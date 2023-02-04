In the middle of our country, the headline question probably doesn’t make much sense or is slightly offensive. But here in the Northeast, and especially in Vermont (the “least religious state in the union”), the question is simple and straightforward. Why bother? We’ve moved beyond superstitions and childish things. (By the way, I recommend a book that recently came out addressing this question: “Do I Stay Christian? A guide for the Doubters, the Disappointed and the Disillusioned,” St. Martin’s Press, 2022.)

I could also have asked: Why bother to be a monotheist? That is a broader, less-focused question, but easier to answer: Because polytheism gets us into trouble and, with good reason, has not been part of our cultural tradition since the fall of the Roman Empire 1,600 years ago. Polytheism, all across the world and across history, has been all tied up with animal and human sacrifice to a pantheon of fickle and warring gods — and with superstitions such as foretelling the future by watching the flights of birds and examining the entrails of animals. Despite silly romantic notions often held onto by naïve college students, polytheism is not pretty — it has too often brought out the worst in humans.

