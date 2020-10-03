There are two political advisers in play in this 2020 election, although their contributions will rarely, if ever, be officially recognized: Friedrich Nietzsche and Adolph Hitler. Nietzsche created the idea of the “Super-man” (“Ubermensch”) whose morality is to be “beyond good and evil,” and Hitler became the first politician to become a Nietzschian Super-man of sorts and to create a social-political system to operate beyond good and evil in order to foster a race of Super-men.
As Nietzsche put it in 1882, “God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him. ... Is not the greatness of this deed too great for us? Must we ourselves not become gods simply to appear worthy of it?” Thus, Nietzsche ushered in the last act of the modern world and set the stage for the post-modern world: This brave new world where there is no transcendent source of morality and truth; where we create our own morality and truth, founded not on a transcendent source, but rather on man — however, not the meek, charitable slave-man of the Christian model, but on the new Super-man that we can embody and create.
Nietzsche’s Super-man is to be driven solely by his own Will-to-Power principle. His self will is to overpower everything and everyone that might attempt to stand in his way. He literally will make his own reality and re-make the world in his image according to his requirements. (Does this sound like anyone we know?)
It is some of the worst academic malpractice ever perpetrated to suggest that Nietzsche’s writings did not lay the foundation for Nazism and its employment of the Aryan Super-man myth. Hitler even attended the funeral of Nietzsche’s sister, Elizabeth, in 1935 — she was a fervent Aryan supremacist and Nazi who worked tirelessly and successfully to promote her brother’s work among the Nazi elite.
We know Donald Trump’s family heritage is German (he has mentioned it often, along with his “good genes”) and we know that, for years, he kept a copy of Hitler’s master work “Mein Kampf” on his bedside table. Did he also read Nietzsche? Frankly, I doubt it, but that doesn’t exactly matter. Nietzsche’s philosophy has been so monumental that it virtually changed the air humanity breathed in the 20th century — its impact, conscious and subconscious, is happening almost everywhere, even today.
As a self-professed Christian intellectual, I am very often presented with the following argument, put forth with a rather exasperated tone: “How can you possibly think that connecting morality to a transcendent God can ever make the world a better place? Just look at history.”
And I have to reply: I am looking at history, the history of the 20th century. The mass murders of civilians conducted by Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and Mao were on a scale never before seen on our planet. They have one thing in common: they violently rejected any morality connected with a transcendent godhead.
They had another thing in common: They built their massive, totalitarian systems primarily on their own idiosyncratic Will-to-Power, Super-man-like personalities. They performed pretty much exactly as a Nietzschian grand ruler ought to have performed. So, all right, Herr Nietzsche, we tried your system not once but four times, and it failed catastrophically four times. Living and ruling “beyond good and evil” doesn’t work. It doesn’t make humankind better, as you told us it would; it makes humankind worse — way, way worse.
But here we are in 2020, and Nietzsche is on the ballot yet again. Will we never learn? Make no mistake, our choice in November is this stark, is this stupendously serious. If you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a country that operates “beyond good and evil,” you will get a chance to find out if Trump wins this election.
It sounds ever so learned and sophisticated to sing the popular refrain that religion and God have to be kept out of politics. But here we are: For the first time in this country’s history, we have a man as president, and running for reelection, who has absolutely no place for God or any transcendent source of morality in his thinking and life.
How do you like it?
What makes this even worse and more scary is that, in this case, unlike Stalin and Mao, our leader goes out of his way to convince many naive Christians that he is on their side. He is not. If there ever was a biblical “wolf in sheep’s clothing” (Matthew 7:15), it is Donald Trump in his ill-fitting suit. He hardly looks like a Super-man, but it seems quite clear that he thinks of himself as a superb Super-man.
This is an election like no other in our country’s history. There is something way beyond normal politics at stake this time. What’s at stake is whether we will hold onto our faith that there is a transcendent source (of any sort whatsoever) that can help us establish truth and separate good from evil.
And on top of all this, as the important documentary just released titled “The Social Dilemma” points out: in the 21st-century’s age of social media, we have a new social dilemma, we have lost our “shared truths.” Our social media “feeds” us primarily those opinions and “facts” that nonhuman, amoral algorithms predict we like, over and over and over. What we like then becomes what is “true” and what is “good.” Man hasn’t become Nietzsche’s God, the machine has.
It’s high time to look up the word “solipsism.” Without transcendence, we are left living in nothing but cold, indifferent, solipsistic landscape — waiting for Godot, who never comes.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.