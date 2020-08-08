The month of July put one of the world’s greatest pieces of architecture back in the news again. The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul is now a functioning mosque once more. This huge building was originally built by the Roman Emperor Justinian I between 532-537 of the Current Era, when the city was known as Constantinople. It was built, on the site of earlier churches, as a Christian cathedral and was the largest interior open space in the world. Constantinople had become the capital of the Roman empire, the “New Rome.” The edifice remained a church until 1453 when the city was besieged and taken into the Ottoman Empire; it was converted to a Muslim mosque, known as the Grand Mosque of Hagia Sophia — the original name was kept.
The name Hagia Sophia is Greek and means “Holy Wisdom.” It is, and has always been, the largest tourist and religious attraction in Istanbul. It served as a mosque from 1453 until 1935 when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first president of the modern Republic of Turkey, ordered that the building no longer serve as a mosque and that it be a museum instead. Ataturk strove to radically secularize and modernize Turkey, and he did so with amazing speed and seeming effectiveness.
In retrospect, many historians, clerics and imams hold that Ataturk himself was not Muslim. He certainly did not act like one. One of the first things he and his party did upon taking power was to abolish the Muslim Caliphate in the spring of 1924. In Islam, the Caliphate was somewhat similar to the Papacy in that the Caliph was the head of the world’s Sunni Muslims — about 90% of the Muslims in the world are of the Sunni denomination. What this has meant is the world’s Muslims have had no internationally recognized leadership since 1924, and this is directly related to the 20th-century spread of Islamic fundamentalist extremism, ISIS and terrorism. Here we are. When the head of anything is chopped off, it will flail.
Western ‘progressives’ in the 20th century tended to think highly of Ataturk, but there was always a troubling issue with his rapid, revolutionary actions: Many Muslims in 1924, and now again today, feel Ataturk was too heavily influenced by foreign (Western) ideologies and pressures. In point of fact, he took away the Hagia Sophia’s religious function illegally, contrary to the letter and spirit of Turkish law regarding the edifice, laws that went back to the 15th century. It was always to be a place of worship and prayer. In closing down its function as a mosque, and abolishing the Caliphate, Ataturk interfered massively with the exercise of religion in his country—and he did it in violation of law. During the past year, Turkey re-examined the legal rationale used in 1935 and found it wanting. So there are now Muslim prayers being held in the Hagia Sophia once again.
This is a good thing. But someone might object and say, “Well, why isn’t it back to being a Christian church, since that’s why it was built in the first place — it was a church for almost 1,000 years.” Well, the response is: things and people change. Within a hundred years of 1453, the vast majority of the people living in Turkey became Muslim (Turkey is 95% Muslim today). Similarly, in looking back to the first few centuries of Christianity, dozens of well-known pagan temples were converted into Christian churches — I’ve visited a number of them myself. Religious buildings and sites change hands; it’s a fact of life, a fact of history.
The government of Turkey has made clear that people of all faiths will continue to be welcome in the Hagia Sophia — even to attend a prayer service if so desired. There are ancient Christian mosaics and frescoes as well as Muslim calligraphy inside. Islam teaches prayers should not be held before artistic representations of any persons or of God. So the simple solution is going to be that, during the Muslim times of prayer, curtains and lighting changes make the figurative Christian art unseen. When the Muslim prayer services are finished, the curtains open and the lighting changes, making all the art work clearly visible for visitors. Anyone can pray there at any time. All (both men and women) are required to dress modestly and speak softly — just like in the cathedrals of Europe.
The Hagia Sophia has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for many years and among the reasons the building is so important to the world’s cultural heritage is it truly embodies “where East meets West,” where the Christian world meets the Muslim world. There are many levels of meaning inherent, symbolically and physically, in this grand religious edifice.
It is totally fitting that it has been put back to use for a religious purpose and not merely as a museum. The religions of Islam and Christianity are truly living faiths; they are not relics of the past to be viewed as a museum. One of the greatest architectural monuments to monotheism should not be denied its religious function by a national government’s desire to enforce secularism.
The enemy of Islam is not Christianity and the enemy of Christianity is not Islam; the enemy of both is a form of radical secularism that shuts down and strives to silence churches, mosques, synagogues and temples all over the world. That kind of radical secularization-by-force creates a breeding ground for extremism. The reopening of Hagia Sophia as a place of worship is a win for all people of whatever religious stripe.
As Prof. Ali Erbas said in his sermon at the first re-established prayer service in the Hagia Sophia on July 24: “We believe that all people are either brothers and sisters in religion or equals in creation. We believe that the Earth is our shared home. We believe that all members of this home, regardless of religion, ethnicity, skin color or country, have the right to live freely and humanely in safety within the framework of universal values and moral principles.”
Those are noble words that are a credit to any religion. Those are the words of a true Muslim and words that represent the convictions of the vast, vast majority of the world’s Muslims. Muslim extremists do not speak for true Islam any more than white supremacists speak for true Christianity.
By re-establishing the Hagia Sophia as a place of worship — one that is open to all people, one that displays both the Islamic and the historic Christian art inside — a clear statement is being made that Islam is, indeed, a religion of peace. This is a good thing for everyone on Earth.
Thanks be to God and praise be to Allah. Remember, Allah is simply the Arabic word for God. Arabic-speaking Christians and Jews also call God Allah and have done so for 2,000 years. It’s the same God. Don’t let anyone tell you different. All monotheists are the spiritual Children of Abraham.
We should all be glad the Hagia Sophia is back in use as a truly ancient, yet living, house of prayer. Assalaam ‘alaikum, peace to all.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
