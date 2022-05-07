Leave it to the indomitable master of offensive speech, Marjorie Taylor Greene, to make herself the poster child for the last acceptable prejudice: anti-Catholicism. About a week or so ago, Greene managed to find a new low to which she could descend by singing the old song that the Catholic Church is run by Satan or those working for Satan. Oh, my goodness, what an original idea.
I very much doubt that Greene knows it (does she know anything?), but it was none other than the founder of the Protestant Reformation, Martin Luther himself, who first offered this damning (literally) accusation in his work “Against the Roman Papacy, an Institution of the Devil” published on the opening day of the Council of Trent in 1545.
Luther was not an easy man to get along with. It wasn’t only the Roman church he hated; for example, he also hated the Jews. He published his famous book “The Jews and their Lies,” in 1543, where he urged the German people to persecute Jews, burn their synagogues and houses, and show them no mercy. He said, “these poisonous envenomed worms” must be gathered into forced labor or expelled. He even went as far as to say, “We are at fault for not killing them.” In the 20th century, the book became widely read by the German supporters of the Nazi Party and by Nazi Party officials.
So, Ms. Greene is keeping good company — the kind of company any hate mongering bigot would be proud of. Many, if not most, Americans are unaware that the Nazi Party persecuted the Catholic Church in Germany. Catholic schools, presses, trade unions, youth groups and political parties were eradicated and thousands of priests were murdered or sent to concentration camps along with Jews. Of the 2,720 clergy imprisoned at Dachau, 2,579 were Catholic priests — the Nazis kept impeccable records.
Quite a few years ago, it was one of America’s great historians, Arthur M. Schlesinger Sr., of Harvard University, who called anti-Catholicism “the deepest bias in the history of the American people.” In some of the 13 colonies, Catholics were not welcome and/or made to pay a special tax. John Jay, of New York, was especially anti-Catholic. Maryland outlawed the Catholic Mass for many years. In my lifetime, I vividly remember when John F. Kennedy was elected president and the anti-Catholic vitriol that it called forth.
When Marjorie Taylor Greene says the Catholic bishops in the U.S. are “satanic” and that Satan is “controlling” the Catholic Church in the United States (see her April 25 interview), she must realize, on some level to some degree, how this is playing into a very ugly side of American culture. She also says the bishops are “destroying America” because of their support for the plight of refugees and immigrants who are arriving into the U.S. Of course, we are a nation composed of immigrants and refugees.
Formerly a Catholic, in another public comment Greene has stated, “I stopped attending Mass when I became a mother, because I realized that I could not trust the church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles …” Let me be clear, even one case of child molestation in a Catholic church (or any church) is one too many; it is a horror and the guilty must be punished. But the sad fact is, institutions that place children in contact with adults often have problems of this sort — the Boy Scouts of America has recently gone bankrupt on account of this, for example. Male, celibate priests are not particularly prone to pedophilia. No studies have shown that they are. Yet, it is one of the worst unmerited accusations thrown at priests — and gay men as well.
The biggest insurance group for churches, Guide One Center for Risk Management (75 years old based in Des Moines), does not charge Catholic churches higher premiums because “we don’t see vast difference in the incidence rate between one denomination and another” (see article in Newsweek by Pat Wingert, April 7, 2010). You can be assured that, if an insurance company can justify raising its rates, it will indeed do so — they look hard for reasons to do so all the time.
There are plenty of reasons to be dissatisfied with the Catholic Church — it is far from perfect. But it’s being controlled by Satan or being a gathering place for pedophile predators, are not among those reasons. Those two “reasons” are, in fact, classic examples of defamation and invidious, biased discrimination.
One of the things about the Catholic Church that most upsets people like “uber-individualist” Greene is Catholicism is not a religion that accentuates or accepts individualism as a guiding principle. The accent is rather on community and one’s responsibility to the community and the greater good — often to an extent that requires a certain amount of personal sacrifice. Catholicism is also extremely clear about its theology and doctrine. The Catechism of the Catholic Church is about 800 pages long and spells out the church’s theology and doctrine in great detail.
I am not saying here that Catholicism is the “best” form of Christianity; I am simply saying that, as a religion, it is at least clear, concise, carefully organized, and constantly concerned with charity (“caritas”) in all its forms. One form of charity is concern and care for refugees and immigrants. The Catholic Church is strongly against nationalism and most especially against Christian and Aryan nationalism — I suspect that also upsets Ms. Greene. Ms. Greene stands for and embodies a certain type of extreme American individualism. It is, in some respects, America’s greatest trait, but also its worst. When individualism is combined with ignorance, everyone involved is in dangerous territory — Ms. Greene is a perfect example of this danger.
My priest, a good friend, chides me that I am “too hard on evangelical Protestantism” in my columns, and we must remember that they are “our separated brethren,” as was charitably and carefully explained by the Vatican II Council in the mid-1960s. Fortunately for everyone, I am not a priest. I have the luxury of drawing a line in the sand — and that line is crossed when one or more of my separated brethren state that my church is an institution of the devil and controlled by Satan.
That is not an acceptable prejudice.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
