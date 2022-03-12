After my retirement from the Vermont trial bench in 2005, I actively engaged in international rule of law work, including many short-term assignments in Russia (judicial adviser, 1996-2010) and Kazakhstan (judicial adviser, 2006), and long-term residential assignments in the countries of Georgia (judicial adviser, 2008-09) and Kosovo (international criminal judge, 2011-13). This piece is my understanding of important historical events, based at least in part on my personal experiences.
As the world recoiled in horror, Russia recently invaded the sovereign country of Ukraine without provocation. This crisis was a long time in the making, with important historical antecedents, such as Ukraine being a former Soviet republic, and President Putin’s long-held ambition to recreate Mother Russia. Putin also wished to block any possibility that Ukraine would join the EU and NATO.
But it is also important to understand that other events have played a major part in influencing Russia’s geopolitical strategy during the past two decades.
Recall that, in 1999, NATO intervened with an intensive bombing campaign in the brutal internecine war between Serbia and its breakaway province of Kosovo, in which Serbia engaged in ethnic cleansing of the majority population of Albanian Kosovars, creating a humanitarian crisis. After 78 days, NATO prevailed and the war ended in June 1999, following which the UN took control of Kosovo.
NATO established a peacekeeping force in Kosovo in which many nations have participated, including the U.S. Russia strongly opposed NATO’s intervention and has been Serbia’s staunch ally to this day.
Then, in 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia, with immediate recognition by many Western countries. This watershed event infuriated Putin, who claimed it created a precedent that the West would come to regret, and he was right.
Just several months later, in August 2008, Russia invaded the country of Georgia, a former Soviet republic which was leaning toward NATO and the EU, under the pretext that Russian speakers and passport holders in the breakaway province of South Ossetia were being threatened by the Georgian military. Russian tanks and military personnel quickly poured through the Roki Tunnel separating the two countries as if they had been waiting for this moment, and Russian forces quickly overwhelmed the Georgian military. I was working in Georgia at the time of the invasion and was evacuated to Armenia until hostilities ended.
Russia immediately recognized the independence of South Ossetia and another rebellious province, Abkhazia, and continues to do so to this day. Thus, the Kosovo precedent was fully established. Western countries were incensed, but took little action.
Then, in 2014, a restive province of Ukraine, Crimea, declared its independence from Ukraine after an incursion by Russian soldiers and a popular referendum by the citizens of Crimea. The written declaration of independence actually cites the Kosovo precedent as one of the legal justifications for breaking away from Ukraine. Crimea was subsequently annexed into the Russian Federation.
Throughout the past eight years, Russian separatists have fought the Ukrainian military in the Donbas region of Ukraine. One of Putin’s first acts after the invasion of Ukraine began just two weeks ago was to recognize the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, both of which are in Donbas, again using the Kosovo precedent.
There is an ongoing debate as to whether the events in Kosovo actually established a precedent under international law, which Western countries would deny. They argue that Kosovo was a unique situation, a one-off, because it was initiated and justified as a humanitarian mission limited to stopping the bloodbath and ethnic cleansing. But the concept appears to remain alive, at least in the mind of Vladimir Putin.
Judge Dean Pineles lives in Stowe.
