Perhaps the most amazing thing about Trump’s performance in the recent polls of Republican voters is the fact that his favorable numbers keep climbing even as the number of his indictments keep climbing. It is a surprising situation and a potentially dangerous one for our country. Trump has clearly engaged in numerous criminal acts against the U.S., but so many conservative Christians, especially the evangelicals and charismatics, are still ready to vote for Trump as various polls keep showing. How can this be?
The answer can, I suggest, be summed up in two words: Prosperity Gospel (also known as Prosperity Theology, or the Health and Wealth Gospel). The foundation stone of Prosperity Theology is that financial blessing and good health are always the will of God, and that strong faith will increase one’s personal wealth and standing — those who are wealthy have been favored by God. This form of Christian heresy is all over radio and TV in the United States. The well-known Prosperity Gospel televangelist Paula White was one of Donald Trump’s main advisers in his first presidential campaign.
Christians who subscribe to this (even if subconsciously) look at the wealth and good health of Trump as proof positive that he is selected by God and favored by God to carry out his mission in accordance with God’s will. The fact that Trump is now being “persecuted” is just further proof that the way of “the just” is not easy in this world where Satan holds such sway, in their eyes.
The “mission” is to clean up Washington and shut down the (satanic) “deep state.” The fact that Trump is an outsider also confirms his sainted stature as a man of God, a Saint George slaying the dragon. The “deep state” is a living example and symbol for all that is evil and wrong with the world — all that is making the life of the middle class harder and harder.
Just as Trump has the corrupt system of Washington’s deep state stacked against him, so it is with all “true Christians” today in our country; they are struggling financially and struggling with the changes in our society brought on by technology, immigration, LGBTQ issues and the liberal leanings of the mainline Christianity that used to be the stable religious core of America.
However, the fervent belief of Trump supporters is that their leader will triumph in the end. And, in fact, there is a chance that he might just barely win the presidency in 2024. This would be an event of prodigious religious magnitude for the hyper-conservative, Prosperity Gospel Christian core of the Republican Party. It will be seen as a vindication of “true Christian values” brought to fruition by the most shining example of the Prosperity Gospel’s message: Donald J. Trump, the heroic super-rich dragon slayer, defender of the middle class.
Our country stands at the edge of not only a political crisis, but a religious crisis as well. The merging of the Property Gospel with our country’s unwavering faith in laissez-faire capitalism has created a double-edged sword splitting our country in two. Too many of our country’s super rich (and wannabe rich) think it is God’s will that they should be at the top and in charge, and too many of our country’s struggling middle class think that there is nothing wrong with the system’s status quo, we just need to go back to the good old days and “make American great again” — a self-defeating pipe dream if ever there was one.
Partly because of the Prosperity Gospel’s constant focus on, and praise of, personal wealth, America has become even more dedicated to materialism — even if this materialism is masquerading as a form of Christianity. On top of this, we live in a country that has always valued rugged individualism above just about everything else. So long as you’re a rugged, rough-hewn individual (like Trump) who is making it (or thinking you’re on the verge of making it), the Prosperity Gospel seems to be a great religion.
The above is what Biden is up against in 2024. Nary a word ever comes out of Trump’s mouth about fostering peace and assisting the less fortunate. Nary a word comes out of his mouth about the good that government can accomplish. Nary a word comes out of his mouth about kindness, humility, patience or the love of neighbor or of God. This is because Trump is a Prosperity Gospel heretic of the first order. He follows the gospel of Ayn Rand, not the gospel of Jesus Christ.
There is such a thing, heaven knows, as political corruption; there is economic corruption; there is religious corruption; and then, coming forth from these breeding grounds, there is corruption of the soul. Trump has initiated a corruption of the soul of America. I never would have thought one individual could have done so much destruction in such a small amount of time. But he arrived in a perfect storm.
The perfect storm was the coming together of the Prosperity Gospel, an economic crisis of the middle class, a populist demagogue and the internet platform of social media. This is one heck of a storm. We’re just learning how to navigate it, even as our ship of state is being battered at the same time.
The gathering winds of postmodernism brought us into these tumultuous waters. I said in a column some years ago that Trump was the perfect postmodern president, a destroyer. When so many of the leading intellectuals of the West in the 20th century sided with the idea that “everything is relative” and the only thing we can do is “deconstruct” (read: demolish) all the structures of society, what did we think was going to happen? Did we seriously think that was how we could sail through any storm? “Oh, here’s an idea: let’s take apart our masts and rigging, let’s disconnect our rudder, let’s drill some holes in the hull. Then let’s see what happens.”
What happens is, when you hit a major storm you’re going to have chaos, fear and mutiny on your hands. The loudest, most manipulative thug of a sailor is going to get control. It was not for nothing that one of the most common images in the Middle Ages for the Christian community was a boat on the sea. That is a perfect symbol for the human condition.
Christianity, the non-heretical form, teaches that we are all in this boat together — rich and poor, master and slave, the healthy and the sick. Our task, first and foremost, is to help each other. There is nary a word in the teachings of the rabbi Jesus about the value of increasing one’s wealth and status — quite the opposite. A Prosperity Gospel preacher he was not, not in any way, shape or form.
We may be facing an election where one of the candidates is a ruthless demagogue and a Christian heretic. He needs to be thrown overboard, quick. Or else we’re all going down in this storm.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.