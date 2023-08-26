Just when I think Trump can do nothing more to offend nor to descend even lower, he always finds
a way. A short time ago, while speaking to his followers, Trump began using a new dictum: “I am being indicted for you” and “I am being arrested for you.”
Even a casual and inattentive Christian is apt to sense this is an echo of the idea ‘Jesus died for us.’ As phrased in Paul’s Letter to the Romans 5:8: “God shows his love for us in this: even though we were sinners, Christ died for us.”
Trump is now playing the sacrificial lamb card. This is thoroughly disgusting but, at the same time, thoroughly brilliant. I hope he had an adviser who came up with this tactic, because if he is smart enough to have come up with it on his own, he is even more diabolical than I thought. I don’t mean this to be sacrilegious (quite the opposite), but Trump appears to be setting the stage for his own Passion and Calvary.
The trope of the sacrificial lamb goes all the way back to the ancient blood sacrifices of the Jews at the temple in Jerusalem. Lambs were common sacrificial animals. At the very beginning of the ministry of Jesus, standing in the Jordan River, John the Baptist called Jesus “the lamb of God,” making a somewhat mysterious and loaded reference to a lamb for religious sacrifice. As per the Collins dictionary, “when one calls a person a sacrificial lamb it means that they have been blamed unfairly for something they did not do, in order to protect another person or group.”
Of course, Trump is claiming over and over, “I did nothing wrong.” He knows he has to hit this message hard because it is the whole crux (pun intended) of the sacrificial lamb idea. The lamb is innocent. Jesus was innocent, even though he was convicted. Trump is innocent, even though he will probably be convicted. But such a conviction will serve Trump’s Plan B — an even worse plan than what we have had to experience up till now.
Trump’s Plan B is to become a Christ figure, crucified on the cross of the court system, in order to save America. It’s absolutely sick, but it’s also absolutely genius. The wonderful (but sometimes terrifying) reality of the Christian narrative is, it has been absorbed into our culture on such a deep, fundamental level. So deep that we often find ourselves following the rules of the narrative when we least expect it, and in ways we would never have foreseen. Who foresaw the “Passion of Trump?”
The religious trope happening here involves the Judeo-Christian device of “substitutionary atonement” and “penal substitution.” These are technical terms of theology for the idea “Jesus died for us” (substitutionary atonement), and “the punishment of Jesus paid the ransom that sets us free” (penal substitution), because we could not do this for ourselves. Penal substitution has always been an important part of Protestant Christianity, particularly Calvinism and its offshoots that took root so strongly in America. All of these methods of thought operate just beneath the surface of American culture — whether we realize it or not.
Another religious trope involved here is “the righteous martyr.” Of course, this is highly operative in Catholic Christianity. It is a foundation stone underlying the “community of saints.” Many of the Catholic saints are Christians who sacrificed their lives for a righteous cause or devoted their lives to help others. Protestant Christians do not subscribe to the Catholic system of saints and sainthood, but many Protestants hold that anyone can be a saint (with a small “s”). Trump is considered by many to be one of these.
And finally, yet another religious trope involved in Trumpism is a great many Trump supporters say over and over he has been “anointed by God.” This might seem relatively harmless, until you remember the word “Christ” is the English word for the Greek word “christos,” which means “anointed one.” There is so much disturbing stuff operating just below the surface in the world of Trump. And yet so many seem so unaware of all the sacrilege that is happening — while all the time claiming to be “good Christians.”
People under duress pine for a savior. The Jews of old were victimized by the Babylonians, then the Greeks, and then the Romans. They pined for a savior, and their prophets predicted one would come. A few of them did come — competitors to Jesus, as it were. But the one whose methods worked the best turned out to be the one who commanded no army, not even a small band of zealots. Jesus as a savior simply let himself be convicted and punished. He let himself be the sacrificial lamb led to sacrifice, crucified in front of his followers and the world.
There is a core of America’s Republican Party pining for a savior. This is what makes Trump so dangerous — even as he is being indicted time after time. There is a form of Christian heresy in our country (the white Christian nationalism Prosperity Gospel cult) that feeds off of and props up a false savior like Trump. The more he is persecuted, the more this heresy is nourished.
America’s middle class and lower middle class need a savior. It sure as heck ain’t Trump, but too many think he is the anointed one. The way out of this mess is for the majority of American Christians to stand up and shout to high heaven that the cult of Trump is not Christianity, but rather anti-Christianity. At the same time, the Democratic Party has to work way harder to get back the blue-collar vote, the middle America vote, and getting back the Christian vote. White Christian nationalists are by no means the majority in the United States, but are about 30% (PRRI survey reported in Religion News, Feb. 8). That is scary.
White nationalist Christianity desperately wants to see itself grab over 50% of the American population and vote. That would be a travesty against Christianity and against the American Constitution. If Trump pulls off playing the sacrificial lamb card without being forced to show his hand, he could cause immense damage to democracy in America. He is a con man and an enemy of the people. More Americans need to smarten up.
One of the best ways to beat an enemy is to figure out where he wants to go and get there first. Trump probably knows he cannot become president, so he now wants to get to Calvary and have a glorious crucifixion. We need to make sure he has an inglorious crucifixion that will prove to all he is not the sacrificial lamb, but the wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Make America smart again.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.