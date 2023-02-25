I received two responses to my last column, “Why bother to be a Christian,” that really grabbed my attention. One was from an old friend and colleague (whom I’ll call by his initials CC) and the other was from a Times Argus reader who has been an ordained minister, holds his doctorate in religion, is an emeritus professor, but today he states “No, don’t bother being a Christian” (I’ll call him VE).
VE, after a lifetime of religious study, feels he can no longer answer “yes” to the famous question: “Do you believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the Living God, and do you take him as your personal savior?” And yet, in VE’s complex and frank letter, he also states, “Without a doubt, the world needs the wisdom of Jesus of Nazareth.” An admirer of Jesus, but not a Christian.
Another part of VE’s insightful letter states, “I most certainly believe in some sort of primal energy that brought matter into the universe, which many call “God.’” And he adds, “Science seems to get closer to an explanation, but perhaps only poetry is the language we might use to understand this mystery.”
To this, I have to reply: Yes, and the Bible itself is a form of poetry, filled with symbolism and metaphor. We refer to its sentences as “verses” for a reason. Fundamentalist Christians make a huge mistake (a heresy, actually) by reading the Bible literally. The epic poem of the Bible is humanity’s attempt, recorded in writing during the past 3,000 years, to understand God — through literary and poetic language: such powerful language that we say it must be “inspired by God.”
The very life of Jesus, as represented in the Gospels (especially as told in The Gospel of John) is a form of epic poetry. Jesus embodies and speaks the Word (Logos) of God in the New Testament — he is “the Word made flesh.” All of this is a highly poetic understanding of history and theology.
My friend CC wrote to me saying words to the effect: “Religion is a sort of software” that people can employ to understand the divine. I think CC’s comment is quite brilliant. It is apt on various levels. On one level, software is created by groups of people working together in order to create a complex communication tool. On another level, software also is often designed not only to be autonomous for a single user, but also can be designed to interface with larger, “higher” systems. Software also has to employ its own language system, which is highly complex. And finally, software has to be designed to address a specific purpose, often the purpose is to allow a large number of people to interact with it in order to access and store huge amounts of information. Religion does all of these things.
The language/software system that the Judeo-Christian religious tradition uses began by using Hebrew and Greek. It was then translated into Latin. It also employed elements of Hebrew and Greek philosophy. Then it was translated into the languages spoken in Europe. And finally, it has been translated into almost every language on Earth. Fortunately, the poetical literary devices of symbolism, allegory, metaphor and analogy are quite universal and can be used in any human language.
The great advantage of Judeo-Christian religious tradition is that it has been put down in writing and developed and modified across time, leaving a written record all along the way. This means it is not a static, frozen form of religion, but rather, it is a religious tradition that has evolved as humanity has evolved across history — and it is still evolving now in the 21st century.
The other great advantage that the Judeo-Christian religions have is they are monotheistic. Not only do they recognize the one Supreme God, they also hold that this merciful God is the ultimate source of the physical and moral order present in the universe (the physical laws and the moral laws). This was a huge step forward for humans.
Plain and simple: the great advances in science that have happened in the western, Christian world since the late Middle Ages happened most especially because people believed there was a divine Logos (Order) underlying the universe and they searched for it — as opposed to thinking there was just a collection of erratic gods arguing with each other and with humanity.
VE agrees there has to be “some sort of primal energy.” But we now know from astrophysics that there had to be not only “primal energy” but also even more importantly some sort of original highly complex order as well. The “big bang” was not an explosion of chaotic forces and materials, rather it was a highly ordered, very rapid expansion with everything perfectly in place. This is what 20th-century physics has revealed to us. This is not a guess, not myth.
Some infinite intelligence, some force of Order, had to think and “say:” Let there be light. Light (energy waves) came first. Energy waves were the primordial stuff, the primary stuff. And by the way, time and space were created at the same time as all this energy. So the creator God has to be beyond/separate from time and space.
Our own cutting-edge physics has shown us there had to be a primal source of energy and intelligent order (logos in Greek). The first book of our Bible, Genesis, has a word for this intelligent primal force: God.
The opening of the Gospel of John states, “In the beginning was the Word” (logos in Greek) and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” Our New Testament identifies Jesus as the Son of God and the Word (Logos) made flesh. Is there symbolism and analogy involved here? Yes. Does this mean then that Jesus is not the Son of God, the Word made flesh? No.
Is this complicated and confusing? Yes. It is a divine mystery. A mystery at the core of faith. Is Jesus both man and God? Yes. Jesus is also called the light. Can light behave like a particle of matter and a wave of energy? Yes. Quantum physics proves it. Is this complicated and confusing? Yes. The universe is complicated.
A complete understanding of Christianity is about as hard to achieve as a complete understanding of quantum physics. I don’t completely understand either, but I believe if God could create energy, matter, time and space, God could easily send us Jesus of Nazareth.
And God could also help us develop some sort of software (religion and physics) so we can begin to understand things that are beyond our normal understanding. Thank God for poetry and physics.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
