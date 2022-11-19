The title of this column is also the title of a 400-plus-page book that mysteriously appeared in my mailbox about 10 days ago. It was addressed to “current resident,” followed by my street address — which means it was a bulk mailing, a mass mailing. The book’s cover shows the U.S. Capitol building and below it upside down, like a reflection, is St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. The book’s subtitle is “The Untold Story of the Vatican’s Rising Influence in America.” That certainly caught my attention. It was first published in 1888, revised in 1911, so it has been around awhile.

I thumbed through the book and was startled by any number of affirmations and chapter headings. On the copyright page, it states “original text by E.G. White” and the publisher is listed as Remnant Publications Inc. Further, it states “text design and cover copyright 2021.” That told me this book was very recently reprinted.

