I received two responses to my last column, “Why bother to be a Christian,” that really grabbed my attention. One was from an old friend and colleague (whom I’ll call by his initials CC) and the other was from a Times Argus reader who has been an ordained minister, holds his doctorate in religion, is an emeritus professor, but today he states “No, don’t bother being a Christian” (I’ll call him VE).

VE, after a lifetime of religious study, feels he can no longer answer “yes” to the famous question: “Do you believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the Living God, and do you take him as your personal savior?” And yet, in VE’s complex and frank letter, he also states, “Without a doubt, the world needs the wisdom of Jesus of Nazareth.” An admirer of Jesus, but not a Christian.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.