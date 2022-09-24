Prince Charles has become King Charles III. Among his many duties included is one that might surprise many Americans: He, like his mother before him, is also “the Supreme Governor of the Church of England” and “the Defender of the Faith.” When King Henry VIII promulgated the Act of Supremacy in 1534, he made himself by fiat the “sole and supreme head of the Church of England.” This is precisely how the Church of England was created — known now also as the Anglican Church.
Down to this very day, the king or queen of England remains the head of the Church of England. The Archbishop of Canterbury is the senior primate, and he is the bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury (the eastern part of the County of Kent), founded in 1597, making it the oldest see in the English church. Of course, until 1534, the only church in England was the Roman Catholic Church.
Henry VIII, basically overnight, took possession of all the Roman Catholic Church’s properties in England in 1534. He also shut down all the monasteries and convents. Since a number of the monasteries owned large tracts of land that were being farmed with quite advanced forms of early scientific agricultural methods, shutting them down caused a food crisis in many parts of England and even starvation in some places.
Most people remember little about King Henry VIII other than he got married many times, and he split from the pope’s church in a fight about not obtaining an annulment of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon, whom he complained was incapable of providing him with a male heir — they had been married in 1509. She did bear a son in 1511, but he lived only a few weeks. She also gave birth to a daughter in 1516 who became Queen Mary the First.
Something less well-known is that the Catholic church’s position about not granting an annulment to Henry was based on a number of factors, not the least of which was the fact Catherine had been a good wife and queen for many years and she had given birth to two heirs, one of whom died through no fault of Catherine.
A significant part of the Roman church’s position about marriage being for life sprang from seeing how the girls and women of royal and aristocratic families were frequently used and misused simply to acquire wealth and political advantage. Clearly, this was exactly what was going on in the case of King Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon. Since Catherine could not provide Henry with what he wanted (a male heir), he was more than willing to toss her aside to live the rest of her life exiled from London under house arrest.
If you scoured all of England in 1534, you would have been hard-pressed to find anyone with a worse background and collection of vices to become the head of a church — and yet Henry did it and it stuck, even down to the year 2022. It was a dastardly deed. In the grand scheme of things, perhaps the worst and most un-Christian thing about Henry’s Act of Supremacy was that it completely joined the church with the state — actually the church being placed under the state.
The American Episcopal Church was formed immediately after the American Revolution and it formally split from the Church of England, for obvious reasons. (To this day, the clergy of the Church of England/Anglican Church must swear allegiance to the British monarch.) However, the Episcopal church for many, many years was the church of the “East Coast establishment” and the “old money” in America. It had connections in high places, just like the Anglican Church in England.
But, in the end, what did all these friends in high places really mean for the Anglican and the Episcopal churches? It turns out, not very much. Today, only 1.2% of people in the United Kingdom regularly attend services in the Church of England. In the United States, membership in the Episcopal church has fallen 50% since the 1960s. Pretty much all church membership is declining in America, but at its current rate of decline, the Episcopal church here will cease to exist by 2050.
Is there a moral to this story? I think there is: When a church becomes too entangled with the state and with the political and economic top powers, the counter-intuitive result seems to be that church will lose members. Those American evangelical Christians who want to see their denomination “take back America” and make it into a “Christian nation?” They ought to think twice about what they wish for. It’s not likely to work out according to plan.
I know I’m repeating myself, but some things are worth repeating: The proper relation between church and state is argument and debate, not a boring mutual adoration.
Charles has a tough act to follow. He comes to the throne following the most-beloved monarch in English history. The public in the UK seems not to be especially fond of Charles. Many Brits are still displeased at his ill-fated marriage with Diana and with the fact Charles kept a mistress, who was married and who is now his wife and the Queen Consort of England.
Such are the uncomfortable absurdities of a constitutional monarchy, especially when the monarch is also the head of the official state church. That is one job too many. Charles never asked to be king, and he certainly never asked be head of any church. My point here is not to be hard on Charles. He really does seem like a good chap with a great sense of humor and surprising humility — and he is only human. But this dual role created by King Henry VIII is a bad plan, and I’m not sure any of the players really like it.
Charles had to stand in line for 75 years, awaiting a job that is forced upon him — at an age when everyone else chooses to retire. He has had a stress-filled life and it will be even more so now. Not only is he the king, but he is required to be the head of a church that almost nobody attends — not exactly a flattering role for a king. But England being England, the status quo will be upheld with a stiff upper lip.
The queen is dead. Long live the king, “Defender of the Faith” and all.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
