Marlboro College’s board of trustees is engaged in a complicated financial sleight of hand. They are planning to close the college and give away their assets to Emerson College in Boston because they have been claiming demographics preclude their rural Vermont college from attracting enough students. The recent announcement of the sale of the Vermont campus where Marlboro College has operated for nearly 75 years, to an entity promising “Degrees of Freedom,” claiming they will have no problem recruiting new students to the campus though they currently have no accreditation, endowment or alumni base to rely on, is troubling at best.
This new college, as reported by VTDigger, would be established by Democracy Builders and Democracy Builders Fund. The president would be Seth Andrew.. As far as we can tell, the new leaders have no qualifications to run a college. This is particularly disconcerting because the pattern is already clear: the Vermont colleges that closed in recent years have had presidents with minimal prior experience in higher ed administration.
Another red flag is neither organization has filed IRS 990 forms since 2016 and it appears from the information posted on the IRS website, they revoked the 501c4 status of Democracy Builders Fund. The head of these groups is tight-lipped about who their funders are and how much they offered to pay for the campus, but admit they weren’t the highest bidder.
This new college is reported to be for “grades 11-14.” Early college works well elsewhere but the troubling aspect here is why would the board of trustees select the lowest bidder as the potential purchaser? Could it be this is a way of getting charter schools into Vermont under the radar? Could they really be trying to establish a beachhead in Vermont, one of only five states without a charter school law?
Charter schools could be particularly bad for Vermont, because they compete with public schools for federal funding, which might force even more school closures in the state.
Here’s an example about a network created by Democracy Builders, albeit demographic differences abound, of why Vermonters should be concerned: according to the Washington Post, “Democracy Prep, a New York-based charter network, made big promises when it entered the District in 2014 to take over Imagine Southeast.” The chairperson of the board of directors admitted they “promised Ward 8 a school in which scholars would thrive academically and socio-emotionally ... Ultimately, we have not been able to deliver on that promise.” The post also explains, “The school’s suspension and expulsion rates in the 2016-17 academic year were drastically higher than citywide averages.”
Amy Grillo, who is an assistant professor of education at Wesleyan University and former dean of students at Marlboro College, explained to me her “concern is that, when their startups fail, they leave whole communities worse off than before and just move on to ‘incubate’ the next venture. It’s an entrepreneurial model that is just not socially responsible. I think the greater Marlboro community needs to plan ahead for this eventuality.”
Not selling to the highest bidder also fits with the pattern of strange financial decisions by Marlboro’s administration. When President Quigley started in 2015, his first major program skyrocketed the tuition discount rate without making equivalent cost savings. Under his tenure, enrollment decreased and the deficit increased. Marlboro’s website states it has $37 million in endowment but we are now hearing from the board of trustees there will only be $22 million left to go to Emerson. The irony is the board has created a mirage of democratic involvement. Many details of the agreement with the buyer and agreement with Emerson are still secret, and being finalized over the summer, outside of the scrutiny of the on-campus community and external stakeholders. Marlboro’s mission statement and ethos include self-governance so why did the community not have a vote on whether to close the college?
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan has the authority to put a halt to this financial transaction. The time is now to connect with his office to register your concerns for the vulnerability of this transaction and the loss of Marlboro College.
If you want to join this effort, go to www.IBelieveInmarlboroCollege.org
Jonathon Podolsky lives in Northampton, Massachusetts, and participates in I Believe in Marlboro College and in Mobilize Marlboro.
