Perhaps the most amazing thing about Trump’s performance in the recent polls of Republican voters is the fact that his favorable numbers keep climbing even as the number of his indictments keep climbing. It is a surprising situation and a potentially dangerous one for our country. Trump has clearly engaged in numerous criminal acts against the U.S., but so many conservative Christians, especially the evangelicals and charismatics, are still ready to vote for Trump as various polls keep showing. How can this be?

The answer can, I suggest, be summed up in two words: Prosperity Gospel (also known as Prosperity Theology, or the Health and Wealth Gospel). The foundation stone of Prosperity Theology is that financial blessing and good health are always the will of God, and that strong faith will increase one’s personal wealth and standing — those who are wealthy have been favored by God. This form of Christian heresy is all over radio and TV in the United States. The well-known Prosperity Gospel televangelist Paula White was one of Donald Trump’s main advisers in his first presidential campaign.