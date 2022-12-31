It’s January, time to greet the second half of the school year. It’s also again time to redouble our efforts to regain the ground lost during the COVID pandemic. Those efforts were most recently stalled by an ongoing spike in “tripledemic” cases — COVID, flu and RSV — that began last fall and resulted in additional student absences and, consequently, additional lost ground requiring additional redoubled efforts.

Experts blame much of the lost ground on the extensive use of technology in what proved to be less effective replacement classes that met online when schools were closed for in-person instruction. Many of those same experts are now recommending an increased reliance on technology to re-redouble our efforts and compensate for the earlier problematic reliance on technology.

