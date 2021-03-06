In 1956, the book “When Prophecy Fails” written by Leon Festinger, Henry Riecken and Stanley Schachter, was published and quite quickly became a classic in its field. It was a study of group psychology (and cult psychology) as pertains to a prophetic prediction for the future and the people who commit to that prediction — even though the prophecy ultimately fails. In addition to historical observations, these scholars infiltrated a group that had formed around a Chicago woman named Dorothy Martin who had predicted the biblical End of Days would arrive on Dec. 21, 1954.
It is from the writings of Festinger that we have inherited the term “cognitive dissonance:” the mental dilemma (dissonance) that occurs when an idea/event that is passionately believed in turns out not to happen and then how do individuals and groups of believers deal with this cognitive dissonance. Needless to say, this book has relevance today in relation to Trump and his cult-like followers. Trump did not win reelection by his predicted “landslide,” but as the book “When Prophecy Fails” explains, this is not necessarily the end of Trump cult activities — both on his part and his followers’ part.
It was not by accident, even early on, the Trump campaign aligned itself with America’s extreme Christian Right. It was a tactical move and a highly successful one. That move afforded Trump with a large group of supporters who were already highly committed not only to a cause, but also to a belief in a coming total transformation (tribulation) and the ultimate End of Days. This has been duly noted in a great many analyses of the Trump cult through the past five years. But the really bad news is this dangerous psycho-sociological phenomenon may well not be over.
The book describes five conditions that play out when prophecy fails and that cause believers to become even more fervent in their convictions: “1) the belief must be held with deep conviction at the start and must require action from the believers; 2) the believers must have taken some action that is difficult to undo; 3) the belief must be sufficiently related to the real world so that events can unequivocally refute the belief; 4) this undeniable disconfirmation must be clearly observed by the believers; and 5) the believers must have social support from each other so this belief/conviction can be maintained and even proselytized to nonbelievers.” Today’s social media provides the fifth condition more strongly and widely than has ever been possible before.
The authors of this study found when prophecy fails, the disconfirmation of the belief by real world events causes a dilemma of “cognitive dissonance” in the believers, and this leads them to make slight alterations to the prophecy (to accommodate reality); and this then allows them to become even more fervently committed to their belief/conviction/cause. One disconfirmation event is not enough to destroy their commitment. Furthermore, because of this disconfirmation event, they become fearful that, if they back down/back away, they will look like fools to nonbelieving people around them, including family and friends.
I’ve been told one of the first lessons you learn in West Point’s tactical military training is: Never back an enemy into a corner with no exit — they will fight until death. Trump cult members, ordinary citizens and members of Congress, have backed themselves into a corner.
Millions of Christian right-wing Americans have made a psychological commitment to what they believe Trump represents. For many of them, he represents the first step of the so-called “Great Tribulation,” a 7-year period of catastrophe and upheaval that destroys the status quo governing systems on Earth, making way for a 1,000-year earthly reign of Christ. This will terminate with the End of Days, as per these Christians’ reading of various Bible passages, especially the Book of Revelation. (The rioters blowing rams’ horns (shofars) during the Capitol riot was clearly a symbol affirming this biblical prophecy connection.) This is called an “eschatology,” which is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a branch of theology concerned with the final events in the history of the world and humankind.”
What is going on in America right now is more than just politics. It is a religious and theological rift of major proportions, which involves a couple of technical terms. We have, generally speaking, “Premillennialism” on the Trump side and “Amillennialism” on the other side. Premillennialism (held by most Evangelical Protestants) holds that we are living in the age that is before (pre-) the 1,000-year reign of Christ as foretold in one interpretation of the Bible. Amillennialism (held by Catholics, Lutherans and others) holds that the 1,000-year reign referenced in the Bible is a symbolic number and it already began with the life, resurrection and ascension of Christ — meaning we are living in that reign now.
These are two widely divergent understandings of the world. For Premillennialists, the world is run and ruined by sin and will soon collapse of its own sinful weight, as per their reading of biblical prophecy. For Amillennialists, the world, however flawed it may well be, is now under the reign of Christ and is (however slowly) getting better as we strive to imitate Christ and follow his teachings in our personal and communal lives. Needless to say, one of these visions is quite negative and the other is quite positive. The negative Premillennialism of today is a recent Christian development that took shape among Protestants in the second half of the 19th century, and it became widespread in the United States in the 20th century. Moreover, it is a strong rejection of modernism, postmodernism and secularism.
It’s not much of a stretch to observe whether you’re a person who feels angry, that the world has treated you unfairly and you feel left out of the economic path to success and strongly disapprove of America’s growing secularism, you’re apt to have a negative assessment of the world as it is and where it is going. Many commentators have noted a large percentage of Trump’s supporters fall into this socio-economic category — and the impact of COVID-19 has just made matters worse. Also, Premillennialism offers a certain amount of solace to this mindset: What you are enduring and seeing around you is all part of God’s plan, but at least you understand it, you are on the right side (God’s side), and you will be saved — while the unbelieving, unenlightened majority will be among the lost.
All of the above is playing into the position in which hardcore Trump supporters find themselves. And on account of all of the above, they are probably not likely to turn away from Trumpism easily. Furthermore, if they lose Trump (whether through imprisonment, exile or death), they may well attach themselves to another who will fill his shoes — walking toward the same eschatology.
An “adjustment” to the prophecy will soon take shape: Trump’s followers will vehemently latch onto the idea Trump (or his surrogate) will run and win in 2024. After all, for those on the extreme right, this trial and trouble is only to be expected during the time of “Tribulation.”
Make no mistake, in dealing with the millions of Trumpism’s hardcore believers, this is what we’re up against. We have before us two opposite ways of seeing the world. Those whose prophecy has just failed are backed into a corner and may well become even more entrenched. Over the coming four years, Biden and the Democrats have to find a way to wean the Trump cult away from the Premillennialist prophecy that is at the foundation of their politics and their predilection to see the world enter the “Great Tribulation.”
It’s going be a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it. So far, President Biden seems up to the task.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
