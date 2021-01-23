Many of us who are outside the Christian Right may be unaware that a large number of the participants in the storming of the Capitol were doing what they called a “Jericho March.” This is explained in considerable detail by Emma Green in the Jan. 8 issue of The Atlantic. Jericho March (which name is trademarked) is a Christian Nationalist right-wing organization that claims it is about peaceful prayer and free speech and its website has a new page that says it “denounces any and all acts of violence and destruction, including … any that took place on January 6, 2021.” Yet earlier, they had promoted the march on their website. (As Pliny the Elder might have said, take their disclaimer cum grano salis.)
Watching the events of Jan. 6, live and afterwards via videos made onsite, I was knocked over by the number of conflicting symbols and memes that had been appropriated by these marchers/rioters. Let’s start with the phrase “Jericho March.” This, of course, is a reference to the Battle of Jericho led by Joshua, recounted in the Bible in the Book of Joshua 6:1-27, where the text proclaims Jericho as the key battle that the early Israelites waged against the original inhabitants of Canaan, the residents of what later came to be called Judea and Palestine.
Joshua, it is to be noted, is the same name as Jesus; it is simply one of the spellings of the Hebrew name Yeshua/Joshua when rendered into the English alphabet. “Jesus” is an English variant of “Yeshua.” This is not merely a pedant’s footnote, but is highly significant for the Christian Right for a number of reasons. The American Christian Right is extremely pro Israel; they are Christian Zionists and Joshua, in effect, was the first warrior to create the “Land of the Jews.” It was “prophetic” that the ancient Yeshua bore the same name as Jesus. This is a Christian Fundamentalist trope.
I noticed a number of marchers/rioters blowing shofars. A shofar was a primitive wind instrument made from the horn of a domestic ram. It was used by the ancient Israelites for religious purposes, also in warfare. It is, on special occasions, still used in Jewish worship to this day. In the Book of Joshua after the Israelites surrounded the town of Jericho, they blew the shofar and “the walls came tumbling down.” I suspect that their shofar had some help from battering rams, as well. The symbolism of the shofar in the Capitol riot is quite clear: a call to sacred battle. By the way, many English Bibles translate the word “shofar” incorrectly as “trumpet,” which word has the name “Trump” inside it. This is fundamentalist proof-texting heaven.
The Capitol rioters literally scaled the walls in war gear as ancient Israelites would have done. Another disturbing aspect of a reference to Jericho is that there are a number of places in Hebrew Scripture where genocide is praised — it was quite normal in warfare of the time. The Book of Joshua states that Joshua, in the Battle of Jericho, “destroyed all that breathed, just as the Lord God of Israel commanded” (10:40); and in another section, “They destroyed all in the city, both men and women, young and old, oxen, sheep and donkeys with the sword” (6:21). These defeated people of Jericho were Canaanites, in one sense, the first “Palestinians.” Too bad for them, this was the Promised Land, provided by God for his chosen people, the Israelites. None of this historic reverberation is lost on the leaders of the Christian Ultra-Right and their preachers today.
And yet a huge problem with cultural appropriation is that it is so often laced with self-exposing contradiction. In the case of the Capitol rioters, we also saw anti-Semitic memes. The most offensive were T-shirts with messages such as “Camp Auschwitz” and “6MWE,” the latter standing for “6 million weren’t enough.” Words cannot express the disgust any moral person must feel toward people of this sort. Yet, white Christian right-wing nationalism provides aid and comfort to them. We should remind ourselves that providing aid and comfort to an enemy is treason.
I saw at least one flag bearing the fish symbol with the word “Jesus” printed inside the line drawing of a fish. This is almost equally offensive, for various reasons. This symbol is literally the oldest Christian symbol we know of — it appeared quite some time before the cross that is so well-known today. It originated in the late-1st century and was used as a secret symbol to indicate support for the budding religion of Christianity, during a time when the Roman Empire was persecuting followers of Jesus. Frankly, any meme suggesting (even if unconsciously) that white nationalist Christians in America are being “persecuted,” is a highly offensive appropriation of a revered ancient Christian symbol.
Of course, the Confederate flag was on prominent display by the rioters. To be specific, the flag carried was not the flag flown over the capitol of the Confederacy as a political statement; the red flag we see today was actually the battle flag used by the Confederate troops — troops who fought a war for the preservation of slavery. The Civil War was the great war of white supremacy par excellence, a cause profoundly at odds with Christianity. Yet, many in the Christian Right identify themselves with the warriors of the Confederacy. The marchers/rioters don’t mind this association because so many of them are white nationalist Christians.
It is time to wake up, America. The majority of Christians in the United States are not white nationalists or Aryan supremacists. We cannot allow this type of Christianity to continue engaging in the cultural appropriation of whatever aspects of Judaism and Christianity it wants to take over and pervert for its own heretical and poisonous purposes. It must be stopped.
It is high time for reasonable and responsible Christians and Jews in America to stand up and thoroughly reject this misuse of our religions. There is no place for ultra right, white nationalist Christianity in our country: no place, whatsoever. It poisons the well of our faith. It poisons the well of our democracy. We have to shut it down, or our country will not survive.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
