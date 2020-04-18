Our surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, continues to be a calm voice of reason and assurance during this coronavirus crisis. In an excellent interview he gave April 10 on CBN he mentioned that he didn’t think it should be considered mere “coincidence that this is happening at this time ... God sent his only son to die for us and it was sad originally, but then we saw salvation at the end of it.” It is fitting that, as a government official, Dr. Adams did not elaborate at any length on that religious reference. But since I’m not a government spokesman of any sort, I’m free to elaborate on it.
In all the Romance languages the word for Easter is a variation of the Hebrew word for Passover, “Psach”, which became Pasqua in Italian, Pascua in Spanish, Paques in French, etc. I love the Romance languages because they keep us so in touch with the origins of things. After all, the reason we have Easter (Pascua) is because the rabbi Jesus went into Jerusalem during that city’s week-long celebration of Psach. This was/is the celebration connected with the Israelites’ exodus out of Egypt.
The Hebrew root “psh” means to protect, to save. Our English translation as Passover comes from Exodus 12:23, relating the event of God’s “passing over” the houses of the Hebrews during the last of the 10 plagues of Egypt. The tenth plague was the death of the firstborn, during which every first-born son in Egypt died. God commanded Moses to tell the Israelites to mark their doors with the blood of a sacrificial lamb, so that their houses would be spared from this plague. On account of this final plague, the pharaoh of Egypt then ordered all the Israelites to leave — hence commencing the Exodus.
This complex re-presentation of the “death/sacrifice of the firstborn son” motif in the subsequent, and utterly transformational, sacrificial death of Jesus ‘the first-born Son of God’ on the cross is so powerful that it resonates loudly down to this very day, when now fully one third of the entire world’s population has become Christian. As the blood of the lamb on the Israelites’ doors in Egypt saved them, so the blood of the Lamb of God, Jesus, saves the Christians. As God loved and saved the Israelites, so God went on to save “all the nations” of the Earth. The poetic symbolism is epic and, one could even justly say, divinely inspired.
It is understatement on a massive scale to say that a whole lot goes on, on many levels, in the Judeo-Christian world during our yearly Passover/Holy Week. And this past “Pascua” has added yet another level of meaning. We live — whether we like it or not — within and as the result of a long, on-going living history. The origin of Pascua/Passover/Easter goes back to a plague, the Tenth Plague of Egypt. Humans have been living with and through plagues for thousands and thousands of years. And yet we are saved.
Remember, the word “pandemic” is just another word for “plague.”
We will by no means be the first people across history to be forced to realize that a plague leaves not only physical scars in the form of deaths and weakened bodies, but a plague leaves psychological scars in the form of mental trauma weakened psyches. This is one of the reasons, the many reasons, we all need salvation, we all need protection. Remember, the Hebrew root behind all of this is “psh,” meaning to protect, to save.
It is a societal trauma that we have been forced to practice “social distancing” and thereby we have not been able to practice the “social gathering” so fundamental to our holiest of days. It’s as if we have been forced, like the Israelites on their exodus out of Egypt, to wander alone in our own desert, cut off from the mundane but reassuring things of our everyday world. How long will this last? We all pray and, fortunately, we know, it will be far less than the Israelites’ 40 years in the desert. But the painful trauma is real nonetheless.
As the old saying has it: no pain, no gain.
A part of being saved, a part of salvation, if we pay attention to the lessons of our Judeo-Christian history, almost always involves some pain. To allow oneself to be, or to be forced to be, transformed is not necessarily easy. It’s not easy to be a good Israelite, it’s not easy to be a good Jew, it’s not easy to be a good Christian, and I would add it’s not easy to be a good Muslim. Our great monotheistic religious tradition has taught us over and over that our God makes demands of us — demands that are societal and demands that are personal. Our monotheistic God loves us, is merciful and will protect and save us, but this world can be a tough place. Often, too tough for us to handle on our own.
We are in a tough place right now. Our getting though this will, we can be quite sure, transform us. At least we should hope and pray that it will transform us. And, after all, aren’t we here to be transformed? Isn’t that part of our purpose? Aren’t we here to transform ourselves, to transform each other, and to transform the world? And monotheists would add “with God’s help.” God willing, perhaps we can be transformed into a kinder and gentler people and nation.
A number of historians have written about the plagues of the Roman Empire and their relation to the rise of Christianity. The Antonine Plague in the 2nd century killed at least 25% of the empire’s population. The Plague of Cyprian in the middle of the 3rd century killed about 30% of the empire’s population. During and after those plagues the Christian communities scattered throughout the empire survived better than the general population. Contemporary observers noticed this and wrote about it, being especially impressed by the Christians’ willingness to help their own and others. This contributed greatly to the empire becoming thoroughly Christianized during the 4th century.
Six months from now (hoping that’s not too optimistic) those of us who will have been “passed over” and “saved” will have an obligation. We will have an obligation to realize and remember how close the world always is to crisis and catastrophe. With all the wonders of modern science and medicine, something as small and invisible as a virus can, almost overnight, bring our world to its knees.
This has all happened before. And we are, and will be, better for it.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
