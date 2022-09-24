By the time I made the decision to attend the University of Maine, I already knew what I wanted to do as a career. Fortunately, because the University of Vermont didn’t offer a bachelor’s degree in journalism, I was able to attend UMO (the “O” is for Orono and has since been dropped from the school’s name) at UVM’s in-state tuition rate.
It was a deal I could not walk away from. Besides, UMO had a five-day a week, student-run newspaper. I remain grateful for my decision.
Regardless of where my career path has taken me (and not taken me) since college, the experiences afforded me through the journalism program there was invaluable.
Consider the following:
— The school had an academic department designated to just print journalism; its professors were known nationally for their expertise in the First Amendment, media law, newswriting and journalism ethics. Many of them — literally — wrote textbooks that other colleges around the nation were using. They were an integral part of everyone studying journalism at that time.
— Next, that same journalism program built its courses around generating content for The Daily Maine Campus, the student newspaper since 1875. The professors served as advisers and editors, but the work being done by students was informing the university community about what was really going on around the school. “The Campus,” as it was known some 30 years ago, was a tab-sized publication that ranged from 12 to 24 pages per day, depending on ad revenue. A few special editions had as many as 36 pages. Atop the rigors of academics, it was a lot for a band of students to produce.
— It was not until the early 1990s that the newspaper was “paginated” on a computer. It had been a Pony Express of programs and large, clunky equipment that got articles and content from notepads to slick galleys, to a hot-smelling machine that waxed those galleys. Then they had to be trimmed with pica poles or long rulers and X-ACTO knives to make the content fit. Literally, we were cutting and pasting, often not very straight.
— The newspaper had a hierarchy: editor, city editor, photo editor, editorial page, arts and sports editors, copy editors, reporters, correspondents, typesetters and proofreaders. There was even an in-house cartoonist. We all doubled as the production staff, often working late into the night, pushing hard against the 11 p.m. deadline. There was an advertising department, a business manager and billing office. It had a circulation director, who made certain the thick bundles of newspapers were picked up from The Ellsworth American, the printer some 40 miles away, and delivered to drop spots all around the campus first thing in the morning. (I had a bigger staff in 1990 than I have today.)
— Switching to pagination simplified the process — taking several ponies out of the express. But the newspaper looked cleaner; the quality controls were better. We were able to introduce more camera-ready advertising. And we could do cool things with layouts. The same way newspapers went from lead type to Linotype, it was inevitable that the technology would carry the process forward into the next era.
— The Maine Campus regularly was competing directly with the Bangor Daily News, the largest newspaper (still) in Maine, and the BDN’s full-time staff (some of whom were associate professors for the journalism department). In the 1980s and 1990s, the newspaper regularly was breaking stories about budget cuts across the university system; growing concerns over HIV/AIDS; a rare measles outbreak; divestment and its broad implications; and scores of other hard news stories.
It was not uncommon for members of the administration or faculty to trudge down into the dingy basement of Lord Hall, where our newspaper offices were located, with the newspaper in hand, fury on their tongues. There was never a drought of letters and commentaries — a sure sign of a newspaper’s relevance. It was very satisfying to see it in what felt like everybody’s hands.
Because we were students, we were stupidly idealistic. Our filters were more like colanders than cheesecloth. We tilted at anyone who supported a semblance of a windmill, and when they fought back, we published their tirades against us. We were in the enemy-making business. There were some hard lessons in there about overreaching on both sides.
When I was named editor of The Daily Maine Campus, I showed up with a plan: Cut the newspaper’s publishing days back to three days a week from five. I was convinced we could have a better product publishing less frequently. I insisted we were “compromising quality for quantity” by pushing the staff to the max five days a week. (In 2012, it went down to a weekly print publication.) In retrospect, I think I was probably wrong in that decision: It marked the beginning of the end.
I also introduced the pagination system into the workflow, doing away with the cumbersome Compugraphics system that we used for outputting, cutting and pasting the layout. Overnight, proportion wheels became coasters for any paginator who could place photos and content with the greatest of ease. It also meant fewer employees — and much more technology.
All of this was more than 30 years ago now. (We just barely had email; my newsroom pager was the coolest thing I owned.)
In a short time, after my tenure there, the internet would take hold. Even for a campus newspaper, it meant marketing university events could be done for free on social media — not a paid ad in the newspaper. The communications fee every student paid to support the newspaper (and the campus radio station) as part of their tuition was not enough to keep the lifeblood of the newspaper pumping.
In view of budget cutting, the journalism department was consolidated into another department, and then another, and another. There was no longer any mandated content stream to fill the pages. The Maine Campus became more of an extracurricular exercise for students interested in writing and reporting. The workload — doing more with less — made burnout a real-life lesson that was being felt in newsrooms nationwide.
But The Campus has never lost gravitas as a stronghold for the First Amendment, and it has continued to be a reliable news source for the university, even still breaking occasional hard news stories that left the Bangor Daily’s staff smarting from time to time.
These shifts in the newspaper industry have made publishing very challenging: printing and distributing are the two most expensive things any newspaper can do. Without revenue — through subscriptions (the “Campus” is free) and advertising (which is purposefully not free), there is only one model that allows for the possibility of sustainability: online.
Earlier this month, the decision was made to suspend the print edition of The Maine Campus altogether. As of this academic school year, the student-run newspaper rebranded itself as Maine Campus Media, moving to an all-digital platform.
Business Manager Griffin Lord, a senior new media major, told the Bangor Daily News: “We’re a student newspaper, and our demographic just doesn’t read print. It hasn’t read print for years, actually. We’re not reaching our target audience. So this will help us to do exactly that.”
The Maine Campus hasn’t printed since the pandemic started, holding off on restoring its print version during two pandemic-altered academic years, the BDN reported.
According to the student paper’s current staffers, The Maine Campus will continue to publish news, opinion, culture and sports stories written by students each week, with new articles posted to the website every Monday. Additionally, students plan to develop an app “to further expand the outlet’s ability to reach students where they are, which is mostly on their phones.” They also plan to offer more student-created comics and art, and even start a podcast.
As a journalist, editor and publisher for decades now, I have watched this slow march for my entire career. I remain grateful that many of us who grew out of the print era of The Maine Campus have worked hard to keep journalism strong, and the print product sustainable.
Newspapers always can have a role in a community, as long as that community sees its value. Again, it comes down to support through advertising and subscribing — not good will. Vetted information is not free. It comes down to the support of local journalism — and those roles as watchdog, informer, historian and public trust — as an investment. It does not matter if it is a college newspaper or this newspaper or The New York Times. It does not matter if it is just online.
Friday was the last day of the Waterbury Reader — a collaboration between The Times Argus and the nonprofit online news source, Waterbury Roundabout, founded and operated by journalist Lisa Scagliotti. For nearly two years, that partnership has put hyperlocal news into homes via the U.S. Postal Service. The community has been grateful for it, and has told us so — in conversations on the street. But it did not generate the advertising support it needed to offset The Times Argus’ cost of producing, printing, distributing and postage. In fact, we kept it going at a loss from the beginning, hoping it would turn around. With regret, it did not.
In the last week, many of my colleagues from the Campus era have been reaching out and posting upon hearing the news about The Campus. One good friend noted in an email, “It was crumpled, ink-smeared outrage before it was trash, fish-wrap or target practice for the (expletive) dog. … I am so glad we were part of the generation where learning about newspapers was still learning about what the hell mattered, who the hell cared and whether anyone was actually paying (expletive) attention. I know we made a (expletive) difference. It did to me.”
And that, folks, is what we newspapers nerds learned in college. And we are (expletive) proud of it, struggle and all.
Steven Pappas is executive editor of Rutland Herald and The Times Argus. He is publisher of The Times Argus.
