexively erupting in irrational, unfounded hysteria.
There’s nothing wrong with opposing a president’s policies. There’s nothing wrong with passionate, articulate dissent. But there is something wrong with vitriol and mindless, kneejerk, slogan chanting. And there’s something shameful when those who claim to be leaders encourage it.
It’s perilous to encourage a mob, even when it’s on your side. Mobs, more than tyrants, imperil government by the people.
Here in the United States, being a member of the loyal opposition doesn’t require loyalty to a king and shouldn’t require loyalty to a president. You do, however, whether Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, need to be steadfastly loyal to the rule of law that undergirds our republic. Regardless of our individual political opinions, we each have an essential, enduring interest in preserving and protecting the government that the Constitution and our collective ballots give us.
No issue, no party, no recession, no legislative agenda is more vital to our preservation than the survival of rational discourse. No opposition is more imperative than respect for the principles and constitutional process that established us and has since our founding sustained us.
If reason and civility don’t govern us, sooner or later tyranny will.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.