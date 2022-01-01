Sorry to mention Donald Trump again — it’s a nasty job, but somebody’s got to do it. Trump recently did a long interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, of Tel Aviv — an interview that has blown up in his face on account of his use of long-standing antisemitic attitudes and tropes. Nonetheless, there are kernels of truth buried (somewhat or altogether unconsciously) in the ex-president’s rant.
The largest kernel of truth is Trump makes it crystal clear his relationship with the Jews and Israel is entirely “transactional”: he wants to get something from them, and that’s all he cares about. He’s using his purported “great relationship” with Jews and Israel to reinforce his all-important relationship with his born-again Christian fundamentalist base, which purports to adore Jews and Israel. He’s working on 2024.
Trump says in this interview, “I tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than Jews in this country” (The Christian Post, Dec. 23, 2021). Well, there is some truth in that. For example, almost 50% of American Jews do not support Israel’s annexation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip (“American Jewry in Transition?” Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, July 21, 2020). A sizable percentage of American Jews have serious reservations about Israel’s politics. American evangelical Christians, on the other hand, know almost nothing about Israeli politics or Jewish culture and diversity of Jewish opinion, but they support Israel 100% — some even fly the Israeli flag next to the American on their front porches. (I’ve seen this with my own eyes in the Bible Belt.) Trump knows full well that most Jews vote Democrat. He doesn’t care about Jews; he cares about the evangelical Republican vote — and he’ll use the Jews to help hold that vote.
There are many Israeli and American intellectuals (myself included) who feel that fundamentalist evangelical Christians and fundamentalist orthodox Jews are the ones who are doing the most to destabilize and destroy Israel. These groups stand in the way of meaningful compromise in the Israel-Palestine peace process and the two-state solution. These groups are actually abusing Israel for their own ends — regardless of the impact their intransigence has on the security and future of Israel.
I’ll say it again: Trump doesn’t care about Jews, or Israel. How else can we explain his reversion to one of the most dangerous antisemitic tropes of the 20th century? In this interview, Trump went on to say, “It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress.” This is the sort of rhetoric that led to the genocide of the Jews in Nazi Germany: “A secret Jewish cabal runs everything behind the scenes, they have too much power.” This kind of talk is sickening and for Trump to be using it in 2021 proves how antisemitic he really is — and how insane he really is. But the worst part is that there are people who want to make him president again.
The use and abuse of Jews has been going on for a long time. In fact, it’s even at the very foundation of the modern state of Israel. Ever wondered why the location for the Jewish state was placed in Middle East? Israel (minus the occupied territories) is less than 1/20th the size of Germany. The Allied Powers after WWII cut Germany in half. We’re supposed to believe that they could do that, yet they couldn’t set aside 1/20th of Germany to be a new European Jewish state? For example, along the border with the Netherlands, having a port location on the North Sea? After all, these were European Jews, not Middle Eastern Jews.
The answer as to why this didn’t happen is quite simple and quite ugly: the European states wanted to get as many Jews out of Europe as possible. After the Nazis were defeated, the Europeans didn’t want to exterminate the Jews — but they were more than happy to usher them out of Europe. The historical fact is that Christian Zionism, especially in England, developed long before Jewish Zionism: John Owen in the 1700s, Gill, Rippon, et al, the 18th, Simeon in the 19th, and Herschell founded the Christian Witness to Israel in 1845, etc., et al. European Christians wanted to “restore” the Jews to their “homeland” before the vast majority of the world’s Jews wanted to do it. The fact is Israel happened because European Christian colonial powers wanted it to happen.
Also, England wanted a toehold in the Middle East because it was crucial, for its oil, to maintain naval superiority and world trade. The British had realized, especially during World War I, that the eastern end of the Mediterranean was strategically critical. A British colonialist enterprise in Palestine was the perfect solution for the Allied Powers. Since the end of World War I, England had been put in charge of governing Palestine — the so called “British Mandate.” Israel was a de facto European colony set up in the Middle East — it just happened, by a convenient coincidence, to be very appealing to certain factions of the European Jewish population.
Let’s be clear: The Jews were used and abused in this process. They were told, as the famous ad campaign put it, “here is a land without people for a people without land.” Of course, that was a blatant lie. There were a million Palestinian Muslims and Christians living there. But the European colonial power brokers and “resettlement societies” knew they had millions of displaced and frightened Jews who would willingly move to Palestine, no matter what. Any colonial enterprise has to have people willing to be the colonists on the ground — and they have to be willing to live in difficult, dangerous situations. Europe’s trampled upon Jews fit the bill — and let them do the dirty work.
Speaking of letting Jews do the dirty work closer to home, Donald Trump has used and abused his company’s (Jewish) CFO Allen Weisselberg since the 1980s. Weisselberg started working for the Trump businesses shortly after obtaining his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pace University in 1970 — he has basically had a one-job, one-company career. It is Weisselberg who has been used to orchestrate, sign off on and execute countless financial misrepresentations and outright frauds in order to carry out Trump’s more than shady business practices. Weisselberg is Trump’s sacrificial lamb and scapegoat. The whole Trump family has always known Weisselberg can be thrown under the bus, or should I say strung up — to take on and pay for their sins.
One of the great tragedies in the history of the Jewish people is that they’ve had to learn to be distrustful of those who profess to be “on their side.” In the case of the modern state of Israel, it was the western Allied (non-Jewish) powers who saddled the Jews with a “homeland” in a location that was probably the worst choice in the world for the Jewish people’s future security. But the deed was done; the baby has been born — and has been forced to live cheek by jowl with neighbors who hate it ever since.
This Christmas season, I have found myself thinking not only about the birth of Christ, but also about the fact he was born for the purpose of sacrificing his life to provide salvation for the world. He was used and abused — and he was Jewish. Can the world ever stop using and abusing Jews? Jesus was supposed to be the last one sacrificed, but it keeps on happening.
Nonetheless, I pray there may be peace on Earth and good will toward all. It will not be done easily, but it must be done.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
