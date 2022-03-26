It might come as a surprise to many Americans, but Vladimir Putin is a Christian … of sorts. His father was a typical Soviet atheist of his era, but his mother was Russian Orthodox. By all accounts, she had her son secretly baptized and secretly instructed him in that faith at least to some degree. That’s the good news.
The bad news is, the Russian Orthodox Church, as the name announces, is highly nationalistic. Many of the Orthodox churches of Eastern Europe are highly nationalistic and are organized under the patriarch/patriarchate system — independent from Rome and largely independent from each other. The Eastern Orthodox Church is the result of the Great Schism of 1054 when the eastern church separated from the western church, the Catholic Church (“catholic” simply comes from the Greek word for universal). The Orthodox churches do not have a leader like the pope or a unifying governing body like the Vatican. This is, in fact, part of the problem between Ukraine and Russia.
There has long been plenty of tension between Russia and Ukraine, and starting in 1990, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church had self rule, while technically still “under” the Moscow Patriarchate. However, as of January 2019, it became the “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” with complete separation from the Moscow Patriarch. About 60% of the Ukrainian Orthodox population are members of this Ukrainian Orthodox Church and are no longer members of the Russian Orthodox Church — an affront to Putin and the Moscow patriarchate.
Many of the different Eastern Orthodox churches have long had a tendency to become staunchly nationalistic and to work hand-in-hand with their respective state governments. Lucian Leustean has written a lengthy study titled “Orthodox Christianity and Nationalism in 19th-Century Southeastern Europe” (Fordham Univ. Press, 2014), and the book explains this connection in great detail.
Adding to this problem within Russia, especially under Putin, there has been a merging together of the power and popularity of the Russian Orthodox Church with the Russian government’s objectives. A frightening study has recently been published by Dmitry Adamsky titled “Russian Nuclear Orthodoxy: Religion, Politics, and Strategy” (Stanford University Press, 2019), in which the connections between Russia’s military and the Russian Orthodox Church are examined at great length. It is disturbing.
Putin is not a “quiet, private Christian.” He frequently demonstrates his Russian Orthodox faith in public in front of cameras. He wears a gold cross around his neck (under his clothing), which he says was “miraculously saved” from a fire in his house many years ago — stating the event was one of the turning points in his life of faith. But his faith is in a super-charged version of a Christian nationalism. A fact that is not known to many in the West, Putin has even spent money repairing Russian Orthodox churches, a fantastic public relations move.
Just to make myself clear here: I am an equal opportunity critic of Christian nationalism — I don’t care in what denomination it takes hold or in which country it raises its head. It is always ugly and bad.
The Russian Orthodox Church now considers Moscow (and its patriarchate) “the third Rome” — Constantinople was known as the second Rome. Such an identification is a double-edged sword: 1) one edge is Moscow has replaced the old Romes; and 2) the other edge is Moscow sees itself as head of a grand empire, like the two earlier Romes. It is never good when any leader or government starts thinking of itself as a new Rome — you can rest assured that’s always a mighty bad sign.
The actual Rome, the original capital of the ancient Roman empire, is nicknamed the Eternal City, but it is now only the capital of a small country named Italy. Rome surrounds an even smaller country named the Vatican City State, which has a permanent population of less than 500 who live on a spot of land roughly half a mile square. Not very impressive in terms of geography and demographics, but it is its own independent state with Italian and international recognition as such, and it is a member of the United Nations with Permanent Observer status. This little Vatican and its pope oversee the largest Christian denomination on Earth.
Pope Francis recently had a video conference with Patriarch Kirill who leads the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow. The pope said at one point, “The Church must not use the language of politics, but the language of Jesus … War is never the way.” I am not a papal expert, but I know enough to know every word Pope Francis said in that meeting was chosen with extreme care, probably well in advance. I believe that, in saying this, the pope was making a diplomatic affirmation about the separation of church and state and the church can never condone war, period.
The problem, however, is “the Church” did split East vs. West a thousand years ago, and the Russian Orthodox Church does not really accept the idea, today, of the separation of church and state. The Russian Orthodox Church is now part of Putin’s empire rebuilding plan. Complicating matters even further, the Russian church and the Russian government do not support freedom of speech, freedom of religion, or democracy — and, it would seem from events in Ukraine, do not even support the Geneva Convention guidelines for combatants engaged in war.
It always amazes and troubles me to hear people say we are living in a post-Christian or post-religion age. Nothing could be further from the truth. Religion is all bound up in the horrible situation in Ukraine. The Great Schism of a thousand years ago is still turning people against people — Christians against Christians. When an invisible wind is blowing against one’s back, one doesn’t always realize how it’s making it easier to move down a certain path. The forces of religion and religious history, sometimes almost invisible, can have a similar effect.
The unfortunate truth is that Eastern Orthodox Christianity long ago chose to go down a path of fostering independent patriarchates and fervent nationalism in many different regions of Eastern Europe. In unity, there is strength and in disunity, there is bound to be discord — this is true in religion and in many other realms. This is one of the reasons the old Soviet Union shut down and banned those different religious groups. But it’s almost impossible to ban religion. Even Russia gave up on doing it.
Not only is Russia not banning the Russian Orthodox Church anymore, Putin’s government is co-opting the church to reclaim love of motherland and respect for God-ordained authority — just like Trump did with evangelical churches in the U.S. As far as Putin is concerned, God has ordained Ukraine is part of Russia and he and the Moscow Patriarchate are ordained to be in charge.
That’s what Ukraine is up against. Christian nationalism is never very pretty. And I maintain it is never very Christian.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
