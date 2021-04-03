The horrible murders at three massage parlors in Atlanta, we now know, had a great deal to do with religion. The shooter’s motivation appears to be first and foremost driven by a twisted religious construct, secondly by a hatred of women and third by an anti-Asian bias. I know I may take some flak for my above ordering, but please hear me out.
Yes, it was a hate crime. But what the shooter hated was temptation, specifically in his mind, the female temptation of luring males to the sin of sexual impurity. He left no doubt about this motivation in his words to police upon his arrest. He stated he wanted to remove the temptation of these women from other men — by killing as many of the temptresses as he could. (I will not give him the satisfaction of having his name in print — he will be simply “the shooter” herein.)
Does this sound like the shooter is coming from another century? Is he another Jack the Ripper who viciously murdered prostitutes in the back streets of London in 1888? Well, in a way, yes. But Jack the Ripper was not, as far as we know, a fundamentalist Christian. I suppose we don’t know for sure because he was never caught. However, the Christian evangelical fundamentalism that motivated the Atlanta shooter is a home-grown American phenomenon.
The Atlanta shooter was an active member of the Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia. In all fairness, it must be pointed out this church has now expelled him and is cooperating with police. My issues stated below are not with that one specific Southern Baptist church, but rather these issues are relatively common within and underneath the teachings of this denomination. This church is just one example, and here are some passages taken directly from the Crabapple church’s statement of “What We Believe” on their website:
“We believe that man was created in holiness … (but) all mankind are now sinners, not by constraint but choice; being by nature utterly void (sic) of that holiness required by the law of God, positively inclined to evil; and therefore under just condemnation to eternal ruin, without defense or excuse.” And further on, “We believe that salvation of sinners is wholly of (sic) grace … through the Son of God.”
Regarding baptism, the Crabapple pages state: “We believe that the Christian baptism is … to show forth in a solemn and beautiful emblem, our faith in the … risen Savior, with its effect in our death to sin and our resurrection to a new life.”
Even though the Atlanta shooter was 21 years old, he was baptized only three years before, when he was 18. This is, in fact, normal practice in these Baptist churches because, in their teaching, baptism symbolizes the cleansing of sins and is a public recognition that one has made a personal decision to fully accept Jesus as personal savior and one is thereby “born again” and has received salvation by the grace of God. Infant baptism cannot, therefore, be a real baptism and is not approved of or practiced.
You don’t have to have a degree in psychology to see how having this type of baptism when you are a hormone-filled teenager is apt to create some serious psychological conflicts. You have recently performed your church’s public ritual affirming your “death to sin,” but here you are still thinking about sex all the time and engaging in it whenever you can. Who is at fault? Who is causing this? Jesus has saved you, but the world is full of people who have not been saved and born again, and some of them are female — females who are “positively inclined to evil without defense or excuse” as per your church’s statement of faith.
Not everyone who receives this type of teaching is going to go off half cocked — to use a horribly apt metaphor in our gun-drunk country. But even one going off is one too many. This type of fire and brimstone teaching about the utterly corrupt and universal depravity of the world is a very old Christian heresy that has reared its ugly head again and again. It began very early with Gnosticism (second century), showed up again with Manichaeism (third and fourth centuries), again with Catharism (12th–14th centuries), again with the Puritans (16th–17th centuries), and most recently with various American Christian fundamentalists (19th–20th centuries).
This type of teaching has been declared heresy by many theologians many times over many centuries — especially by the Roman Church. Among the many dangers inherent in it, there is the strong tendency to equate the female with the “temptations of this fallen world,” to believe (consciously or subconsciously) the female body literally embodies sinful temptation. With little doubt, this can lead directly to “hate crime,” to use our current terminology.
These tragically murdered Asian females, in the ill-taught and psychotic mind of this shooter, represented the temptations of the flesh, the fallen world and the ultimate enemies: the unsaved, unborn again, un-Christian instruments of the devil who walk the Earth searching for prey. They were transplanted onto our soil from a foreign, un-Christian place, the “Far East.” They were “degenerate Orientals,” carrying on their backs all the mythic negative stereotypes that Western racist Orientalist thinking has cruelly placed there — as the brilliant scholar Edward Said, of Columbia University, explained in his masterwork “Orientalism” in 1978.
Yes, there are many facets to the evil behind the Atlanta shootings, but for me there is one that stands above the rest: Bad religion badly taught is a very bad thing and a very dangerous thing. Fire-and-brimstone, world-as-evil fundamentalism — of whatever faith — all too often fosters psychosis. We have mountains of evidence demonstrating this across history. Freedom of religion doesn’t mean freedom to practice psychotic religion.
As has been said many times before: If your religion tells you to kill somebody, get a new religion. Fast.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
