You may well have heard during the past few weeks about the implosion of the Hillsong Church, a mega-church “community” and “brand” that originated in the 1980s in Australia under the direction of Brian Houston and his wife, Bobbie. It is an independent, charismatic, high-growth church which, as of February 2022, had 150,000 attendees globally in over 30 countries, including the United States. Counting online attendance worldwide, they have close to a half-million attendees each Sunday. However, it is now mired in various scandals from its finances and commercialization of religion to its worldwide Christian music business and questionable behavior of Brian Houston and other prominent leaders of the church.
My interest here is not Hillsong in particular, but the larger issue of which Hillsong is a particularly unpleasant example. This issue has been recently pointed out by Barry Bowen in his piece in the April 5 issue of The Christian Post, “The dangerous legal structure of Hillsong Church.” Most people don’t give much thought to the nitty gritty of how a church fits into the legal system of U.S. laws. But the fact is a church has to have bylaws of internal governance and articles of incorporation that establish itself as a legal corporation, specifically a not-for-profit charitable or educational corporation.
Bowen points out a number of things, but the one that worries him the most is Hillsong’s bylaws in the U.S. state “the corporation shall have no members.” This is a common legal turn of phrase in corporation bylaws which establishes an organization shall have “no voting members;” this is to say, being affiliated and attending and donating does not mean anyone has a vote on any matters concerning the Hillsong Church.
Further, it may come as a surprise to anyone who does not interact with corporation law in the U.S., but the board of directors (or board of trustees) of a corporation (for-profit or not-for-profit) can be very small. Depending on the state where the corporation has registered itself, the minimum number can be just one person although in most states, the minimum number is three. This means an independent, nondenominational, autonomous church can have a yearly budget of $20,000 or $20,000,000 and have absolutely no oversight beyond one or three people who are the legally designated, self-perpetuating, board members/officers of the corporation.
Something else not necessarily well known is almost all the “mega churches” in the U.S. are, in fact, independent, autonomous, nondenominational churches that answer to no one except their tiny corporation board — and, at least in theory, to God and the Bible. However, their recourse to the Bible is simply in accordance with their particular pastor’s idiosyncratic reading of the Bible. There is no over-arching denomination organization with ultimate higher authority at all. This means, for all intents and purposes, there is no oversight whatsoever for these “churches.” There is no one, other than the U.S. legal system and the IRS, who can hold these pastors and their corporate officers accountable for anything — and separation of church and state under U.S. law works to their advantage.
Many of these mega churches in America have modeled their method of operation very much like a regular profit-driven corporation. They think of themselves as being “growth oriented” and providing a recognizable “brand” that can be transplanted into more and more locations just like a profit-making franchise system — and the brand makes money. The founders and leaders of these churches see nothing to give any pause in this because their brand of Christianity is, in one way or another, a form of the “Prosperity Gospel:” If you are right with God, he will be right with you and reward you with success in this world in addition to the world hereafter. Think of Trump’s favorite, Paula White, for example.
I shall never forget, one time while visiting relatives in South Carolina several years ago, driving by a huge billboard near Aiken that showed a handsome, youngish man dressed in black leather leaning against his extremely expensive motorcycle — and there was mention of a church below the photo. When asking about it later, I learned the billboard was an advertisement for a mega church nearby and the leather-clad macho man was the lead minister. “O tempora, o mores,” as Cicero once said.
Call me an old New England curmudgeon, but I happen to think there are times when a church is no longer a church, when it has become something very different. With the explosive growth of independent, autonomous, charismatic and evangelical churches during the past 40 years, we have arrived at a point where one of the most important influences in American society has found a way to place itself outside any oversight. And American Christianity of the independent, nondenominational, evangelical/charismatic type is followed by 30 to 35% of our population. This is laissez faire Christianity that operates a lot like laissez faire capitalism. Neither is good for humanity.
Those who know the history of Christianity know that, from very early on, a system of oversight and doctrine was carefully established. By the year 100, we know there was an “episkopos” (the Greek word for overseer) in every region who oversaw the house churches — the earliest Christian meetings were held in private homes. Christianity was not founded as a religion of independent faithful who were free to go off in conflicting directions, following whomever had enough charisma to get some attention. The New Testament itself (e.g., Paul’s Letters to Timothy and Titus) and the works of the early-church fathers such as Ignatius of Antioch, make this perfectly clear.
The word “church” in English carries centuries of associations and weight. It is not to be thrown about lightly. And yet, today, it is thrown about lightly. As I have driven around the countryside (and this is especially the case in the Southern “Bible Belt”), I see nondenominational, independent, autonomous churches all over the place in all shapes and sizes. They range from one tiny room to much larger, hoping-to-be-mega, churches. Who knows what kind of messages are being preached in them? You can be assured the messages are all over the map.
I’ve heard it said, “Well, the more the merrier, the more religious choices, the better, competition brings out the best in everything.” I’m not so sure that is a valid assessment of what Christianity’s relationship to society should be.
The way it is now in the U.S., pretty much any Tom, Dick, Harry and Sally can start a church. And they are. And that’s not good. Sometimes, a church is not really a church. Watch out.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
