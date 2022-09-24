Prince Charles has become King Charles III. Among his many duties included is one that might surprise many Americans: He, like his mother before him, is also “the Supreme Governor of the Church of England” and “the Defender of the Faith.” When King Henry VIII promulgated the Act of Supremacy in 1534, he made himself by fiat the “sole and supreme head of the Church of England.” This is precisely how the Church of England was created — known now also as the Anglican Church.

Down to this very day, the king or queen of England remains the head of the Church of England. The Archbishop of Canterbury is the senior primate, and he is the bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury (the eastern part of the County of Kent), founded in 1597, making it the oldest see in the English church. Of course, until 1534, the only church in England was the Roman Catholic Church.

