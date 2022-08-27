In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to establish Aug. 22 as an international “Day of Commemoration for the Victims of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.” It is sad that such a commemoration needs to happen at all, but it does need to happen. At the very least, it’s good to encourage the world’s population to think about this problem a little bit more.

Not long before this U.N. resolution, Pope Francis and the Muslim Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Ahmad el-Tayeb, had issued a joint declaration, “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” which makes the point firmly that it is individuals, not religions, to be blamed for religiously motivated acts of violence. Some might react to this by saying it’s just playing word games. I don’t agree. There is such a thing as use and misuse — we make such distinctions all the time. All tools can be used or misused.

