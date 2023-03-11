I’ve recently finished an extended period of time in South America, where my wife and I went this year rather than our usual time in Mexico. For me, the city of Lima, Peru, was the high point. There are various reasons for this, but one of them was our visit to the Larco Museum of pre-Colombian art.
The Larco museum was founded by two generations of the Larco family in the 1920s. They had amassed a huge collection of pre-Columbian art in pottery, silver and gold. The workmanship and artistry is amazing. It shows a high level of cultural and technological achievement.
Fortunately, or unfortunately depending on one’s point of view, the Larco museum does not shy away from a very dark aspect of Peru’s pre-Colombian cultures: Many of Peru’s tribal cultures, not only the Inca, practiced regular, ritual, human sacrifice. This was a central part of their religion and civilization.
A few years ago, the site of the largest child sacrifice found in the world (so far) was uncovered on Peru’s northern coast, in a region once inhabited by the Chimu Empire. The Chimu were conquered by the Inca around 1475 CE. Those 140+ children were sacrificed about 100 years before that. The Inca themselves also practiced human sacrifice, including children, on a large scale.
Peru may hold the largest discovered site of child sacrifice, but we know from archaeology that human and child sacrifice was widespread all around the world. We know the Aztecs and the Mayans practiced human sacrifice regularly and on a large scale. We know it existed among the ancient Japanese, the Chinese, the Mongols, the Celts, the Egyptians, the Phoenicians, the Hawaiians, etc. North of the Rio Grande, we know it was practiced by the Mississippian culture, the Natchez, the Pawnee, the Moche, the Iroquois, etc. Human sacrifice has been practiced all over Africa by many cultures, and even happens (rarely) today.
In our own cultural tradition, the Judeo-Christian peoples call themselves the “children of Abraham.” Why? We need to remind ourselves the “why” is because Abraham offered to perform a human sacrifice of his son, but “an angel of God called out to Abraham” and told him to stop (Genesis 22:1-19). Abraham represents a turning point.
Judeo-Christian scripture accurately captures two actual important historical events: 1) the breaking away from polytheism; and 2) the closely connected breaking away from human sacrifice. Human history shows clearly that monotheism led to the end of human sacrifice. Around the planet wherever monotheism did not take root, there continued to be ritual, human sacrifice — right up into the 20th century.
Lots of people don’t like religion, whether it is Judaism or Christianity. All right, I get it. I hear you. But I’d like to point out it was those religions that shut down ritual human sacrifice and also shut down slavery. (They both continue to exist, but in very limited locations.) Those were not easy things to shut down. Those two ugly practices were part of the foundations of human civilization. It has taken 3,000 years to shut down those two awful things. Let’s give credit where credit is due.
And in relation to that accomplishment, it was a Catholic priest named Bartolome de las Casas (1484-1566) who gave us our modern conception of human rights while he was working his entire adult life to save the lives of Indigenous peoples in the West Indies and Mexico.
I hear a voice in the back objecting: But that darn priest and others like him forced the Indigenous peoples to give up their religions. Yes, for good reason. The Indigenous peoples had to give up polytheism and human sacrifice because those two things were tied tightly together, one reinforcing the other. And they had to give up intertribal warfare, which was a constant status quo. How exactly was giving that stuff up an unreservedly bad thing?
By whitewashing and romanticizing the past of polytheistic tribal peoples, we are seriously diminishing the accomplishments monotheism brought into the world. The very idea of a just and loving God who cared deeply about “his children” is an idea first expressed (or recognized) by the Hebrew-speaking people — the people known as the Jews today. Hebrew scripture also taught that this supreme One God demanded fairness and justice from his people.
The most famous Jewish rabbi was named Jesus of Nazareth and — whether or not one accepts he was the divine Son of God — he taught that this loving God the Father demands we extend our love, kindness, forgiveness and peacemaking even onto our enemies. Further, Jesus allowed himself to become a human sacrifice on a Roman cross of crucifixion — an action that ultimately shut down human sacrifice once and for all. It worked. Within 300 years the all-powerful Roman empire made crucifixion illegal and shortly after that, shut down the gladiator games, which were a form of human sacrifice to the “manes” (the deities of the dead and the ancestors).
The revolution that Jesus of Nazareth and the Apostles brought forth was immense. It was truly a turning point for the course of humanity. The values he taught and embodied have given rise to the human rights assumptions that underlie many of the world’s governments — even in places where those rights are “honored by their breech.” I think it is safe to say that, without the life and teachings of Jesus, there would be no United Nations, no international law, no International Court of Justice in the Hague and no general acceptance of universal human rights.
When I stood in the Larco museum in Lima, viewing object after object related to human sacrifice, I was reminded of standing on top of the pyramids in Mexico next to the sacrificial altars still standing there, where countless thousands of human beings were sacrificed by having their hearts cut out while they were still living. These are not pretty thoughts. But human history is not pretty. We have spent the last 4,000 years trying to quell our blood lust. Thanks to monotheism, we have made considerable progress in doing that.
Is our work on this finished? No. But the fact is that a way, way smaller percentage of our populations die today from warfare, murder and blood sacrifice than ever before in human history (from over 50% to less than 5%). This human journey is explained in detail in Steven Pinker’s marvelous 800-page book “The Better Angels of Our Nature” (Viking Books, 2011). Pinker (of Harvard University) does not seem to attribute our successes to monotheism, but I respectfully disagree.
When I think of the amount of ritual and tribal violence at the core of the Inca and Aztec societies a mere 500 years ago, I cannot help but be highly impressed by what monotheism has accomplished.
At the same time, I cannot help but be highly concerned by what I am afraid will happen if the world falls away from monotheism. Our ability to respect each other and live in peace is directly related, I believe, to our understanding we are one human family that recognizes one loving and just God.
Better trade, better standard of living, better education, better arms, better science are not enough. There is no substitute for recognizing One Supreme God who demands we care about each other and do not commit violence. You can have more gold and silver than anyone else in the world (as the Inca did), but if you don’t have a loving, Supreme God standing for peace, you don’t really have anything.
Something to think about.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
